Saturday's city roundup

WRESTLING
Islanders grab Kearney Invite title
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team came out victorious at the Kearney Invite Saturday
The Islanders had four champions plus 10 more medalsts to take the meet with 176.5 points.
Javier Pedro (113 pounds) Ein Obermiller (126), Tyler Salpas (145) and Alex Dzingle (152) were the champions for Grand Island.
Pedro posted a 10-1 major decision over North Platte’s Kole Weigel in the 113 final, while Obermiller pinned North Platte’s Jace Kennel at 4:46 at 126, Salpas won a 1-0 decision over Lincoln Southwest’s Landan McLaughlin and Dzingle pinned Omaha Creighton Prep’s Christian Graser in 2:12 in their championship matches.
Alex Gates (106), Jason Perez (fifth, 120), Cristian Cortez (second, 132), Dane Arrants (seventh, 138), Isaac Guevara (third, 160), Justyce Hostetler (fifth, 170), Hudson Olivier (seventh, 170), Caleyb Weekley (third, 182), De Andre Brock (third, 195) and Zachary Pittman (third, 285) were the other medalists for Grand Island.
Kearney Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 176.5, North Platte 155, Lincoln Southwest 128, Kearney 120, Omaha Creighton Prep 97.5, Lincoln Southeast 88, Scottsbluff 87
Championship results
106—Tony Phillips, LSW, pinned Alex Gates, GI, 3:21; 113—Javier Pedro, GI, maj. dec. Kole Weigel, NP, 10-1; 120—Hunter Jacobsen, LSW, dec. Presden Sanchez, OCP, 6-4; 126—Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned Jace Kennel, NP, 4:46; 132—Kash Bates, LSW, pinned Cristian Cortez, GI, 2:52; 138—Caleb Durr, LSE, pinned Mason Wagner, SCO, 3:08; 145—Tyler Salpas, GI, dec. Landan McLaughlin, LSW, 1-0; 152—Alex Dzingle, GI, pinned Christian Graser, OCP, 2:12; 160—Pierce Johnson, OCP, pinned Haedyn Brauer, NP, 2:19; 170—Tate Kuchera, GI, dec. Frankie Trevino, SCO, 5-3; 182—Luke Rathjen, NP, dec. Josiah Mobley, SCO, 9-2; 195—Max McClatchey, LSE, pinned Xavier Albertson, NP, 1:55; 220—Vincent Genatone, NP, pinned Caiden James, LSE, 1:00; 285—Sam Sledge, OCP, pinned Trysten Terry, NP, 1:26.
GICC’s Alberts wins at Broken Bow Invite
BROKEN BOW — After missing last season with an injury, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts showed he is back.
The Crusader junior won the 160-pound bracket after pinning Broken Bow’s Zackary Gaffney in 4:28 at the Broken Bow Invite Saturday.
Austin Miller (fourth, 132) was the other GICC medalist.
Broken Bow dominated the meet with 245.5 poitnts. Chauncy Watson (106), William Moniger (120), Braylan Rynearson (126), Cyrus Wells (132), Connor Wood (145), Ashton Schweitzer (152) and Max Denson (182) were the champions for the Indians.
Broken Bow Invite
Team Standings
Broken Bow 245.5, Gordon-Rushville 126, Ord 108.5, St. Paul 101, Malcolm 90, Mitchell 81, Southern Valley 68.5, Kearney Catholic 58, Chase County 51, Broken Bow JV 43, Perkins County 39, Grand Island Central Catholic 36, South Loup 33.
Championship results
106—Chauncy Watson, BB, dec. Braxton Hammond, SV, 7-3; 113—TC Hughson, MIT, pinned Ethan Furne, SL, 0:59; 120—William Moninger, BB, dec. Nick Busse, SP, 6-0; 126—Braylan Rynearson, BB, dec. Kyler Vincent, GR, 9-7; 132—Cyrus Wells, BB, pinned Tucker Banister, GR, 0:32; 138—Hayden Kluthe, ORD, tech fall Anthony Wood, SP, 17-2; 145—Connor Wood, BB, dec. Colton Pouk, PC, 6-2; 152—Ashton Schweitzer, BB, pinned Jack Myers, BBJV, 2:51; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Zackary Gaffney, BB, 4:28; 170—Gavin Zoucha, MAL, dec. Zander Schweitzer, BB, 5-0; 182—Max Denson, BB, pinned Taylon Pascoe, GR, 2:41; 195—Ryan Gabriel, ORD, pinned Caleb Courter, MAL, 1:11; 220—Jaret Peterson, CC, dec. Keifer Anderson, BB, 3-1, SV-1; 285—Bridger Rice, ORD, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, MAL, 2:30.
