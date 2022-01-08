Saturday's City Roundup

SWIMMING
Islander girls win Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — For the first-time ever, the Grand Island Senior High girls swimming came out top at the Kearney Invite.
The Islanders captured five events to score 278 points to win the meet, while second-place Lincoln Pius X was second with 231 Saturday.
Ashley Nelson captured the 200 freestyle (2:03.93) and 500 freestyle (5:33.86) to lead the Islanders, while Lilly Brennan won the 100 backstroke (1:00.27) and Gracie Wilson took the 200 individual medley (2:19.17). The 200 medley relay team of Brennan, Ashlyn Muhlbach and sisters Lily and Gracie Wilson teamed together to win the race with an automatic state time of 1:56.14.
The boys won three events to finish third with 195 points. Luke Dankert captured the 200 individual medley (2:01.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.18), while Michael Sambula-Monzalvo claimed the 500 freestyle (5:03.17).
Kearney Invite
Boys
Team Standings
Kearney 319.5, Lincoln Pius X 237, Grand Island 195, Hastings 146.5, North Platte 120, Lincoln Northeast 114, McCook 91, Scottsbluff/Gering 80.
Girls
Team Standings
Grand Island 278, Lincoln Pius X 231, Lincoln Northeast 188, Hastings 186, Kearney 183, McCook 138, North Platte 61, Scottsbluf/Gering 55.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southwest defeats Islanders
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High had its chances against Lincoln Southwest.
But like the Silver Hawks’ 68-59 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, they made the plays down the stretch in a 59-53 victory over the Islanders Saturday.
With Grand Island trailing by 11 at halftime, Isaac Traudt scored 10 of the Islanders’ 19 points out of the break to push Class A, No. 7 Silver Hawks.
“The game was similar to the last time and got down in the first half,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said. “But we did a great job of getting back into the game in the second half, which I felt like probably played our best stretch of the season and took the lead, but they made the plays down the stretch.
“In the past, I do feel like in a lot of games, we found ways to lose. We’ve turned the ball over and not make the plays. I thought we played to win tonight, Southwest just made the plays.”
The Islanders host Lincoln Southeast Friday.
Grand Island 14 11 19 9—53
Lincoln SW 19 17 11 12—59
GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 5, Kytan Fyfe 15, Barrett Olson 8, Issac Traudt 22, Jacob Nesvara 3.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST—Rylan Smith 18, Bhan Buom 2, Ben Hunzeker 10, Chuck Love 15, Grant Mielak 2, Aidan Welch 2, Lukas Helms 10.
Northwest comeback falls short vs. York
YORK — Northwest’s comeback fell a little short against York.
After trailing 34-22 at the break, the Vikings outscored the Dukes 25-15 in the second half, but couldn’t get more in a 49-47 loss Saturday.
Sam Hartman led Northwest with 11 points, while Wyatt Jensen added 10.
Northwest 11 11 14 11—47
York 18 16 9 6—49
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 11, Travi Harring 8, Sam Dinkelman 6, Wyatt Jensen 10, Trevyn Keene 3, Brandon Kykerk 7, Cooper Garrett 2.
YORK—Garrett Ivey 2, Leyton Snodgress 2, Joel Jensen 7, Ryan Seevers 13, Austin Phinney 17, Jude Collingham 8.
Silver Lake defeats
Red Hornets
The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team fell to Silver Lake 56-18 Saturday.
No other information was provided.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heartland Lutheran falls to Silver Lake
The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team fell behind early and never recovered.
Class D-2, No. 10 Silver Lake led 31-8 after the first quarter and didn’t look back in a 59-19 win over the Red Hornets.
Brielle Saddler led the Red Hornets with eight points.
Heartland Lutheran will be back in action at Hampton Tuesday.
Silver Lake 31 12 12 4—59
Heartland Lutheran 8 2 5 4—19
SILVER LAKE—Amanda Ehrman 10, Morgan Dinkler 7, Katelyn Karr 19, Brooklyn Meyer 7, Sydney Bartels 2, Samantha Bonifas 4, Katy Soucek 3, Emma Schmidt 4, Brooke Slangal 3.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Taylor Lemburg 3, Brielle Saddler 8, Carly Niemoth 4, Brynn Saddler 2, Kathleen Spiehs 2.
