Saturday's City Roundup

The Vikings were down in the final two minutes but made the plays down the stretch.

That included Avyn Urbanski hitting the game-winning free throw with 5.2 seconds left to give Northwest a 44-43 win over Holdrege Saturday.

Rylie Rice led the Vikings with 14 points, while Urbanski chipped in 11.

NW coach Russ Moerer said he expected a much different game than the Vikings’ 48-27 win over the Dusters during the Central Conference Tournament. He added that a key stat was being 19 of 26 from the free-throw line.

“Holdrege had time to prepare for us and they did some good things,” Moerer said. “But we hung in there and played a solid defensive game.”

“They took the lead on us in the fourth quarter but our girls showed tremendous poise to battle back. We were great from the free-throw line, which always helps. That tells me we were attacking the rim.”

Northwest (10-10) 18 9 8 9—44

Holdrege 15 5 14 9—43

NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 11, Reba Mader 5, Rylie Rice 14, Madison Cushing 8, Kinzi Havranek 6.