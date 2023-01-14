Saturday City Roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

Islanders claim HAC Tournament

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team made history at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Class A, No. 6 Islanders (NSWCA) won their first-ever HAC tournament title Saturday.

Grand Island had seven champions with five other medalists to win the meet with 200 points, while Fremont was second with 151.

Genesis Solis (115 pounds), Briannah Kutschkau (125) Anyia Roberts (145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (155), Meghan Hixon (170), Ali Edwards (190) and Brythany Espino (235) were the championship for the Islanders.

Sandra Gutierrez (fourth, 100), Alondra Salazar (fourth, 105), Fernanda Perea (third, 120), Jordan Williams (third, 130) and Avery Hawke (third, 140) were the other medalists.

Grand Island hosts Crete at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Team Standings

Grand Island 200, Fremont 151, Norfolk 128, Lincoln East 100, Lincoln Southeast 45, Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 36, Lincoln North Star 35, Lincoln High 31, Lincoln Pius X 17, Lincoln Northeast 4.

Championship results

100—Mileena Notaro, LE, pinned Taylor Siefken, LSW, 0:44; 105—Tierra Pollard, NOR, pinned Sofia Blanco, FRE, 0:38; 110—Jazmin Haller, NOR, med. forf. Alejandra Loredo, LSE; 115—Genesis Solis, pinned Rachel Feldhaus, LPX, 1:10; 120—Kaylee Bedsole, FRE, pinned Morgan Sindel, LE, 2:30; 125—Briannah Kutschkau, GI, dec. Kali Mangelsen, NOR, 4-2; 130—Kylie Sullivan, FRE, pinned Kylie Beeken, NOR, 1:21; 135—Kately Ruttledge, LSE, pinned Abby Moorehead, LE, 1:25: 140—Laila Cuevas, NOR, pinned Sophia Peterson, FRE, 1:00; 145—Anyia Roberts, GI, pinned Kayla Bobeldyke, NOR, 2:36; 155—Cladis Lucas-Escobar, GI, pinned Diana Orozco, COL, 1:38; 170—Meghan Hixon, GI, pinned Ella May Shevlin, COL, 0:36; 190—Ali Edwards, GI, pinned Hailey O’Brien, FRE, 0:46; 235—Brythany Espino, GI, pinned Julissa Guerrero, FRE, 1:41.

SWIMMING

GISH girls win Lincoln High Invite; boys second

LINCOLN - The Grand Island Senior High girls captured the Lincoln High Invite Saturday.

The Islanders won five events with two meet records in helping them score 246 points.

The girls 200 medley relay team of Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Kate Novinski and Lily Wilson won the race with a meet record 1:53.89, while the 400 freestyle relay team of the Wilson sisters, Novicki and Ashley Nelson took that event with a meet record 3:44.22.

Lily Wilson and Nelson went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle with times of 5:32.90 and 5:42.42, respectively. Brennan took the 100 backstroke at 1:00.13, while Gracie Wilson claimed the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.91.

The boys captured six events to help the Islanders finish second with 222 points.

Individually, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won both the 200 freestyle at 1:52.17 and 100 freestyle at 49.92, while Luke Dankert captured the 200 IM at 1:56.97 and 100 breaststroke at 59.02.

The 200 medley relay team of Dankert, Lorenzo Ciafre and brothers Michael and David Sambula-Monzalvo won the race at 1:41.86, while the same four joined together to win the 400 freestyle relay at 3:22.96.

BOYS WRESTLING

Gates, Oliver leads Islanders at HAC

LINCOLN — Two champions led the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday.

Alex Gates (No. 3 at 106 pounds) and Hudson Oliver (182) both won their weight classes to help the Class A, No. 7 Islanders finish fourth with 169.5 points.

Riley Bishop (third, 106), Madden Kontos (fourth, 120), Kaden Harder (sixth, 126), Cristian Cortez (second, 132), Ryker Booth (fourth, 138), Alex Dzingle (fourth, 152), Justyce Hostetler (third, 195) and Zachary Pittman (fourth, 285) were the other Grand Island medalists.

The Islanders will compete at the Top of the Rockies Tournament next weekend.

