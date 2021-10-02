Saturday's City Roundup: Islanders, Vikings claim tournament championships

VOLLEYBALL
Vikings win Twin Cities Tournament
SCOTTSBLUFF — Northwest completed an impressive run through the Twin Cities Tournament with three more wins Saturday.
The Vikings finished 6-0 in the two-day event and didn’t lose a set.
On Saturday, Northwest opened with a 25-11, 25-14 victory over Alliance.
Chloe Mader had seven kills while Halle Palu, Taylor Jakubowski, Ashlynn Brown and Whitney Loman all added five. Sophia McKinney had eight digs and Loman six.
Macie Middleton amassed 16 points, three aces and 11 set assists. Kinzi Havranek chipped in 14 points and 14 set assists.
Northwest downed McCook 25-11, 25-22. Brown had eight kills, Mader five and Jakubowski four. McKinney collected 11 digs.
Taylor Retzlaff had 16 points, four aces and nine digs. Havranek had 12 points, four aces and 10 set assists while Middleton totaled 10 points and nine assists.
In the championship match, the Vikings (14-8) swept Ogallala 25-19, 25-21. Brown had six kills, McKinney seven digs and Middleton eight assists.
Jakubowski had 12 points with two aces while Havranek had 11 points and 11 assists. Loman contributed 10 points, two aces, five kills and eight digs.
“It was a great team win,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “The girls played well all weekend, which I was really proud of after our loss to GICC on Thursday. We had great balance from our hitters who were efficient all weekend and our passers did a great job passing to our setters.
“The trip out west is always a fun one. We laughed, came more together as a team and most of all won some volleyball games. We also got to celebrate Sopha McKinney breaking the school record for career digs. We can’t wait to see what the new record will be at the end of the season.”
The Vikings play in the Hastings triangular Tuesday with Beatrice and go to Class B No. 6-rated Omaha Duchesne Thursday.
Islanders undefeated at Columbus
COLUMBUS — Grand Island Senior High continued its recent surge by going 3-0 to move above .500 during Saturday’s four-team round-robin Columbus Invitational.
The Islanders (12-11) opened with what ended up being their closest match of a day, a 25-18, 26-28, 25-13 win over Omaha Burke.
Grand Island followed that up with sweeps over Columbus (25-20, 25-20) and Lincoln High (25-20, 25-15).
The Islanders have now won six matches in a row and will look to extend that streak when they host Lincoln North Star Tuesday for their home finale.
SOFTBALL
Islanders go 1-2 in HAC tourney
LINCOLN — A pair of losses sandwiched a win for Grand Island Senior High during Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
Lincoln North Star scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past the Islanders for a 4-2 first-round victory. Mya Gawrych had a pair of hits for G.I., which outhit the Gators 7-4.
Grand Island used three runs in the third inning to rebound with a 3-2 consolation round win over Columbus.
Braelyn Sindelar and Adriana Cabello teamed up to limit the Discoverers to five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
In the final game, Grand Island outhit Kearney 7-3 but came up short in a 4-2 decision.
Cabello had two hits and Brittina Titman homered. Sindelar took the loss despite giving up one earned run on two hits over three innings.
The Islanders wrap up their regular season Monday with a home doubleheader against Columbus.
North Star 100 003—4 4 2
Grand Island 010 100—2 7 2
WP—Chubbuck. LP—Cabello. 2B—LNS, Krieser; GI, Dunning. HR—LNS, Hood.