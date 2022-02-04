Saturday's city roundup

No other information was provided.

Grand Island 9 16 7 18—50

Kearney 17 5 22 13—57

GRAND ISLAND—No scoring available

KEARNEY—No scoring available.

WRESTLING

Islanders girls lead A-4 meet after day one; Vikings fourth

AMHERST — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team leads the Class A, District 4 Meet after the first day.

The Islanders, who lead second-place Aurora 23-19 after the first day, put Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Jasmine Morales (107), Genesis Solis (120), Anyia Roberts (145), Maria Lindo-Morente (152) and Ali Edwards (185) into Saturday’s semifinals.

The Northwest girls are sitting in fourth with 17 points after the first day. The Vikings put Emma Harb (138), Miah Kenny (145), Chloe Mader (152) and Isabella Rivera (185) into the semifinals.

All of Grand Island and Northwest’s competitors who lost Friday are all still alive for state berths. The top three will go to state.