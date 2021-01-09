Saturday's city roundup

SWIMMING

Islander boys third, girls fifth at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys team won three events to help them take third with 280 at the Kearney Invite Saturday.

Luke Dankert recorded automatic state times in capturing the 200 individual medley (2:01.54) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.22), as did Kai Wilson in finishing second in the 500 freestyle (4:58.27). Wilson also captured the 200 freestyle (1:50.24).

Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (second, 200 freestyle; third, 500 freestyle) and Jordan Winton (sixth, 100 butterfly) were the other individual medalists, while Wilson, Dankert and Sambula-Monzalvo teamed with Damien Glass in the 200 freestyle relay (second).

In all, the Islanders had eight medalists.