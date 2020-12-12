Saturday city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seniors step up in Vikings’ win over Seward
SEWARD — Three seniors stepped up and helped Northwest get over the hump at the start of the season.
Shanae Suttles, Claire Caspersen and Addy Esquivel combined to score 48 points to help the Vikings get their first victory of the season in a 57-40 win over Seward.
Suttles led the way with 23 points, while Caspersen added 16 and Esquivel chipped in nine.
“Our seniors did a great job of stepping up in scoring and everyone did a great job getting them the ball,” NW coach Russ Moerer said.
He added it took a while for the Vikings to get going as it was tied at 10-all after one. But they outscored Seward 12-4 in the second quarter to take control. Moerer said once the ball kept going in the basket, the confidence rose.
“We’ve been doing so many things right. We just had to see the ball go through the hoop to get some confidence. We had good looks early but couldn’t convert,” he said. “It was a team win and complete victory.”
Northwest (1-3) 10 12 16 19—57
Seward 10 4 16 10—40
NORTHWEST—Macey Bosard 4, Alexis Julesgard 3, Claire Caspersen 16, Shanae Suttles 23, Madison Cushing 2, Addy Esquivel 9.
SEWARD—Tanya Miller 4, Dalaney Anderson 1, Tarryn Hartman 3, Eden Schulz 5, Hannah Benedict 10, Anna Hughes 2, Abbey Ringler 8, Madison Dominy 3, Keira Lliteras 1, Ona Stutzman 3.
GICC stays unbeaten with win over North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — In a battle of rated teams, Grand Island Central Catholic won the middle two quarters.
The Class C-1, No. 9 Crusaders outscored Class A, No. 9 North Platte 37-23 in those quarters to gain control in a 68-59 win Saturday.
Chloe Cloud led GICC with 21 points, while Rylie Rice had 13. Lucy Ghaifan chipped in 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Grand Island CC (5-0) 16 21 16 15—68
North Platte 15 13 10 21—59
GRAND ISLAND CC—Chloe Cloud 21, Rylie Rice 13, Lucy Ghaifan 10, Jenna Heidelk 9, Alexis Mudloff 5, Grace Herbek 5, Raegan Gellatly 4, Alyssa Wilson 1.
NORTH PLATTE—Gracie Haneborg 30, Abby Orr 8, Carly Purdy 6, Baieigh Pack 5, Tahjzha Botts 4, Clancy Brown 4, Keelee Soto 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 1 Crusaders roll past North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — Class C-2, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic got off to a strong start and didn’t let up against North Platte.
The Crusaders led 18-4 after the first quarter, helping them to a 65-35 road win over the Bulldogs.
Marcus Lowry led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Russ Martinez chipped in 16.
Grand Island CC (4-0) 18 16 17 14—65
North Platte (1-3) 4 11 9 11—35
GRAND ISLAND CC—Russ Martinez 16, Koby Bales 8, Tanner Turek 6, Isaac Herbek 9, Marcus Lowry 17, Gil Jengmer 1, Dei Jengmer 8.
NORTH PLATTE—Treven Hipwell 3, Luke Zimbelman 4, River Johnston 10, Caleb Tonkinson 3, Ryan Kaminski 6, Kade Mohr 6, Blake Barner 2, Tyler Luna 1.
Fourth quarter helps Northwest defeat Seward
SEWARD — Northwest outscored Seward 18-5 in the fourth quarter to overcome a two-point deficit and earn a 52-41 victory Saturday.
Jed Walford led the Vikings (3-1) with 26 points. He scored 24 of those in the second half while going 16-for-19 from the free-throw line.
Sam Hartman chipped in 11 points.
Northwest (3-1) 7 10 17 18—52
Seward (0-4) 6 15 15 5—41
NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 2, Riley Anderson 1, Jed Walford 26, Johnny Bangs 2, Sam Hartman 11, Alex Brandt 7, Wyatt Jensen 3.
SEWARD—Covalt 2, Schaefer 6, Trost 11, Sukup 3, Limback 7, Schroeder 2.
PREP WRESTLING
Arends, Cooley win titles for Northwest
HOLDREGE — Northwest had two champions during the Holdrege Invite Saturday.
Grady Arends and Austin Cooley won their weight classes to help the Vikings take third with 105 points.
In their championship matches, Arends, No. 2 at 120 pounds (huskermat.com), was named the wrestler of the tournament after pinning Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley in 1:45, while Cooley, No. 7 at 160, pinned Scottsbluff Frankie Trevino in 3:08.
“Austin was down in the championship match but came back to get the pin,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “Grady had a tough bracket but came through. Both had great days for us.”