Northwest takes sixth at York Invite
YORK — The Northwest wrestling team went 2-3 during the York duals Saturday.
In the process, Victor Isele (220 pounds) went 5-0, while Bo Bushhousen (160) and freshman Kaleb Keiper (106) went 4-1 on the day.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said those three wrestlers had great days.
“Kaleb wrestled very well during his first time wrestling on varsity. He stayed in good position all day and had a great performance,” Sybrandts said. “And Victor is a beast and went 5-0. He looked very good on his shots and finished very well. And Bo wrestled on top of his game, other than the match that he lost. He looked impressive today.”
The Vikings went 2-2 in its pool, defeating Concordia/Douglas County West 49-28 and Fairbury 64-18, before falling to Waverly 58-15 and Papillion-LaVista South 48-30. Northwest then lost to Minden 31-30 on critera.
Sybrandts said youth played a factor as there were several athletes competing on varsity for the first time.
“I thought our kids competed well at times, but our new guys took some hits today,” Sybrandts said. “We have some things to clean up. We lost our last dual on critera, so that was tough.”
The Vikings dual at Lexington on Thursday, while the girls will make their debut at the Minden Tri. Monday.
York Invite
Final results
1st Place Match
Waverly 43, Omaha Westside 33.
3rd Place Match
Papillion-La Vista South 46, Central City 36.
5th Place Match
Minden 41, Northwest 40.
7th Place Match
Concordia/DC West 53, Omaha Burke 22.
9th Place Match
York 48, Fairbury 30.’
Lucas-Escobar leads GISH girls at O’Neill
O’NEILL – Cladis Lucas-Escobar led the Grand Island girls at the O’Neill Invite.
The sophomore captured the 152-pound weight calls of the girls meet to help the Islanders score 72 points for a second-place finish in the girls division.
Lucas-Escober went 3-0, including pinning Norfolk Catholic’s Haylee Serres in 1:39 in her final match.
Jasmine Morales (second, 107), Sarai Mendez (second, 114), Austin Redden (fourth, 120), Clejandra Citalan (fifth, 132), Katie Nicolas Pedro (third, 138), Kendra-Perez (second, 152), Samantha Torres (fourth, 152), Callie Taylor (third, 185) were the other medalists for the Islanders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Islanders fall to Elkhorn South
LINCOLN — After a strong start, things went south for the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team.
After jumping out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, the Islanders were outscored 62-31 the rest of the way during a 73-48 loss to Elkhorn South.
“They made a lot of baskets and we didn’t handle adversity very well,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We didn’t do a good job of responding after they hit a lot of shots.”
Isaac Traudt led Grand Island with 28 points and nine rebounds.
Elkhorn South 9 22 25 17—73
Grand Island (0-2) 17 9 12 10—48
ELKHORN SOUTH—Noonan 20, Anderson 12, Burt 11.
GRAND ISLAND—Traudt 28, Fay 2, Sextro 3, Marsh 1, Fyfe 3, Olson 3, Evans 5, Nesvara 3.
No. 6 St. Francis cruises past HL Lutheran
Heartland Lutheran dropped a 62-19 decision to Class D-2, No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis Saturday.
No other information was provided.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Humphrey St. Francis runs past Red Hornets
The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team was blitzed by Class D-2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis. 84-6
The Flyers led 30-2 after the first quarter and didn’t look back.
“They got on us early and we just couldn’t recover,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We couldn’t get any rhythm, but we played hard but tried too hard at times. We were never in sync.”
Brynn Saddler led the Red Hornets with four points.
Heartland Lutheran plays Nebraska Christian Tuesday.
Humphrey St. Francis 30 29 12 13—84
Heartland Lutheran 2 2 2 0—5
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—Bauamgart 12, Hastreiter 5, Kessler 8, Wessel 9, Gilsdorf 12, N. Kessler 4, Strikliln 18, Kosch 10, Preister 6.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Bexten 2, Saddler 4.
Elkhorn South defeats Grand Island
LINCOLN — Elkhorn South was too much for the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team Saturday.
The Storm jumped out to a 35-24 lead at the break, then pulled away for a 65-35 win over the Islanders.
Mentheep John paced Grand Island with 10 points, while Hailey Kenkel added nine.
The Islanders play at Bellevue East Saturday.
Elkhorn South 16 19 10 20—65
Grand Island 10 14 10 1—35
ELKHORN SOUTH—Gruwell 20, Kohl 15, Lefler 5, Cain 3, Hinrichs 3, Penke 9, Eddie 10.
GRAND ISLAND—Wal 2, John 10, Khor 7, Chavez 2, Ward 3, Gawrych 2, Kenkel 9.