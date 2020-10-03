Saturday's City Roundup

SOFTBALL
Islanders go 2-0 during pool play of HAC Tourney
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team rolled to two wins in Pool C of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday.
In their opener, the Islanders scored 10 runs in the second innings during an 11-1 five-inning victory over Lincoln High.
Leslie Ramos and Brittina Titman were both 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Ramos added a double, while Titman had a home run with Julia Myers.
In the second game, Grand Island pounded down 13 hits to take control during a 13-1 three-winning victory over Columbus.
Ramos and Kyla Cremer were both 2 of 3 with three RBIs, while Brianne Lawver was 2 of 3 with two RBIs.
Pitcher Audi Cabello was the winner of both games.
Lincoln High 100 0—0 1 3 1
Grand Island 1(10)0 X—11 5 3
WP—Cabello. LP—Thomas. 2B — GI: Ramos. HR — GI: Myers, Titman. LH: Anderson.
Columbus 100—1 1 1
Grand Island 355—13 13 4
WP—Cabello. LP—Penner.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings finish 3-0 on second day of tourney
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Classs B, No. 10 Northwest volleyball team went 3-0 during the second day of the Twin Cities Tournament Saturday.
The Vikings opened Saturday play with a 25-13, 25-14 victory over Scottbluff. Ellie Apfel led the way with seven kills and four blocks, while Chloe Mader and Claire Caspersen each chipped in five kills. Sophia McKinney had 15 digs.
Northwest then captured a 25-7, 25-11 win over Rapid City Central, S.D. where Macey Bosard led the attack with seven kills, while Capsersen chipped in six. Kinzi Havranek dished out 14 assists, while McKinney led the defense with 15 digs.
The Vikings finished the day with a 23-25, 25-12, 25-17. Caspersen pounded down 13 kills, while Bosard added 11, while Havranek had 39 set assists. McKinney had 24 digs.
Northwest (8-12) went 3-3 overall after going 0-3 on Friday with losses to Chadron (19-25, 27-25, 25-21), North Platte (25-17, 27-29, 25-12) and Rapid City Stevens (25-20, 26-24).
Viking coach Lindsey Harders said she had mixed emotions about how the weekend went.
“We were in a very tough pool on Friday and needed to play better. We beat ourselves in all areas of the game,” Harders said. “We needed to do better all around on Saturday and thankfully the girls stepped up and did their jobs. We were more aggressive at the net and made way less errors on Saturday. We faced some good quality teams this weekend.”
The Vikings will have another busy week ahead of them. They host a triangular with No. 5 Beatrice and Hastings on Tuesday, then play No. 6 Omaha Duchesne on Thursday.
Islanders go 0-3 at Columbus Tourney
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 0-3 during the Columbus Tournament.
The Islanders fell to Bellevue East 26-28, 25-20, 25-18, Columbus 25-21, 20-25, 25-20 and Lincoln High 26-24, 25-21 at Columbus High School.
No other information was provided.