Overall, Northwest had 10 medalists out of 14 wrestlers in Gavin Ruff (fourth, 106), Ben Briseno (fourth, 113), Caleb Vokes (fourth, 126), Colton Ruff (fourth, 138), Bo Bushhousen (third, 145), Joseph Stein (third, 182), Victor Isele (second, 195) and Billy Schleichardt (fourth, 285).
All that pleased coach Brian Sybrandts, especially with Class A No. 10 Kearney and B No. 7 Broken Bow being at the meet. Kearney won the meet with 172.5 points, while the Indians were second with 125.5 points.
“We had 10 medalists out of 14. That’s a solid day because there were some quality teams and individuals here today,” Sybrandts said.
The Vikings will back in action at Hastings Tuesday.
Holdrege Invite
Team Standings
Kearney 172.5, Broken Bow 125.5, Northwest 105, Scottsbluff 93.5, Holdrege 84, McCook 73, Minden 46.
Championship results
106—Joey Canseco, SCO, pinned Matt Janssen, HOL, 1:22; 113—Wilson Cucul Tzin, BB, pinned Haydon Arrants, KEA, 3:14; 120—Grady Arends, NW, pinned Connor Whitley, SCO, 1:45; 126—Paul Garcia, SCO, pinned Cyrus Wells, BB, 1:33; 132—Perry Swarm, KEA, dec. Evan Smith, MIN, 8-2; 138—Hunter Heath, MIN, dec. Trey Garey, BB, 6-4; 145—Beau Hostler, KEA, dec. Connor Wells, BB, 5-1; 152—Gage Ferguson, KEA, dec. Tate Felber, McC, 9-2; 160—Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Frankie Trevino, SCO, 3:08; 170—Tate Kuchera, KEA, dec. Alex Anthony, McC, 8-4; 182—Carter Abels, KEA, pinned Damian Smith, HOL, 1:21; 195—Lathan Duda, BB, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 5-2; 220—Alec Langan, McC, dec. Dario Rodriguez, KEA, 7-3; 285—Reid Steinbeck, McC, dec. Tyler Thomas, BB, 4-3.
Islanders finish fourth at Sioux City tourney
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished fourth at the Arena Sports Academy Invite Saturday.
The Class A, No. 2-rated Islanders (huskermat.com) had eight medalists, which included three finalists, to help them score 135 points. Top-ranked Millard South won the Iowa meet with 308.5 points.
Rogelio Ruiz (No. 5 at 132 pounds), Kolby Lukasiewicz (No. 3 at 160) and Micheal Isele (No. 3 at 285) all finished runner-up for the Islanders. Ruiz fell to Underwood’s Westin Allen 17-2 in the 132 final, while Lukasiewicz was pinned by Millard South’s Antell Taylor, who is No. 1 at 160, in 3:13 and Isele dropped a 3-1 sudden victory to Millard Sout’s Nolan Olafson in the 285 final.
Madden Kontos (fifth, 106), Blake Cushing (third, 126), Alex Dzingle (seventh, 138) Brody Arrants, (fourth, 145) and Tyler Salpas (fourth, 152) were the other medalists for Grand Island.
Arena Sports Academy Invite
Team Standings
Millard South 308.5, Fort Dodge 216.5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 157.5, Grand Island 135, Glenwood 112.5, Underwood 112.5, Missouri Valley 104.5, Bishop Heelan Catholic 78.5, Spirit Lake Park 59.5, South Sioux Ciyt 52, Omaha Westside 43, St. Albert 32, Forest City 28, St. Edmond 27, Lewis Central 25.5, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 23.5
Championship results
106—Eli Beccera, MV, dec. Vincent Mayberry, GLE, 4-2; 113—Max Bishop, FD, dec. Gino Rettele, MS, 11-4; 120—Lane Cowell, FD, dec. Noah Parmelee, SBL, 7-4; 126—Drake Ayala, FD, inj. def. over Conor Knopick, MS; 132—Westin Allen, UND, tech. fall Rogelio Ruiz, GI, 17-2; 138—Joel Adams, MS, pinned Jack Wajda, SLP, 1:35; 145—Tyler Antoniak, MS, pinned Issac Bryan, SBL, 2:46; 152—Scott Robertson, MS, pinned Jack Gaukel, SBL, 4:29; 160—Antrell Taylor, MS, pinned Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, 3:13; 170—Mitchell Joines, BHC, tech. fall Caleb Kreins, SSC, 25-7; 182—Ben Egli, FD, maj. dec. JJ Latenser, MS, 10-2; 195—Christian Nash, MS, pinned CJ Carter, GLE, 1:24; 220—Connor Hoy, MS, maj. dec. Chris Gardner, UND, 13-1; 285—Nolan Olafson, MS, dec. Michael Isele, GI, 3-1, SV-1.
