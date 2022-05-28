Saturday Legion Roundup

U-Save defeats Shelton/Gibbon

SHELTON — U-Save Phamacy rallied to defeat Shelton/Gibbon on Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-4 win Saturday.

U-Save took and early 3-0 in the second inning, but Shelton/Gibbon scored a run in the third, then three more in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

Hunter Powers led Grand Island by going 1-for-4 with a double, and scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

The pitching staff of Nick Arana andAyden Beran combined to go six innings with seven strikeouts but gave up six hits. Eli Ford came on in relief to get the save in the seventh.

U-Save Pharmacy 030 011 0—5 7 2

Shelton/Gibbon 001 300 0—4 6 1

WP—Arana. LP—Clark. 2B—USP: Powers. SG: Bombeck. HR—Nicholson.

Five Points Bank splits at Elkhorn North

ELKHORN — The Five Points Bank baseball team went 1-1 during the second day of the Kearney Invite Saturday.

The Grand Island juniors opened with an 14-4 four-inning win over Omaha Westview.

Five Points Bank connected on 12 hits. Ethan Foley was 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Jacob Albers, Cedric Sullivan and Ethan Coslor all had two hits.

Jaxson Nesvara earned the victory. He gave up four hits and six strikeouts.

Five Points fell to Elkhorn South 4-2. Jack Steenson led the offense by going 4-for-4, while Foley was 2-for-4.

Sullivan took the loss. He had five strikeouts but gave up four hits.

Game One

Five Points Bank 102 56—14 12 1

Omaha Westview 000 40—4 5 1

WP—Nesvara. LP—Klaumann. 2B—FPB: Foley 2, Coslor, Sullivan. OWV: Reichling.

Game Two

Elkhorn South 002 011 0—4 5 2

Five Points Bank 000 010 1—2 7 1

WP—Meier. LP—Sullivan. 2B—ES: Winterstein, Oneal, Franco. FPB: Steenson.

Dinsdales gets win at Kearney Invite Saturday

KEARNEY — After suffering two losses in the Kearney Tournament Friday, Tom Dinsdale Automotive took its frustration out on Omaha Central.

The Grand Island juniors scored a dominating 20-4 five-inning victory Saturday.

Dinsdale scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to take control. They also connected on 18 hits with four doubles in the contest.

Tristen Mills led the offense by going 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Edgar Hernandez was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Camden Walker earned the win in giving up five hits and had five strikeouts.

Grand Island will wrap up tournament against Omaha Westside at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Tom Dinsdale Auto 140 (10)5—20 18 1

Omaha Central 112 00—4 6 4

WP—Walker. LP—Gullion. 2B—DA: Helgoth, Mills, Walker, Krieser.