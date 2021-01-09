Saturday's city roundup

WRESTLING
Islanders take third at Beatrice Invite
BEATRICE — Grand Island had three champions at the Beatrice Invite Saturday.
That allowed Class A, No. 3-rated Islanders (NSWCA) to finish third with 252 points. Class B, No. 2 Beatrice won the meet with 280 points, while Class A, No. 2 North Platte was second with 257 points.
Blake Cushing (No. 2 at 126 pounds), Brody Arrants (No. 2 at 145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (No. 6 at 160) and Michael Isele (No. 4 at 285) were champions for Grand Island, while Ein Obermiller (120) and Daylon Keolavone (195) all finished second.
Madden Kontos (third, 106), Jason Perez (fifth, 113), Rogelio Ruiz (third, 132), Kael Kingery (third, 138), Luke Wright (fourth, 152) and Casey Reis (third, 182) were the other medalists.
During the meet, Lukasiewicz recorded his 100th career victory.
Beatrice Invite
Team Standings
Beatrice 280, North Platte 257, Grand Island 252, Norris 159.5, Lexington 149.5, Lincoln Northeast 99, Maryville, Kan. 96,
Championship results
106—Gavin Vanover, BEA, maj. dec. Kole Weigel, NP, 10-2; 113—Daven Naylor, LEX, pinned Joshua Shaner, LNE, 3:45: 120—Bryce Karlin, BEA, dec. Ein Obermiller, GI, 4-1; 126—Blake Cushing, GI, pinned Dylan Hubbard, LEX, 3:47; 132—Drew Arnold, BEA, maj. dec. Jaylan Ruffin, NP, 10-0; 138—Trevor Reinke, BEA, dec. Darian Diaz, NP, 5-4; 145—Brody Arrants, GI, pinned Ryan Fox, NP, 1:27; 152—Cole Maschmann, BEA, dec. Rene Corado, LEX, 9-2; 160—Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, tech. fall Jarrett Koch, BEA, 15-0; 170—Torrance Keehn, BEA, dec. Luke Rathjen, NP, 11-4; 182—Gavyn Bauer, NP, dec. Deegan Nelson, BEA, 5-4; 195—Vincent Genatone, NP, dec. Daylon Keolavone, GI, 5-3; 220—Dylan Meyer, NOR, dec. Jack Lott, MAR, 5-3, SV-1; 285—Michael Isele, GI, pinned Dane VanCleave, NOR, 0:28.
Northwest finishes fourth at Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The Northwest wrestling team took fourth at the Central City Invite Saturday.
The Vikings finished with seven medalists to help them score 121 points.
Grady Arends and Austin Cooley each finished second in their weight classes to lead Northwest. In the 120-pound final, the No. 3-rated Arends fell 5-2 to No. 4 Zach Ourado of Omaha Skutt. In the 160 final, No. 3 Cooley dropped a 12-5 decision to Alex Banuelos of Minden.
Caleb Alcorta (fourth, 113), Eli Arends (fourth, 152), Cailyb Weekley (third, 170), Joseph Stein (third, 182) and Victor Isele (third, 195) were the other medalists for the Vikings.
“I thought we wrestled well against some great competition,” Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We won a lot of matches today. I think we are continuing to get better. I thought our upper guys wrestled very well today.”
In a battle of top-rated wrestlers at 106, Central City’s Drew Garfield (No. 1 in Class C) earned a 3-1 over over Aurora’s Caden Svoboda (No. 1 in Class B).
Overall, Class B, No. 4 Aurora took the team title with 173 points, 10 more than Class C, No. 2 Central City. The Huskies got championship performances from Trevor Kluck (No. 1 in B-145), Mack Owens (182) and Aaron Jividen (No. 5 at B-285).
Central City Invite
Team Standings
Aurora 173, Central City 163, Logan View 136, Northwest 121, Ord 103, St. Paul 97, Elkhorn Valley 88.5, Omaha Skutt 84.5, Minden 82, West Point-Beemer 51, Fairbury 42, Hershey 36, Madison 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 6.
Championship results
106—Drew Garfield, CC, dec. Caden Svoboda, AUR, 3-1; 113—Hunter Bennett, EV, dec. Cole Kunz, 4-3 UTB; 120—Zachary Ourada, OS, dec. Grady Arends, NW, 5-2; 126—Adam Miller, pinned Drew Cooper, OS, 5:25; 132—Maverick Hagemann, EV, dec. Evan Smith, MIN, 6-3; 138—Dyson Kunz, CC, pinned Adam Kunse, OS, 3:20; 145—Trevor Kluck, AUR, maj. dec. Hunter McNulty, LV, 11-1; 152—Tanner Schneiderheinz, CC, pinned Britton Kemling, AUR, 2:33; 160—Alex Banuelos, MIN, dec. Austin Cooley, NW, 12-5; 170—Sam Moore, CC, pinned Ryan Gabriel, ORD, 3:11; 182—Mack Owens, AUR, dec. Kelen Meyer, ORD, 8-3; 195—Logan Booth, LV, dec. Brekyn Papineau, AUR, 10-5; 220—Nathan Scheer, SP, pinned Jack Allen, AUR, 2:55; 285—Aaron Jividen, AUR, dec. Kolby Johnson, MAD, 5-3.
SWIMMING
Islander boys third, girls fifth at Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys team won three events to help them take third with 280 at the Kearney Invite Saturday.
Luke Dankert recorded automatic state times in capturing the 200 individual medley (2:01.54) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.22), as did Kai Wilson in finishing second in the 500 freestyle (4:58.27). Wilson also captured the 200 freestyle (1:50.24).
Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (second, 200 freestyle; third, 500 freestyle) and Jordan Winton (sixth, 100 butterfly) were the other individual medalists, while Wilson, Dankert and Sambula-Monzalvo teamed with Damien Glass in the 200 freestyle relay (second).
In all, the Islanders had eight medalists.
The girls brought home 11 medalists, including five second-place finishes as they finished fifth with 272 points as Kate Novinski (second, 200 freestyle; third, 100 butterfly), Gracie Wilson (second, 200 IM; fifth, 100 breaststroke), Reagan Greer (second, 500 freestyle; fourth, 200 freestyle), Nia Fill (third, 100 backstroke; sixth, 500 freestyle) and Ashlyn Muhlbach (third, 100 butterfly; sixth, 50 freestyle) were the medalists. Muhlbach, Greer, Wilson and Novinski teamed together in taking second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Girls Basketball
Heartland Lutheran falls to Silver Lake
ROSELAND — Heartland Lutheran fell to Silver Lake 58-23 Saturday.
Maddie Graham led the Red Hornets with nine points, while Kathleen Spiehs added six.
Heartland Lutheran (4-5) 4 9 3 7—23
Silver Lake 21 19 12 6—58
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 2, Maddie Graham 9, Jessica Zehendner 4, Brynn Saddler 1, Paige Peterson 1, Kathleen Spiehs 6.
SILVER LAKE—Kerigan Karr 17, Amanda Ehrman 12, Katelyn Karr 15, Georgi TenBensel 11, Taylor Hanson 3.