Saturday's city roundup

Northwest takes sixth at York Invite

YORK — The Northwest wrestling team went 2-3 during the York duals Saturday.

In the process, Victor Isele (220 pounds) went 5-0, while Bo Bushhousen (160) and freshman Kaleb Keiper (106) went 4-1 on the day.

NW coach Brian Sybrandts said those three wrestlers had great days.

“Kaleb wrestled very well during his first time wrestling on varsity. He stayed in good position all day and had a great performance,” Sybrandts said. “And Victor is a beast and went 5-0. He looked very good on his shots and finished very well. And Bo wrestled on top of his game, other than the match that he lost. He looked impressive today.”

The Vikings went 2-2 in its pool, defeating Concordia/Douglas County West 49-28 and Fairbury 64-18, before falling to Waverly 58-15 and Papillion-LaVista South 48-30. Northwest then lost to Minden 31-30 on critera.

Sybrandts said youth played a factor as there were several athletes competing on varsity for the first time.