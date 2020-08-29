 Skip to main content
Saturday's City Softball Roundup
FILE PHOTO: Softball

GICC goes 1-2 at Seward Invitational

SEWARD — Grand Island Central Catholic suffered its first two losses of the season while playing three games in Saturday’s Seward Invitational.

Class C No. 1-rated Fairbury scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning for an 11-10 walk-off victory against the Crusaders to open the day.

Alexis Mudloff went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs to lead GICC at the plate. Kiernan Paulk and Boston Boucher both added a pair of hits.

GICC scored sevens runs over the first two innings to bounce back with an 8-1 victory over Central City.

Jessica Zehendner (who homered, Andrea Palma and Avery O’Boyle all had two hits. Palma earned the complete-game win by allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Taryn Wagner had the lone hit for Central City with a double.

Brooklyn Moody’s two-run single in the bottom of the third inning broke a tie and helped Aurora edge the Crusaders 11-10.

Rylee Olsen and Moody each had two hits for the Huskies.

O’Boyle went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for GICC (7-2) while Zehendner again homered.

GICC 202 600—10 10 4

Fairbury 201 305—11 8 4

WP—Ja. Mans. LP—Palma. 2B—GICC, Boucher, Paulk, O’Neill; F, Jo. Mans, Ja. Mans. HR—GICC, Mudloff 2.

Central City 100 00—1 1 2

GICC 430 1x—8 11 1

WP—Palma. LP—Carroll. 2B—CC, Wagner; GICC, Paulk, O’Boyle, Palma. HR—GICC, Zehendner.

GICC 432 1—1064

Aurora 164 x–11 8 1

WP—McKinney. LP—Palma. 2B—GICC, Breckner. HR—GICC, Zehendner.

Islanders lose three at LPS Invite

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High went 0-3 during Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.

The Islanders fell to Beatrice 9-8 on a walk-off single.

Grand Island pounded out 11 hits, including two each from Leslie Ramos, Kamdyn Barrientos, Julia Myers, Ava Dunning and Sydney Cobler. Barrientos had a home run and a double for her hits.

Lincoln Southwest put up eight runs in the first inning to down the Islanders 12-3 in five innings. Brianna Lawver homered and doubled for two of G.I.’s four hits.

Omaha Gross cored six times in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-all tie and top Grand Island 10-3. That dropped the Islanders to 0-11 on the season.

Grand Island 062 000 0—8 11 4

Beatrice 200 132 1—9 13 2

LP—Cabello. 2B—GI, Barrientos, Myers, Ramos. HR—GI, Barrientos.

Grand Island 010 20—3 4 7

Lincoln SW 800 4x—12 12 0

LP—Cobler. 2B—GI, Lawver. HR—GI, Lawver.

Grand Island (0-11) 100 20—3 6 3

Omaha Gross 101 62—10 8 2

LP—Cabello. 2B—GI, Deras.

Vikings go 0-3 at LPS Invite

LINCOLN — Class B No. 8-rated Northwest dropped its three games at Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.

The Vikings fell to Class A No. 8 Elkhorn South 13-0 in three innings. Elkhorn South had four home runs while Emma Sundberg had Northwest’s only hit.

Class A No. 10 Lincoln East scored nine runs over the second and third innings to down the Vikings 14-6 in five innings.

The top third of the order — Avyn Urbanski, Reba Mader and Ahdriana Medrano — all had two hits for the Vikings. Urbanski and Medrano both had home runs.

Lincoln Pius X used an RBI double to pick up a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Vikings.

Urbanski had three hits with two runs while Mader went 2-for-3.

Northwest 000—0 1 2

Elkhorn South 436—13 10 2

WP—Cromer. LP—Caspersen. 2B—ES, Valdvia. HR—ES, Vanderloo, Hoffman, Cromer, Snyder.

Northwest 200 04—6 9 4

Lincoln East 045 14—14 15 1

WP—Bussey. LP—Sundberg. 2B—NW, Gibson; LE, Zavala, Martin 2, Shigley. HR—NW, Ubanski, Medrano; LE, Armstrong, Curry, McReynolds, Colon.

Northwest (2-4) 100 010 0—2 8 1

Lincoln Pius 002 000 1—3 10 2

LP—Sundberg. 2B—NW, Caspersen.

