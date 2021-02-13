Saturday's City Roundup: Two Islander swimmers earn conference gold

SWIMMING
Two Islanders HAC champions
FREMONT — Two members of the Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team earned gold medals at the Heartland Athletic Conference championships Saturday.
Luke Dankert won the 200 individual medley with a new personal record and state automatic qualifying time of 1:57.52.
Kai Wilson won the 500 freestyle in an automatic time of 4:51.09. The Islanders swept the top two spots in the event with Michael Sambula-Monzalvo placing second in a PR and auto state time of 4:51.69.
The Islanders placed fifth with 179 points. Lincoln Southwest won with 550.
Other G.I. medalists were Wilson (third, 200 free, auto state time), Sambula-Monzalov (fourth, 200 free, auto state time), Dankert (fourth, 100 breaststroke, auto state time), the 200 free relay of Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert, Jonathan Schardt and Wilson (fourth, auto state time) and the 400 free relay of Wilson, Dankert, Jordan Winton and Sambula-Monzalvo (fifth, auto state time).
In the consolation finals, Jordan Winton was 14th in the 100 fly with a new secondary time and 14th in the 200 IM.
Grand Island’s girls placed seventh with 137 points. Lincoln Southwest took first with 490.5.
Medalling were the 200 medley relay of Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Kate Novinski (fourth, season best and auto state time), Wilson ( 200 IM, eighth new personal best time and auto state time), Reagan Greer (seventh, 500 free, season best time), Novinski, (fourth, 100 back, auto state time), Brennan (seventh, 100 back, auto state time) and the 400 free relay of Greer, Brennan, Wilson and Novinski (seventh, auto state time).
Placing in the consolation finals were Novinski (15th 100 free), Brennan (13th 200 IM, new secondary time), Nia Fill (14th 500 free and 14th 100 back, new secondary time), Muhlbach (ninth 100 fly, new secondary time) and the 200 free relay of Muhlbach, Fill, Amber Muhlbach and Greer (10th).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heartland Lutheran falls to Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — Red Cloud used an 11-5 advantage in the third quarter to edge Heartland Lutheran 35-31 Saturday.
“We were never in sync offensively,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “It was a tough day for us, and Red Cloud played a nice game.”
Maddie Graham scored nine points to lead Heartland Lutheran, which begins subdistrict play Monday in Osceola against Giltner.
Heartland Lutheran (7-10) 9 8 6 8—31