WRESTLING
Four third-placers lead Vikings at Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Four third-placer finishers led the Northwest wrestling team at the Central City Invite.
That allowed the Vikings to finish eighth with 86 points Saturday.
Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Bo Bushhousen (160), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele (220) all suffered semifinal losses but bounced back.
As for the team standings, St. Paul, despite having no champions, won its second-straight tournament after scoring 143.5 points, 13 more than runner-up Crofton-Bloomfield.
Palmer’s Gunner Reimers was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler after posting a 7-6 win over Logan View’s Logan Booth in the 220-pound final.
Central City Invite
Team Standings
St. Paul 143.5, Crofton-Bloomfield, 130.5, Logan View 128, Aurora 121, Minden 120, Central City 114, Ord 106, Northwest 86, Pleasanton 79, Elkhorn Valley 65, Palmer 46, Fairbury 42, Hershey 32, West Point-Beemer 24.5, Madison 11.
Championship results
106—Robbie Fisher, CB, pinned Ethan Elliott, HER, 1:20; 113—Drew Garfield, CC, maj. dec. Jacob McGee, LV, 8-0; 120—Cole Kunz, CC, dec. Hudson Barger, CB, 4-1; 126—Tristan Burbach dec. Kaleb Baker, SP, 5-1; 132—Orrin Kuehn, MIN, pinned Zack Hartl, EV, 1:46; 138—Hayden Kluthe, ORD, pinned Anthony Wood, SP, 1:32; 145—William Poppe, CB, maj. dec. Owen Sack, SP, 13-1; 152—Evan Smith, MIN, dec. Bryson Thomsen, SP, 5-0; 160—Bryce Sutton, CC, dec. Britton Kemling, AUR, 4-3; 170—Chase Pawloski, PLEA, pinned Ashton Meinecke, SP, 1:22; 182—Dylan Silva, LV, dec. Brekyn Papineau, AUR, 6-4; 195—Mack Owens, AUR, dec. Ryan Gabriel, ORD, 3-0; 220—Gunner Reimers, PAL, dec. Logan Booth, LV, 7-6; 285—Aaron Jividen, AUR, dec. Kazz Hyson, FAI, 1-0.
GICC’s Alberts second at Malcolm Invite
MALCOLM — Ben Alberts led the Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling team at the Malcolm Invite.
The Crusader junior finished second at 160 pounds after suffering his second loss of the season Saturday.
Alberts dropped an 11-7 loss to No. 1 and defending champion Cameron Graham in the 160-pound final.
Sam Mueller (third, 138) and Axel Escalante-Lopez (fourth, 145) were the other medalists for GICC.
Malcolm Invite
Team Standings
Yutan 202, Concordia-Douglas County West 167, Wayne 151.5, Malcolm 119.5, Elkhorn 110, Norfolk Catholic 106, Millard South JV 68.6, Cross County/Osceola 51, Grand Island CC 47, Lincoln North Star JV 35, Southern 23, Palmyra 21, Freeman 20, Lincoln Pius X JV 20, Dorchester 15, Fremont JV 13.
Championship results
106—Yair Santiago, NC, pinned Janson Pilkington, YUT, 3:59; 113—Alex Frank, WAY, pinned Christopher Burbach, MAL, 5:24; 120—Garrett Schultz, WAY, maj. dec. Bryce Kolc, YUT, 14-3; 126—Jack Hartman, CDCW, dec. Austen Forney, SOU, 8-1; 132—Trev Arlt, YUT, pinned Will Porter, MSJV, 1:52; 138—Ashton Munsell, WAY, pinned Jesse Kult, YUT, 5:01; 145—Isaac Kult, YUT, inj. def. Delunn Jones, MSJV; 152—Kayden Jensen, CDCW pinned Jett Arensberg, YUT, 1:01; 160—Cameron Graham, CCO, dec. Ben Alberts, GICC, 11-7; 170—Gavin Zoucha, MAL, dec. Josh Jessen, YUT, 7-6; 182—Mason Villwok, ELK, dec. Caleb Courter, MAL, 6-0; 195—Martin Carirllo, WAY, pinned Charlie Wood, CDCW, 2:45; 220—Isaac Wilcox, NC, pinned Elijah Ambriz, CDCW, 4:32; 285—Neil Hartman, CDCW, pinned DJ Robinson-Long, ELK, 0:15.