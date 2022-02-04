Saturday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rice’s hot start lifts Vikings past Schuyler
Rylie Rice’s had a hot start in the opening quarter for the Northwest girls basketball team.
Rice, who missed the Vikings’ game with Hastings during a 43-19 loss Tuesday, put up 17 of her game-high 19 points in the opening quarter to help them to a 68-23 win over Schuyler.
Eight other players scored for Northwest as Madison Cushing and Kinzi Havranek each put up nine points.
Northwest plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Holdrege.
Schuyler 7 5 11 0—23
Northwest (9-10) 22 13 21 12—68
SCHUYLER—Kathryn Tzunux 9, Allison Vavricek 4, Gabby Rodriguez 3, Niurka Castro 3, Addison Vavricek 2, Judith Vasquez 2.
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 6, Reba Mader 7, Kamrynn Mings 6, Makayla Rhoads 3, Rylie Rice 19, Madison Cushing 9, Kayla Koehn 2, Haylee Brandt 7, Kinzi Havranek 9.
Crusaders gets road win over Lexington
LEXINGTON — The post players helped Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team get another win.
Lucy Ghaifan, Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods combined to score 45 points to help the Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders to a 58-49 win over Lexington Friday.
Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 18 points, while Cloud added 14 and Woods chipped in 13.
Grand Island CC 18 10 19 11—58
Lexington 13 5 12 19—49
GRAND ISLAND CC—Anna Tibbetts 3, Jenna Heidelk 3, Carolyn Maser 1, Alyssa Wilson 3, Bryndal Moody 3, Gracie Woods 13, Chloe Cloud 14, Lucy Ghaifan 18.
LEXINGTON—Mia Rowe 10, Emily Jimenez 1, Stormi Werger 2, Marissa Garcia 4, Venus Sanchez 2, Sarah Treffer 23, Kimberly Barraza 4, Hannah Scharff 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest rolls past Schuyler
The Northwest boys basketball team had no problems with Schuyler.
The Vikings outscored the Warriors 41-5 in the middle two quarters during a 59-12 win Friday,
Wyatt Jensen led the Vikings with 12 points, while Sam Hartman added 10.
Schuyler 5 5 0 2—12
Northwest 7 20 21 11—59
SCHUYLER—Rico Rodriguez 2, Gavin Bywater 2, Daniel Quezada 2, Caden Shonka 5, Daniel Daviu 1.
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 10, Travin Harring 7, Sam Dinkleman 7, Wyatt Jensen 12, Trevyn Keene 5, Isaiah Esquivel 2, Teagan Lemkau 2, Brandon Bykerk 4, Cooper Garrett 8.
Quick start helps GICC get by Lexington
LEXINGTON — Grand Island Central Catholic jumped out to a 23-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
That helped the Class C-2, No. 7 Crusaders to a 69-37 win over Lexington Friday.
No other information was provided.
Grand Island CC 23 19 18 9—69
Lexington 8 10 5 14—37
GRAND ISLAND CC—No scoring available
LEXINGTON—No scoring available.
Third quarter dooms GISH in loss to Kearney
KEARNEY — The third quarter was trouble for the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team.
The Islanders were outscored 22-7 in the third in falling to Kearney 57-50 Friday.
No other information was provided.
Grand Island 9 16 7 18—50
Kearney 17 5 22 13—57
GRAND ISLAND—No scoring available
KEARNEY—No scoring available.
WRESTLING
Islanders girls lead A-4 meet after day one; Vikings fourth
AMHERST — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team leads the Class A, District 4 Meet after the first day.
The Islanders, who lead second-place Aurora 23-19 after the first day, put Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Jasmine Morales (107), Genesis Solis (120), Anyia Roberts (145), Maria Lindo-Morente (152) and Ali Edwards (185) into Saturday’s semifinals.
The Northwest girls are sitting in fourth with 17 points after the first day. The Vikings put Emma Harb (138), Miah Kenny (145), Chloe Mader (152) and Isabella Rivera (185) into the semifinals.
All of Grand Island and Northwest’s competitors who lost Friday are all still alive for state berths. The top three will go to state.
Class A, District 4 Meet
At Amherst
Team Standings
Grand Island 23, Aurora 19, Amherst 18, Northwest 17, Columbus 16, Arcadia-Loup City 15, Omaha Westside 14, O’Neill 14, Crete 12, Omaha Skutt 12, Ord 11, Bellevue East 10, Stanton 10, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 8, Weeping Water 8, St. Paul 7, Boone Central 6, Johnson County Central.
Northwest takes third at Adams Central Invite
HASTINGS — The Northwest wrestling team had 10 medalists during the Adams Central Invite Friday.
That allowed the Vikings, who had five second-place finishers, to take third with 146 points.
Gavin Ruff (120 pounds), Zach Cooley (152), Bo Bushhousen (160), Cooper Ewoldt (170) and Victor Isele (220) all took second for Northwest.
Alex Linden (fourth, 113), Max Yendra (third, 138), Caleb Vokes (fourth, 145), Nolan Moorman (third, 182), and Joseph Stein (third, 195) were the other medalists.
Aurora had five champions in taking the meet with 154 points. Britton Kemling (160), Brekyn Papineau (182), Mack Owens (195), Jack Allen (220) and Aaron Jividen (285) were champions for the Huskies.
Adams Central Invite
Team Standings
Aurora 154, Lexington 148, Northwest 146, Superior 101.5, Centennial 82.5, Fremont 72, Lincoln North Star 72, Adams Central 42, Holdrege 39.
Championship results
106—Holden McDonald, SUP, pinned Garrett Kaiser, LEX, 1:14; 113—Jordan O’Connor, LNS, pinned Jayden Thorell, LEX, 3:33; 120—Daven Naylor, LEX, maj. dec. Gavin Ruff, NW, 10-2; 126—Hayden Neeman, SUP, pinned Cesar Cano, LEX, 4:17; 132—Jackson Konrad, LEX, pinned Keenan Kosek, CENT, 1:05; 138—Kayleb Saurer, AC, pinned Christian Rodriguez, LEX, 2:57; 145—Jarrett Dodson, CENT, pinned Jaydan Janssen, HOL, 2:56; 152—Tyler Everhart, SUP, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 1:09; 160—Britton Kemling, AUR, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 1:50; 170—Michael Dalton, maj. dec. Cooper Ewoldt, NW, 12-3; 182—Brekyn Papineau, AUR, pinned Samuel Payne, CEN, 1:45; 195—Mack Owens, AUR, dec. Benny Alfaro, FRE, 3-1; 220—Jack Allen, AUR, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 3-1, SV-1; 285—Aaron Jividen, AUR, dec. Titus Richardson, FRE, 6-0.