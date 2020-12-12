Saturday city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seniors step up in Vikings’ win over Seward

SEWARD — Three seniors stepped up and helped Northwest get over the hump at the start of the season.

Shanae Suttles, Claire Caspersen and Addy Esquivel combined to score 48 points to help the Vikings get their first victory of the season in a 57-40 win over Seward.

Suttles led the way with 23 points, while Caspersen added 16 and Esquivel chipped in nine.

“Our seniors did a great job of stepping up in scoring and everyone did a great job getting them the ball,” NW coach Russ Moerer said.

He added it took a while for the Vikings to get going as it was tied at 10-all after one. But they outscored Seward 12-4 in the second quarter to take control. Moerer said once the ball kept going in the basket, the confidence rose.

“We’ve been doing so many things right. We just had to see the ball go through the hoop to get some confidence. We had good looks early but couldn’t convert,” he said. “It was a team win and complete victory.”

Northwest (1-3) 10 12 16 19—57