Saturday's City Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Vikings finish 3-0 on second day of tourney

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Classs B, No. 10 Northwest volleyball team went 3-0 during the second day of the Twin Cities Tournament Saturday.

The Vikings opened Saturday play with a 25-13, 25-14 victory over Scottbluff. Ellie Apfel led the way with seven kills and four blocks, while Chloe Mader and Claire Caspersen each chipped in five kills. Sophia McKinney had 15 digs.

Northwest then captured a 25-7, 25-11 win over Rapid City Central, S.D. where Macey Bosard led the attack with seven kills, while Capsersen chipped in six. Kinzi Havranek dished out 14 assists, while McKinney led the defense with 15 digs.

The Vikings finished the day with a 23-25, 25-12, 25-17. Caspersen pounded down 13 kills, while Bosard added 11, while Havranek had 39 set assists. McKinney had 24 digs.

Northwest (8-12) went 3-3 overall after going 0-3 on Friday with losses to Chadron (19-25, 27-25, 25-21), North Platte (25-17, 27-29, 25-12) and Rapid City Stevens (25-20, 26-24).

Viking coach Lindsey Harders said she had mixed emotions about how the weekend went.