Saturday's city softball roundup: Northwest, GICC go 2-1 at tournaments

Vikings end up 2-1 at LPS Invitational
LINCOLN — A late rally forced Class B No. 7-rated Northwest to settle for a 2-1 record at Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools Invite.
In the final game of the day, the Vikings carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning — the final inning due to the time limit — against No. 4 Norris. But Norris rallied for three runs to pick up a 4-3 and defeat Northwest for the second time this season.
The Vikings opened their day with a 4-0 blanking of Class A No. 6-rated Elkhorn South. Ava Laurent threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Avyn Urbanksi, Reba Mader and Maddy Cushing each had two of Northwest’s seven hits.
Up next, Northwest used Urbanski’s RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning to score Kamrynn Minds to defeat Lincoln Pius X 3-2. Laurent earned the win with three innings of shutout relief, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Northwest 001 101 1—4 7 1
Elkhorn South 000 000 0—0 2 3
WP—Laurent.
Northwest 200 01—3 4 3
Lincoln Pius X 110 00—2 7 2
WP—Laurent. 2B—NW, Urbanski.
Northwest (3-4) 120 00—3 5 2
Norris 001 03—4 7 0
WP—Carkm. LP—Laurent. 2B—NW, Zobel; N, Burbach. 3B—N, White.
Islanders go 1-2 at LPS Invitational
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High finished 1-2 at Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.
The Islanders dropped their opener to North Platte 6-1. Leslie Ramos had two hits for G.I. while Brittina Titman hit a home run.
In their second game, the Islanders got a grand slam from Adriana Cabello but fell short to Gretna 9-5.
Grand Island (2-9) ended the day on a positive note by scoring all of its runs in the first two innings to best Lincoln North Star 5-3.
Cabello and Mya Gawrych each had two hits with Gawrych recording a homer. Cabello earned the complete-game win by allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
North Platte 100 140—6 7 0
Grand Island 000 010—1 3 2
WP—Montelongo. LP—Cabello. HR—NP, Moreno, Barner; GI, Titman.
Grand Island 100 40—5 5 3
Gretna 044 10—9 10 1
WP—McGee. LP—Sindelar.2B—G, Rupiper. HR—GI, Cabello; G, Secora, Rupiper.
Grand Island (2-9) 140 00—5 10 1
Lincoln North Star 003 00—3 4 1
WP—Cabello. LP—Johnson. 2B—GI, Kutschkau; LNS, Valenzuela. HR—GI, Gawrych; LNS, Krieser.
Crusaders finish 2-1 at Seward Invitational
SEWARD — Grand Island Central Catholic finished 2-1 at Saturday’s Seward Invitational.
The lone loss came in the opener when the Crusaders fell to Aurora 15-6.
Adi Fahrnbruch went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs to lead the Huskies.Eva Fahrnbruch earned the complete-game win, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with two strikouts and one walk.
Hannah Greathouse, Cobi Obermeier and Kylie Gangwish all had two hits for GICC. Obermeier had a home run.
The Crusaders outscored Central City for an 8-6 victory. The top of the order — Anna Tibbetts, Greathouse and Avery O’Boyle — finished 6 for 7 with five RBIs and three runs.
Ava Steinke had a home run and a double for Central City. Celeste Moser also had two hits.
GICC (6-3) wrapped up its day with a 13-5 win over Centennial. O’Boyle had two hits while Mikah Culler earned the win by giving up two runs (no earned) on three hits over four innings.
Aurora 340 120 5—15 14 3
GICC 200 102 1—6 10 6
WP—E. Fahrnbruch. LP—Saddler. 2B—A, McKinney, Thomas 2; GICC, Obermeier, Gangwish. HR—GICC, Obermeier.
GICC 313 10—8 8 1
Central City 310 11—6 10 4
WP—Saddler. LP—Schindler. 2B—CC, A. Steinke, E. Steinke. HR—CC, A. Steinke.
GICC (6-3) 061 06—13 7 3
Centennial 000 32—5 4 4
WP—Culler. LP—Horne. 2B—GICC, O’Boyle. 3B—GICC, Spaulding.