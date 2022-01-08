Saturday's City Roundup

Girls

Team Standings

Grand Island 278, Lincoln Pius X 231, Lincoln Northeast 188, Hastings 186, Kearney 183, McCook 138, North Platte 61, Scottsbluf/Gering 55.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southwest defeats Islanders

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High had its chances against Lincoln Southwest.

But like the Silver Hawks’ 68-59 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, they made the plays down the stretch in a 59-53 victory over the Islanders Saturday.

With Grand Island trailing by 11 at halftime, Isaac Traudt scored 10 of the Islanders’ 19 points out of the break to push Class A, No. 7 Silver Hawks.

“The game was similar to the last time and got down in the first half,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said. “But we did a great job of getting back into the game in the second half, which I felt like probably played our best stretch of the season and took the lead, but they made the plays down the stretch.