Russell Martinez helps Crusaders grab playoff spot with win over Twin River

GENOA — Russell Martinez helped a short-handed Grand Island Central Catholic team grab its fifth win of the season.

Martinez was part of four touchdowns during the Class C-2 No. 10 Crusaders’ 30-0 victory over Twin River.

The win puts GICC into the playoffs for the first time since 2014, which pleased coach Tim Dvorak.

“We’ve been the first team out the last two years so breaking that is an accomplishment for our team,” he said.

Overall, Martinez had 19 carries for 112 yards with a touchdown run, while being 9 of 11 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He threw touchdown strikes to Charles Armstrong, Will Goering and Tristen Schulte.

“There’s not much to say that he doesn’t show on the field,” Dvorak said. “Our offensive line and defense as a whole stepped up big as well.”

The Crusaders were missing 11 players due to players being quarantined because of COVID-19. Dvorak said he was proud of how GICC handled the situation.

“I’m proud of the way we faced adversity and went out and found a way to win,” he said. “It’s helped us grow as a team.”

GICC wraps up the regular season with Centura at home next Friday.