Saturday city roundup

SOFTBALL

Crusaders go 2-1 at Hastings St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 2-1 at the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite.

The Crusaders opened with a 10-9 win over McCook on Jacie Palik’s walk-off RBI single to score Codi Obermiller. Avery O’Boyle led the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a home run. Obermiller was 2-for-2 with a RBI and a double.

GICC then upset Class B, No. 8 Hastings 9-7. The Crusaders had six extra base hits, including two home runs by Hannah Greathouse and Brielle Saddler. O’Boyle was 3-for-3, while Saddler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a dobule. Logan Rainforth was 2-for-2 with a RBI and a double.

The Crusaders fell to No. 6 Seward 10-4 in the final. Anna Tibbets was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Saddler and Greathouse both had two hits.

VOLLEYBALL

GICC takes second at North Bend Invite

NORTH BEND — The Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball finished 2-1 at the North Bend Invite Saturday.

The Crusaders opened with a 25-8, 25-11 victory over Wayne. Gracie Woods led the way with 11 kills, while Lucy Ghaifan and Hadlee Hasselman each added five. Carolyn Maser has 18 assists and Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 10 digs.

Then GICC defeated Freeman 25-16, 25-20. Woods led the way with seven kills, while Ghaifan added six. Maser had 21 assists and Hedman had 10 digs.

In the championship, the Crusaders were handed their first loss of the season in falling 21-25, 25-20, 27-25 to No. 6 North Bend Central. Ghaifan led the way with 17 kills and three blocks, while Woods had 10 kills. Maser had 34 assists and 11 digs. Hedman had 21 digs.

Islanders finish fifth at Bellevue East Invite

BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 2-1 during the second day of the Bellevue East Tournament.

The Islanders dropped their opening match to Fremont 25-16, 25-16. They did bounce back to defeat Syracuse 25-15, 25-22 and Omaha Burke 25-14, 25-16 to finish fifth in the gold pool.

Grand Island went 4-2 during the tournament after going 2-1 in its pool. The Islanders defeated Bellevue East 25-20, 20-25, 25-19 and Omaha North 25-8, 25-11 and fell to Millard South 25-22, 25-20.

The Islanders will play at Lincoln Southwest Tuesday.

Vikings go 1-3 at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY – The Northwest volleyball team finished 1-3 during the Kearney Invite Saturday.

The Vikings went 0-3 in its pool but did win its final match to finish as the bronze champion.

They opened with a 25-20, 28-26 loss to Norfolk. Whitney Loman led the way with nine kills and 16 digs. Makayla Rhoads had six kills and 18 digs. Macie Middleton had 14 assists, while Keyara Caspar had 11.

Northwest then fell to Class A, No. 8 Gretna 25-15, 25-20. Loman and Haylee Brandt each had five kills, while Hannah Fletcher had seven digs. Caspar had 10 assists.

The Vikings dropped 25-12, 25-15 loss to Class B, No. 2 Elkhorn North. Loman had five killsl, while Fletcher led the defense with 11 digs.

Northwest ended the day on a positive note, defeating Scottsbluff 25-10, 25-17. Rhoads paced the Vikings with six kills, while Loman and Taylor Jakubowski each had four kills. Middleton had 13 assists, while Caspar added nine. Fletcher and Loman each led the defense with eight digs.

“We had a very tough pool but I felt we competed well. Our serve receive was very consistent today against some tough teams,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “We continue to work hard each day. Our goal is to make teams work from pin to pin by utilizing our hitters. I felt like we did this today as well.”

Northwest takes on No. 4 Waverly at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Red Hornets go 1-2 at High Plains Invite

POLK — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team went 1-2 at the High Plains Invite Saturday.

The Red Hornets were swept by both Elba and High Plains but swept Harvard to finish fifth.

No other information was provided.