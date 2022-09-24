Saturday's city roundup

VOLLEYBALL

No. 3 GICC defeats No. 2 Minden to take Holdrege Invite

HOLDREGE — The final of the Holdrege Invite didn’t start well for Grand Island Central Catholic.

But the Crusaders finished well. In a battle of top three rated teams in Class C-1, No. 3 GICC regrouped after falling behind 10-2 to No. 2 Minden in taking the tournament 25-21, 25-18.

Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 15 kills, while Gracie Woods added eight. Carolyn Maser had 23 assists and Tristyn Hedman led the defnse with 11 digs.

The Crusaders opened the tournament with a 25-7, 25-9 win over Cozad. Ghaifan led GICC with nine kills, while Avery Kelly and Maddie Weyers each had six. Maser had 22 assists and Woods led the defense with seven digs.

Central Catholic then defeated Holdrege 25-11, 25-9 over Holdrege. Woods led the way with 11 kills and 13 digs, while Ghaifan added 10. Maser had 32 assists.

GICC will take on No. 5 Kearney Catholic Tuesday in Kearney.

SOFTBALL

Northwest claims Crete Tourney

CRETE — The Northwest softball team went 3-0 to capture the Crete Tournament Saturday.

The Class B, No. 4 Vikings opened with a 10-2 five-inning win over Aurora. Avyn Urbanski went 3-for-3 with a three RBIs to lead Northwest, while Grace Baasch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple. Ava Laurent gave up five hits but had 13 strikeouts.

Northwest defeated Lincoln Northeast 13-0 in three innings in the next game. Laurent didn't give up any hits and had five strikeouts. Urbanski was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two home runs, while Kylie Caspersen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run.

The Vikings captured the championship with a 6-0 win over Class C, No. 2 Bishop Neumann. Laurent gave up only one hit and had 14 strikeouts. Maddy Cushing was 3-for-3 with a RBI, while Grace Baasch was 2-for-3 with two RBIs with a home run.

Championship game

Bishop Neumann 000 000—0 1 1

Northwest 005 10—6 12 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Weist. 2B—NW: Mings, Cushing, Zobel. HR—NW: Baasch.

GISH goes 1-2 at Lincoln Southeast tournament

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-2 at the Lincoln Southeast softball tournament on Saturday.

In the first game, the Islanders won 8-0 over North Platte.

Pitcher Braelyn Sindelar went 3-for-3 including a triple with 3 RBIs. In the circle, she threw five strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

GISH lost 7-4 to Omaha Skutt Catholic in the second game. The SkyHawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first two innings.

Mya Gawrych and Keira Wolfe both went 2-for-3 at the plate. Pitcher Adriana Cabello picked up the loss in the circle, throwing two strikeouts but giving up seven hits in two innings.

In the nightcap, GISH lost 13-5 to Class A No. 5 Lincoln East.

The Islanders and the Spartans were tied 3-all after the first. However, the Lincoln East offense stayed rolling while GISH's cooled down.

Briannah Kutschkau led the way, going 3-for-3. Pitcher Alexandria Hormann threw one strikeout and one walk.

BOYS TENNIS

GICC wins Bellevue West Invite

BELLEVUE — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won its second tournament in two days.

One day after winning their home invite, the Crusaders captured the Bellevue West Invite with 70 points.

Andrew Arens and JT Rein teamed together to win the No. 2 doubles division, including an 8-0 win over Lincoln North Star’s Owen Frink and Jack Kimbrough in the final.

Austin Staab was second at No. 1 singles, while Bowdie Fox and Jack Kenna joined together to finish second at No. 1 doubles and Noah Corey was third at No. 2 singles.

Bellevue West Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 70, Belleuve West 57, Crete 50, Lincoln North Star 52, Lincoln High 42, Omaha Gross 31, Omaha Central 22.

GIRLS GOLF

Crusaders fourth at Centennial Conference

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished fourth at the Centennial Conference Meet Saturday.

Julia Messere was the lone medalist as she fired an 87 to finish third in helping the Crusaders score a 397.

Centennial Conference Meet

At Columbus

Team Standings

Columbus Scotus 376, Lincoln Lutheran 394, Kearney Catholic 396, Grand Island CC 397, Lincoln Christian 404, Archbishop Bergan 415, Omaha Concordia 343.

Medalists

1, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 74; 2, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 75; 3, Julia Messere, GICC, 87; 4, Maya Kuszak, LC, 88; 5, Sofia Hayes, KC, 93; 6, Quinn VunCannon 94; 7, Taylor McGuire, KC, 94; 8, Bailey Schmidt, LL, 95; 9, Jocely Kumm, AB, 96; 10, Hattie Bennett, LL, 96.

Other GICC golfers—Kenzie Clausen 101, Madeline Logue 104, Emery Obermiller-Snyder 105, Katie Connick 114.