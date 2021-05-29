Saturday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal splits during second day of tourney

Home Federal posted a split during the second day of the Grand Island/Hastings Invite Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors opened with a 12-0 five-inning victory over Seward.

Home Federal had 11 hits in the contest. Tyler Douglass led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Mike Buhrman went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Caleb Coslor and Jackson Hansen both had doubles.

Riley Plummer recorded the victory by giving up three hits and threw eight strikeouts.

But Home Federal suffered a 5-1 loss to Cheyenne Post 6 in the second game.

The Grand Island offense only had four hits as Douglass went 1 for 3 with a double.

Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said he was actually with what he saw in the split.

“We played pretty baseball overall, especially in the first game. Riley pitched well and our offense going with four runs in the first inning,” “We played a pretty good team in the second game against Cheyenne. They can really swing and their pitcher kept our hitters off balance. I was really happy with the effort.”