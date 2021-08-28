Saturday's city softball roundup: Northwest, GICC go 2-1 at tournaments

Vikings end up 2-1 at LPS Invitational

LINCOLN — A late rally forced Class B No. 7-rated Northwest to settle for a 2-1 record at Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools Invite.

In the final game of the day, the Vikings carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning — the final inning due to the time limit — against No. 4 Norris. But Norris rallied for three runs to pick up a 4-3 and defeat Northwest for the second time this season.

The Vikings opened their day with a 4-0 blanking of Class A No. 6-rated Elkhorn South. Ava Laurent threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Avyn Urbanksi, Reba Mader and Maddy Cushing each had two of Northwest’s seven hits.

Up next, Northwest used Urbanski’s RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning to score Kamrynn Minds to defeat Lincoln Pius X 3-2. Laurent earned the win with three innings of shutout relief, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Northwest 001 101 1—4 7 1

Elkhorn South 000 000 0—0 2 3

WP—Laurent.

Northwest 200 01—3 4 3