Saturday city roundup

WRESTLING

GICC's Alberts wins 160 title at Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW — Ben Alberts led Grand Island Central Catholic at the Broken Bow Invite.

The Crusader senior captured the 160-pound title Saturday in Broken Bow.

Alberts posted a 7-0 victory over Broken Bow’s Zackary Gaffney in the 160-pound title match.

Sam Mueller (third, 145) nad Ayden Beran (fourth, 285) were the other medalists for the Crusaders.

That allowed GICC to finish sixth with 58 points.

Dzingle leads Islanders at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — Alex Dzingle led the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team at the Kearney Invite Saturday.

The Islander senior went 5-0 to win the 152-pound title. That included a 3-2 win over Scottsbluff’s Emilio Cervantes in his final match.

That helped Grand Island finish eighth with 74.5 points.

Riley Bishop (fifth, 106), Madden Kontos (fifth, 120), Hudson Oliver (sixth, 182) and Justyce Hostetler (fourth, 195) were the other medalists.

Stein leads Northwest at Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Joseph Stein was the high finisher for the Northwest wrestling team during the two-day Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa City.

The Viking junior finished sixth in the 220-pound weight class and went 3-2 during the two days.

“I thought he wrestled smart all weekend. He wrestled a lot of good, strong kids,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “He had a heck of an effort by him. It should help his confidence for the rest of the season.”

Roland Mendoza (120), Ian Arends (138), Zach Cooley (145) and Bo Bushhousen (160) all went 3-3 during the two day tournament.

“I thought we had a solid day one. We came a little sluggish this morning but we battled,” Sybrandts said. “We had some kids win three matches and went against some of the best teams and wrestlers in the nation. I thought we performed well this weekend.”

The Vikings will host Lexington Thursday.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Grand Island claims O’Neill Invite

O’NEILL — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team claimed the O’Neill Invite.

The Islanders had 11 medalists as they scored 225 points, 61 less than runner-up Pierce.

Sandra Gutierrez was the lone champion for Grand Island. She won the 100-pound weight class as she pinned Fillmore Central’s Angelina Schademann in 3:51.

Brianna Francisco (second, 105), Jasmine Morales (third, 110), Genesis Solis (third, 120), Kim Gonzalez (fourth, 125), Briannah Kkutschkau (third, 130), Maria Lindo-Morente (second, 140), Avery Hawke (second, 145), Anyia Roberts (second, 155), Meghan Hixon (second, 170) and Ali Edwards (second, 190) were the other medalists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest opens season with loss to Norris

FIRTH — Norris outscored Northwest 28-20 in the second half to pull away to a 54-44 win Saturday.

Treyvn Keene, Brandon Bykerk and Cooper Garrett all led the Vikings with eight points.

Norris 54, Northwest 44

Northwest 13 11 11 9—44

Norris 13 13 14 14—54

NORTHWEST—Weigert 5, Wolfe 6, C. Jensen 2, L. Jensen 2, H. Jensen 2, C. Garrett 3, Keene 8, Bykerk 8, C. Garrett 8.

NORRIS—Klein 8, Godtel 5, Bornschlegl 11, Boesiger 18, Colson 6, Wubbels 6.

Grand Island drops to 0-2 after loss to Columbus

BELLEVUE – The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team dropped to 0-2.

The Islanders fell behind 34-23 at the half, en route to a 59-50 loss to Columbus Saturday.

Kazadi Mukoma led Grand Island with 13 points, while Makadi Mukoma and Riley Plummer each added 11.

Columbus 59, Grand Island 50

Grand Island 10 13 11 16—50

Columbus 16 18 17 8—59

GRAND ISLAND—Kazadi Mukoma 13, Mukadi Mukoma 11, Riley Plummer 11.

COLUMBUS—No scoring available.

Heartland Lutheran suffers loss to St. Francis

HUMPHREY — The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team suffered a 51-7 loss to Humphrey St. Francis.

No other information was provided.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest falls to Norris in opener

FIRTH — The Northwest girls basketball team dropped its opening game of the season.

The Vikings fell to Class B, No. 3 Norris 51-10 Saturday.

No other information was provided.

Columbus defeats Grand Island

PAPILLION — Grand Island Senior High dropped a 47-30 loss to Columbus Saturday.

Elli Ward led the Islanders with eight points in the loss.

Columbus 47, Grand Island 30

Grand Island 7 3 4 16—30

Columbus 9 17 13 8—47

GRAND ISLAND—Devault 2, Wal 5, Kahnt 2, Khor 5, Ward 8, Gawrych 3, Kenkel 5.

COLUMBUS—Luebbe 5, Jansen 4, Gaedeke 9, E. Luebbe 2, Garrelts 3, Barnett 4, Goc 14, Preston 6.

St. Francis defeats Heartland Lutheran

HUMPHREY — Heartland Lutheran fell behind early to Class D-2, No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis and never recovered.

The Red Hornets trailed 31-4 after the first quarter, which led to a 78-21 loss to the Flyers.

Kelsey Essex led Heartland Lutheran with seven points.

Humphrey St. Francis 78,

Heartland Lutheran 21

Heartland Lutheran 4 7 7 3—21

Humphrey St. Francis 31 25 16 6—78

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Chloe Keasling 4, Taylor Lemburg 5, Brielle Saddler 2, Emary Rhoades 2, Carly Niemoth 1, Kelsey Essex 7.

HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—Emma Baumgart 10, Hannah Baumgart 8, Kylee Wessel 6, Anna Stricklin 2, Emma Classen 4, Karly Kessler 4, Alexis Kuchar 2, Kali Jarosz 6, Nyla Kessler 2, Jayda Krings 2, Ava Hastreiter 6, Leah Kosch 6, Makenna Wietfeld 7, Isabel Preister 13.