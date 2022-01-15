Saturday's city roundup: Grand Island Senior High girls win Gene Cotter Invite

SWIMMING
GISH girls take home Gene Cotter Invite; boys second
LINCOLN — For the second time in two weeks, the Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team brought home another championship plaque.
The Islanders won four events and had 12 other medalists to win the Gene Cotter Invite with 283 points, 83 more than runner-up Fremont.
Grand Island went 1-2 in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Ashley Nelson won the 200 freestyle (2:04.44) followed by teammate Reagan Greer (2:05.36). Nelson also won the 500 freestyle (5:30.20), while Lily Wilson was second (5:33.45).
Greer joined Lilly Brennan, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Gracie Wilson on the winning 200 medley (automatic 1:56.32 state time), while Nelson joined Kate Novinski and sisters Lily and Gracie Wilson on the victorious 400 freestyle relay (3:45.25).
Gracie Wilson, Brennan and Lily Wilson finished second-fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:18.21, 2:18.39 and 2:23.14, respectively, while Novinski was second in the 50 freestyle (automatic 25.11 state time) and 100 freestyle (automatic 55.07 state time), while Muhlbach was second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.64), while Nia Fill was sixth (1:10.78). Greer was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:51.31).
Lastly, Muhlbach, Greer, Lily Wilson and Novinski joined together to finish second in the 200 freeestyle relay (automatic 1:44.46).
The boys finished second with 200 points.
Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the 200 freestyle (1:50.85) and 500 freestyle (5:03.10), while Luke Dankert captured the 200 individual medley (2:05.86) and 100 breaststroke (automatic 1:00.63 state time), Gianluca Ragazzo won the 100 freestyle (automatic 49.41), while taking second in the 50 freestyle (22.67).
The three swimmers joined David Samblua-Monzalvo in taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:34.54) and 400 freestyle (automatic 3:27.47).
WRESTLING
Salpas leads GISH at HAC meet
COLUMBUS — Tyler Salpas is a conference champion in his senior season.
Wrestling in his final Heartland Athletic Conferece Tournament, the Grand Island Senior High senior captured the 145-pound weight class Saturday at Columbus High School.
That allowed the Islanders to finish third with 174.5 points.
The No. 3-rated Salpas (NSWCA) posted a 4-3 victory over No. 2-rated Landan McLaughlin of Lincoln Southwest in the final. It was the third time the two wrestlers had met this season, with the splitting in the first two matchups.
Alex Gates (third, 106), Javier Pedro (third, 113), Madden Kontos (fifth, 120), Cristian Cortez (fifth, 132), Dane Arrants (third, 138), Alex Dzingle (third, 152), Hudson Oliver (fifth, 160), Justyce Hostetler (third, 170), Cailyb Hostetler (third, 182), DeAndre Brock (fifth, 195) and Zachary Pittman (third, 285) were the other medalists for the Islanders.
HAC Tournament
Team Standings
Norfolk 230, Lincoln East 215, Grand Island 174.5, Columbus 159, Kearney 149, Lincoln Pius X 110, Lincoln Southwest 96, Fremont 70, Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln High 44.5, Lincoln North Star 37.
Championship results
106—Brenyn Delano, COL, maj. dec. Braedyn Rakes, LE, 13-1; 113—Jesse Lewis, NOR, maj. dec. Scottie Meier, LE, 11-3; 120—Gabe Turman, LE, dec. Archer Heelan, KEA, 7-6; 126—Adrian Bice, COL, pinned Brandon Baustert, LE, 2:00; 132—Keith Smith, LE, maj. dec. Caydn Kucera, COL, 17-4; 138—Cole Toline, LE, dec. Caleb Durr, LSE, 3-2; 145—Tyler Salpas, GI, dec. Landan MacLaughlin, LSW, 4-3; 152—Jacob Licking, NOR, dec. Luke Andres, LPX, 9-6; 160—Hudson Waldow, NOR, dec. Jack Baptista, LSW, 4-2; 170—Sam Andreas, LPX, pinned Tate Kuchera, KEA, 2:57; 182—Kayden Kettler, NOR, dec. Caleb Schwerdtfeger, LE, 9-2; 195—Benny Alfaro, FRE, dec. Liam Blaser, COL, 3-2; 220—Jackson Bos, NOR, dec. Matt Bohy, LPX, 4-3; 285—Brayden Heffner, NOR,dec. Titus Richardson, FRE, 3-0.
