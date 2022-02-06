Saturday's City Roundup

SWIMMING
Islanders girls second, boys third at Elkhorn
ELKHORN— The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams had a successful day at the Elkhorn Invite.
In all, the Islanders combined to win two events and set two school records.
That helped the Grand Island girls take second with 324 points, while the boys were third with 223.5 points.
For the girls, the 200 medley relay team of Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Kate Novinski won the race with an automatic state qualifying time of 1:53.13.
Kate Novinski set the school record in the 100 backstroke in taking second with an automatic state time of 59.64), while the 400 freestyle relay of Ashley Nelson, Novinski and sisters Lily and Gracie Wilson set a school-record 3:43.58, good enough for a second-place finish.
Luke Dankert was the lone winner for the Islanders, taking the 100 breaststroke with an automatic state time of 58.89.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest rallies back to defeat Holdrege
HOLDREGE — In a back and forth contest, Northwest kept its poise.
The Vikings were down in the final two minutes but made the plays down the stretch.
That included Avyn Urbanski hitting the game-winning free throw with 5.2 seconds left to give Northwest a 44-43 win over Holdrege Saturday.
Rylie Rice led the Vikings with 14 points, while Urbanski chipped in 11.
NW coach Russ Moerer said he expected a much different game than the Vikings’ 48-27 win over the Dusters during the Central Conference Tournament. He added that a key stat was being 19 of 26 from the free-throw line.
“Holdrege had time to prepare for us and they did some good things,” Moerer said. “But we hung in there and played a solid defensive game.”
“They took the lead on us in the fourth quarter but our girls showed tremendous poise to battle back. We were great from the free-throw line, which always helps. That tells me we were attacking the rim.”
Northwest (10-10) 18 9 8 9—44
Holdrege 15 5 14 9—43
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 11, Reba Mader 5, Rylie Rice 14, Madison Cushing 8, Kinzi Havranek 6.
HOLDREGE—Avery Hurlbert 15, Kenna Fulmer 2, Mallory Pfeifer 11, Megan Belgum 5, McKenna Ortgiesen 8.
Fullerton too much for Heartland Lutheran
Fullerton was just too much for Heartland Lutheran.
The Warriors shut out the Red Hornets in the second half during a 62-13 win Saturday.
McKenna Plumbtree led Fullerton with 20 points while sister Jordan added 12.
“Fullerton came out and pressed us, got up on us right away and we struggled from the start,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said.“They got the ball inside anytime they wanted on us. Their inside people did a good job helping each other out. They are a nice team.
“It was just one of those nights where we got behind and it snowballed from there.”
Carly Niemoth led the Red Hornets with seven points.
Heartland hosts Burwell Friday.
Fullerton 24 22 9 7—62
HL Lutheran 6 7 0 0—13
FULLERTON—Paige Horn 2, Teagan Gonsior 9, Channing Russell 2, Jaci Maxfield 3, Julianna Maxfield 7, Jordan Plumbtree 12, Piper Kramer 2, Alyssa Reardon 5, Mckenna Plumbtree 20.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Taylor Lemburg 2, Aryka Keiper 2, Carly Niemoth 7, Kelsey Essex 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Island gets win over Norfolk
After a slow start, the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball turned up its defense.
Norfolk went up 20-7 in the first quarter, but after that, the Islander defense forced 16 turnovers for the rest of the first half.
That helped Grand Island take a 40-24 halftime lead and never looked back in a 75-43 win.
“They started hot from the outside. But after that, they turned the ball 16 times and that led to transitions baskets for us,” GISH Jeremiah Slough said. “We’re doing a much better job of forcing turnovers and that gives us opportunities to get into transition.
“When we can do that, we are a good basketball team.”
Isaac Traudt led the Islanders with 21 points, while Cohen Evans added 10 points.
Grand Island travels to Fremont on Tuesday.
Norfolk 20 4 10 9—43
Grand Island 16 24 22 13—75
NORFOLK—Kamari Moore 8, Chase Swanson 8, Tanner Eisenhauer 12, Jack Borgmann 6, Colby James 7, Devon Bader 2.
GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 7, Andy Poss 8, Riley Plummer 3, Brandon Fox 2, Dylan Sextro 6, Kytan Fyfe 5, Barrett Olson 2, Isaac Traudt 21, Cohen Evans 10, Jacob Nesvara 2, Elijah Garrett 9.
Northwest gets road win over Holdrege
HOLDREGE — The Northwest boys basketball team used a third-quarter run to gain control against Holdrege.
After leading only 28-24 at the break, the Vikings outscored the Dusters 15-4 in the third period to take a 63-46 win Saturday.
Sam Hartman led Northwest with 13 points, while Cooper Garrett added 10.
Northwest 14 14 15 20—63
Holdrege 8 16 4 18—46
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 13, Travin Harring 5, Wyatt Jensen 6, Trevyn Keene 6, Cooper Garrett 10, Sam Dinkleman 6, Brandon Bykerk 9, Hunter Jensen 5.
HOLDREGE—Scoring not available.
Fullerton hands HL 66-33 loss
The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team fell to Fullerton 66-33 Saturday.
Garang Nyanok led the Red Hornets with 21 points in the loss.