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Team Standings

Norfolk 242, Lincoln East 192, Kearney 189.5, Grand Island 169.5, Columbus 147, Lincoln Southwest 123, Fremont 116, Lincoln Pius X 68, Lincoln Southeast 66, Lincoln North Star 58, Lincoln High 26, Lincoln Northeast 2.

Championship results

106—Jack Sponenburgh, KEA, dec. Ryder Kahny, NOR, 7-3; 113—Alex Gates, GI, dec. Scottie Meier, LE, 4-2; 120—Brenyn Delano, COL, dec. Hunter Jacobsen, LSW, 5-4, TB-1; 126—Adrian Bice, COL, dec. Joshua Shaner, LE, 5-2; 132—Gabe Turman, LE, pinned Cristian Cortez, GI, 3:35; 138—Cole Toline, LE, dec. Gavin Van Driel, NOR, 3-2; 145—Caleb Durr, LSE, dec. Perry Swarm, KEA, 2-1; 152—Westin Sherlock, LE, dec. Dylan Busch, NOR, 8-3; 160—Jacob Licking, NOR, pinned Ethan Kowalek, KEA, 1:05; 170—Sam Andres, LPX, dec. Jack Baptista, LSW, 6-4; 182—Hudson Oliver, GI, pinned Jaeden Thompson, NOR, 4:58; 195—Kayden Kettler, NOR, dec. Benny Alfaro, FRE, 5-0; 220—Matt Bohy, LPX, maj. dec. Axel Lyman, LE, 9-0; 285—Titus Richardson, FRE, med. forf. Jackson Bos, NOR.

Alberts, Beran pace GICC at Shelton Invite

SHELTON — Grand Island Central Catholic had two champions at the Shelton Invite Saturday.

Ben Alberts captured the 160-pound title, while Ayden Beran won the 285 championship to help the Crusaders finish sixth with 116 points.

Alberts picked up his 100th career victory during the tournament.

Sam Mueller (fourth, 145), Aaron Jaquez-Madrigal (third, 152) and Conner Johnson (fifth, 170) were the other medalists for GICC.

Shelton Invite

Team Standings

Conestoga 227.5, Red Cloud-Blue Hill 183, Alma 159, Arapahoe 151, Pleasanton 145, Grand Island CC 116, Kenesaw 114.5, Wilcox-Hildreth 109, Overton 106.5, Shelton 100.5, Sutton 87, Hastings St. Cecilia 61, St. Mary’s 51.

Championship results

106—Gavin Patterson, WH, pinned Korey Poppe, SUT, 5:33; 113—Sebastian Sauceda, SHE, tech fall Carter Brandyberry, ALMA, 16-0; 120—Gatlin Krepela, PLEA, pinned Tucker Brandyberry, ALMA, 1:58; 126—Carter Auten, RCBH, dec. Brody Patterson, WH, 9-4; 132—Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, maj. dec. James Kansteiner, CON, 12-3; 138—Ethan Avidano, CON, pinned Grayson Kolller, ARA, 3:23; 145—Caden Trew, RCBH, dec. Rafe Hill, ARA, 15-8; 152—Brooks Armstrong, RCBH, pinned Tripp Davenport, OVE, 4:23; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, maj. dec. Lucas Anderson, CON, 10-1; 170—Alek Molzahan, ALMA, dec. Jace Rosenkrans, SM, 2-1; 182—Hunter Fredrickson, KEN, pinned Will Stewart, SHE, 1:49; 195—Jake Hodson, RCBH, pinned Jeremy Felix, ALMA, 1:30; 220—Luke Pawloski, PLEA, pinned Gate Totilas, CON, 5:02; 285—Ayden Beran, GICC, pinned Jacen Smith, ARA, 1:58.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GISH lose a close one to Bellevue East

BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team fell to Bellevue East 55-51 Saturday.

No other information was provided.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Islanders fall to Bellevue East

BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team suffered a 66-11 loss to Bellevue East.

Hailey Kenkel led the Islanders with nine points in the loss.

Bellevue East 66, Grand Island 11

Grand Island; 3; 4; 0; 4—11

Bellevue East; 18; 25; 9; 14—66

GRAND ISLAND—Henkel 9, McCoy 2.

BELLEVUE EAST—Stricklin 6, Wilson 4, McLucas 4, Jones 15, Jackson 9, Webber 4, Reimer 4, Skoff 9, Gilmore 9.