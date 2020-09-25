Russell Martinez leads Crusaders past Gibbon for third straight win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBBON — Russell Martinez helped Grand Island Central Catholic football team grabbed its third-consecutive victory.

The Crusader senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more another during a 43-7 win over Gibbon Friday.

Martinez rushed for 135 yards on 22 carries and was 10 of 16 for 150 yards through the air for GICC, who improved to 3-2. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Lowry just before halftime and then threw another on a 20-yard strike to Isaac Herbek.

Crusader coach Tim Dvorak said Martinez had a great game, but so did the entire GICC ground game, who produced 211 yards on the ground. Brayton Johnson added another rushing touchdown

“I’m happy with how the entire backfield played and a lot of that came with our offensive line opening up holes for them,” Dvorak said. “We really controlled the clock.”

The Crusader defense forced four turnovers, including two in the first quarter. Dvorak said he felt those early turnovers set the tone for the rest of the game.

“Our defense was hungry tonight,” Dvorak said. “They were not only attacking the ball carrier but going after the ball.”