Rylie Rice ties Grand Island Central Catholic record with 8 3-pointers in win over Fullerton

Three minutes into Thursday’s game, Class C-1 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic stared into an 11-0 deficit against Fullerton.

But that was long forgotten by the end of a 56-41 victory thanks in large part to a record-tying performance.

Rylie Rice tied the GICC school record for 3-pointers in a game by hitting eight to help the Crusaders storm back from their slow start and improve to 9-0.

“I’ve put in a lot of time, but my teammates got me the ball when I needed it,” said Rice, who was 8-for-17 on 3-pointers and finished with 30 points. “We didn’t play really good this game, but Fullerton’s also a good team.

“I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for always pushing me to become the best player that I can all the time, especially my point guards and my posts. When things weren’t working, they really helped me out.”

The junior, who immediately broke into the starting lineup as a freshman, came off the bench and missed her first four shots.

Things started clicking in the second quarter when she finished 5-for-6 with four 3-pointers. Her 15 points in the period helped the Crusaders close to within 27-24 at the half.