GICC’s Alberts wins at Shelton Invite
SHELTON — Ben Alberts captured another tournament title.
The Grand Island Central Catholic junior captured the 160-pound weight class at the Shelton Invite Saturday.
Alberts, rated No. 4 in weight class (Class C in NSWCA), pinned Overton’s Tripp Davenport in 1:47 in the final.
Austin Miller (sixth, 132), Sam Mueller (fourth, 138), Axel Escalante-Lopez (fourth, 145), and Hunter Borges (fifth, 195) were the other medalists for the Crusaders.
Shelton Invite
Team Standings
Red Cloud-Blue Hill 168.5, Conestoga 144, Arapahoe 135, Pleasanton 119, Alma 111, South Loup 105.5, Overton 85, Grand Island Central Catholic 73.5, Kenesaw 65, Sutton 60.5, Shelton 49.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Fullerton 31.
Championship results
106—Sebastian Sauceda, SHE, maj. dec. Carter Brandyberry, ALMA, 9-0; 113—Gatlin Krepela, PLEA, pinned Aiden Piel, RCBH, 3:12; 120—Isaac Piel, RCBH, dec. Graiden Ritner, WH, 6-3; 126—CJ Quandt, SL, pinned Carter Auten, RCBH, 0:20; 132—Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, pinned Bryan Conn, ARA, 0:47; 138—Cinch Kiger, OVE, dec. Ashton Downey, ARA, 8-2; 145—Carter Plowman, CON, pinned Brooks Armstrong, RCBH, 2:51; 152—Tristan White, ARA, pinned Lucas Anderson, CON, 3:40; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Tripp Davenport, OVE, 1:47; 170—Chase Pawloski, PLEA, maj. dec. Alek Molzahn, ALMA, 14-2; 182—Brett Bridger, FULL, pinned Luke Pawloski, PLEA, 5:08; 195—Gate Totilas, CON, pinned Rio Remund, SL, 1:04; 220—Andrew Graf, ALMA, pinned Alvino Sanchez, SUT, 4:30; 285—Levi Kerner, ARA, maj. dec. JySeaan Pugh, PLEA, 11-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saddler helps HL advance in tournament
Brynn Saddler helped Heartland Lutheran grab a win in the opening round of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Saddler had 21 points to lead the Red Hornets to a 45-37 victory over Palmer Saturday at Heartland Lutheran High School.
The Red Hornets led by as many as 14 points in the second half. However, Palmer made a run where they cut the lead was cut to three in the fourth quarter.
But Heartland Lutheran was able to make the plays down the stretch to get the win. Morgan McClellan led the Tigers with 15 points in the loss.
Heartland Lutheran advances to play at Class D-2, No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Palmer 5 4 15 13—37
Heartland Lutheran 13 9 14 9—45
PALMER—Morgan Earl 7, Morgan McClellan 15, Joslynn Donahey 11, Karlee McClellan 4.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 2, Taylor Lemburg 6, Brielle Saddler 10, Carly Niemoth 4, Brynn Saddler 21, Kathleen Spiehs 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Valley defeats Red Hornets
Central Valley took control in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars outscored Heartland Lutheran 25-6 in the final stanza to pull away to a 51-31 win in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Carson Corman led the Cougars with 15 points, while Zaden Wolf added 12.
Nate Jones led the Red Hornets with 10 points. Heartland Lutheran was playing withoug Garang Nyanok.
Central Valley takes on Class D-2, No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Humphrey.
Central Valley 5 15 6 25—51
Heartland Lutheran 9 6 10 6—31
CENTRAL VALLEY—Carson Corman 15, Zaden Wolf 12, Boston Wood 3, Taesian Soto 11, Zander Wolf 2, Treyven Straka 10, Connor Baker 3.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Nate Jones 10, Micah Rhoades 4, Nolan Clement 9, Josh Nikodym 4, Francis Walenta 2, Talor Houser 2.