Saturday's city roundup: Grand Island Senior High girls win Gene Cotter Invite

Lastly, Muhlbach, Greer, Lily Wilson and Novinski joined together to finish second in the 200 freeestyle relay (automatic 1:44.46).

The boys finished second with 200 points.

Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the 200 freestyle (1:50.85) and 500 freestyle (5:03.10), while Luke Dankert captured the 200 individual medley (2:05.86) and 100 breaststroke (automatic 1:00.63 state time), Gianluca Ragazzo won the 100 freestyle (automatic 49.41), while taking second in the 50 freestyle (22.67).

The three swimmers joined David Samblua-Monzalvo in taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:34.54) and 400 freestyle (automatic 3:27.47).

WRESTLING

Salpas leads GISH at HAC meet

COLUMBUS — Tyler Salpas is a conference champion in his senior season.

Wrestling in his final Heartland Athletic Conferece Tournament, the Grand Island Senior High senior captured the 145-pound weight class Saturday at Columbus High School.

That allowed the Islanders to finish third with 174.5 points.