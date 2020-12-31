Rylie Rice ties Grand Island Central Catholic record with 8 3-pointers in win over Fullerton

Three minutes into Thursday’s game, Class C-1 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic stared into an 11-0 deficit against Fullerton.
But that was long forgotten by the end of a 56-41 victory thanks in large part to a record-tying performance.
Rylie Rice tied the GICC school record for 3-pointers in a game by hitting eight to help the Crusaders storm back from their slow start and improve to 9-0.
“I’ve put in a lot of time, but my teammates got me the ball when I needed it,” said Rice, who was 8-for-17 on 3-pointers and finished with 30 points. “We didn’t play really good this game, but Fullerton’s also a good team.
“I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for always pushing me to become the best player that I can all the time, especially my point guards and my posts. When things weren’t working, they really helped me out.”
The junior, who immediately broke into the starting lineup as a freshman, came off the bench and missed her first four shots.
Things started clicking in the second quarter when she finished 5-for-6 with four 3-pointers. Her 15 points in the period helped the Crusaders close to within 27-24 at the half.
“Once I hit a couple, I was ‘oh, I need to put them in’ because we’re not playing very good and we need some points on the scoreboard,” Rice said. “I didn’t really know I had that many. I didn’t think about it. I just thought that we had to win this game because it’s important.”
Central Catholic carried a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter, and Rice added three more 3-pointers to help the Crusaders pull away.
She tied KC Cowgill’s school record set in 1998 on the final basket of the game.
“Then my mom — my coach, actually — kept telling me to shoot, shoot, shoot,” Rice said. “She never tells me that. Then I figured it out after the game.”
Mom/coach Stacia Rice said the Crusaders did what they needed to do to keep feeding Rylie the ball once she got hot.
“She had a good game, but her teammates found her,” she said. “I thought our posts attacked in the second half a lot more. When Lucy (Ghaifan) started attacking and Chloe (Cloud) started attacking, that opened things up that much more for her outside.”
Stacia credited Rylie for handling not starting well.
“I don’t think she’s ever done that (come off the bench),” she said. “We’re just looking for Rylie to be the best person she can possibly be. I think she showed that today. She’s a good kid, but she’s also a kid.
“Her mindset I think was just being ready to play ball. Sometimes you’ve got to learn those lessons, come off the bench and help your team out. I think she did that.”
Rylie said she was ready when she got her chance.
“Grace (Herbek) did a great job (as a starter),” she said. “Fullerton came out strong right away and hit some outside shots. But I think we picked it up in the second half, and we played together as a team better in the second half than we were in the first.”
Fullerton coach Stacy Kramer said Rylie Rice’s abilities from beyond the 3-point line made it difficult on the Warriors’ zone defense.
“It stretches the defense so much, plus they have some size in the paint,” she said. “It really puts a lot of pressure on a team, and that’s why they’re No. 1 in C-1. We tried some different things, some different defenses to try and stop her, but when she’s hitting them four feet from behind the 3-point line, there’s not a whole lot we’re going to do.”
Fullerton (5-3) was the team having success from outside early on. Alyssa Reardon hit two 3-pointers as part of her 15-point effort and Teagan Gonsior hit one to key the 11-0 start.
“We shot really poorly (Wednesday against Sutton), like 20%,” Kramer said. “Today we came out and were a little more confident shooting the ball. We started out on a good note.
“They’re a great team. They have outside shooting and an inside presence, so we knew it was going to be our toughest game to date. I thought the girls met the challenge pretty well.”
Hanna Plumbtree added 14 points for Fullerton, which led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“I knew our girls could come out of it, but it was a little frustrating,” Stacia Rice said. “We just weren’t ready to play basketball.”
But a 7-0 run to start the second quarter got the Crusaders right back in the game.
“When we started to do a little of the inside/outside on their zone, that freed up some shooters and we started making some shots,” Stacia Rice said. “That’s always a good thing.
“But I think the main thing was transition. Defensively I don’t think we played great in the first half. It got better in the second half.”
It was the third straight loss for Fullerton, but those have come to teams with a combined record of 23-2 (GICC, C-2 No. 8 Sutton and D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis). Kramer said these games will help the Warriors figure out what they need to work on, which is especially important after the team didn’t start practicing as an entire unit until two days before the season due to COVID-19 cases.