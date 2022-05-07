Saturday city roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Elkhorn South rallies to end GISH’s season

ELKHORN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team saw its season come to an end.

Class A, No. 5-rated Elkhorn South rallied back from a 3-0 seventh-inning deficit to defeat the Islanders 4-3 in the A-5 district tournament Saturday.

Tyler Fay took the loss after going 6.1 innings, gave up two hits and had 11 strikeouts.

Sam Dinkelman led the offense by going 2 for 2 with a double, while Brayden Lee was 1 for 1 with a home run and RBI.

Grand Island ends their season at 10-11.

Grand Island (10-11) 001 010 1—3 5 4

Elkhorn South 000 000 4—4 2 1

WP—Fritzsch. LP—Fay. 2B—GI: Dinkleman. HR—GI: Lee.

BOYS GOLF

Crusaders fourth at Centennial Conference

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team finished fourth at the Centennial Conference Meet Saturday.

The Crusaders had two medalists to help them score a 358.

Bowdie Fox led GICC with a sixth-place finish after firing an 85, while Jackson Henry was ninth with an 88 score.

Jonathan Schardt came in with a 90, while Jacob Stegman fired a 95, while Joey Koralewski carded a 97.

Centennial Conference Meet

Team Standings

Omaha Concordia 347, Columbus Scotus 348, Kearney Catholic 356, Grand Island CC 358, Aquinas 365, Archbishop Bergan 370, Lincoln Christian 377, Lincoln Lutheran 385, Hastings St. Cecilia 412.

Individual Standings

1, Jaylin Jakub, AQU, 78; 2, Zach Kock, OC, 81; 3, Nolan Fleming, CS, 83; 4, Quinten Hogeland, KC, 84; 5, Isaiah Nunnally, LC, 84; 6, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 85; 7, Patrick Arndt, CS, 88; 8, Christian Sampier, OC, 88; 9, Jackson Henry, GICC, 88; 10, Steven Sladky, BN, 88; 11, Seth VunCannon, CS, 88; 12, Brady Davis, AB, 88; 13, Elliot Wilson, OC, 89; 14, Jack Dunham, KC, 89; 15, Nick Fleming, CS, 89.