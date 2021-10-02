Saturday's City Roundup: Islanders, Vikings claim tournament championships

“It was a great team win,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “The girls played well all weekend, which I was really proud of after our loss to GICC on Thursday. We had great balance from our hitters who were efficient all weekend and our passers did a great job passing to our setters.

“The trip out west is always a fun one. We laughed, came more together as a team and most of all won some volleyball games. We also got to celebrate Sopha McKinney breaking the school record for career digs. We can’t wait to see what the new record will be at the end of the season.”

The Vikings play in the Hastings triangular Tuesday with Beatrice and go to Class B No. 6-rated Omaha Duchesne Thursday.

Islanders undefeated at Columbus

COLUMBUS — Grand Island Senior High continued its recent surge by going 3-0 to move above .500 during Saturday’s four-team round-robin Columbus Invitational.

The Islanders (12-11) opened with what ended up being their closest match of a day, a 25-18, 26-28, 25-13 win over Omaha Burke.

Grand Island followed that up with sweeps over Columbus (25-20, 25-20) and Lincoln High (25-20, 25-15).