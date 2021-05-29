Saturday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal splits during second day of tourney
Home Federal posted a split during the second day of the Grand Island/Hastings Invite Saturday.
The Grand Island seniors opened with a 12-0 five-inning victory over Seward.
Home Federal had 11 hits in the contest. Tyler Douglass led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Mike Buhrman went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Caleb Coslor and Jackson Hansen both had doubles.
Riley Plummer recorded the victory by giving up three hits and threw eight strikeouts.
But Home Federal suffered a 5-1 loss to Cheyenne Post 6 in the second game.
The Grand Island offense only had four hits as Douglass went 1 for 3 with a double.
Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said he was actually with what he saw in the split.
“We played pretty baseball overall, especially in the first game. Riley pitched well and our offense going with four runs in the first inning,” “We played a pretty good team in the second game against Cheyenne. They can really swing and their pitcher kept our hitters off balance. I was really happy with the effort.”
Home Federal will conclude tournament play with Hastings at 12:30 p.m. at Hastings Sunday.
Game One
Seward 000 00—0 3 2
Home Federal 403 5X—12 11 0
WP—Plummer. LP—Lyon. 2B—HF: Coslor, Hansen.
Game Two
Cheyenne Post 6 200 300 0—5 12 1
Home Federal (3-1) 000 000 1—1 4 0
WP—Bohlmann. LP—Nelson. 2B—HF: Douglass. CP: Romero 2, Costopoulos.
Five Points Bank sweeps South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Five Points Bank baseball team swept a road doubleheader from South Sioux City on Saturday.
Eli Ford pitched a no-hitter in the Grand Island juniors’ 8-0 five-inning victory in the opener. Ford also had 10 strikeouts and gave up only one walk.
Offensively, Evan Kleint went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a triple, while Bradyen Lee was 1 for 2 with a double.
In the second game, Five Points scored 12 runs total in the fourth and fifth innings to help them take a 15-0 five-inning victory.
Jace Chrisman led the offense by going 3 for 4 with a RBI, a double and a triple. Hunter Jensen got involved by going 2 for 3 with a RBI.
Cohen Nelson got the win by giving up only three hits and had five strikeouts.
Five Points will be back at action on the road against Norfolk on Tuesday.
South Sioux City 000 00—0 0 2
Five Points Bank 034 1X—8 5 0
WP—Ford. LP—Watts. 2B— FPB:Lee. 3B—FPB: Kleint.
Five Point Bank 300 75—15 12 1
South Sioux City 000 00—0 3 3
WP—Nelson. LP—Helms. 2B—FPB: Chrisman, Jensen. 3B—FPB: Chrisman.
Dinsdale suffers loss to Skutt in Kearney Tourney
KEARNEY — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team dropped a 10-2 six-inning loss to Omaha Skutt in the Kearney Invite Saturday.
Skutt scored five runs to close the game due the eight-run mercy rule.
The Grand Island juniors had five hits but committed three errors.
Dane Arrants led the offense by going 1 for 2 with a RBI double.
Dinsdale Automotive 010 100—2 5 3
Omaha Skutt 203 005—10 7 0