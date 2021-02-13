Saturday's City Roundup: Two Islander swimmers earn conference gold

SWIMMING

Two Islanders HAC champions

FREMONT — Two members of the Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team earned gold medals at the Heartland Athletic Conference championships Saturday.

Luke Dankert won the 200 individual medley with a new personal record and state automatic qualifying time of 1:57.52.

Kai Wilson won the 500 freestyle in an automatic time of 4:51.09. The Islanders swept the top two spots in the event with Michael Sambula-Monzalvo placing second in a PR and auto state time of 4:51.69.

The Islanders placed fifth with 179 points. Lincoln Southwest won with 550.

Other G.I. medalists were Wilson (third, 200 free, auto state time), Sambula-Monzalov (fourth, 200 free, auto state time), Dankert (fourth, 100 breaststroke, auto state time), the 200 free relay of Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert, Jonathan Schardt and Wilson (fourth, auto state time) and the 400 free relay of Wilson, Dankert, Jordan Winton and Sambula-Monzalvo (fifth, auto state time).

In the consolation finals, Jordan Winton was 14th in the 100 fly with a new secondary time and 14th in the 200 IM.