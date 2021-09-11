Saturday's city sports roundup: GICC volleyball team remains undefeated

“I thought Kinzi Havranek and Macie Middleton did a great job today defensively and also putting a lot of great sets up for our hitters to go after. Ashlynn Brown, Chloe Mader and Halle Palu were consistent for us today in the front row. Being able to have balance for us from pin-to-pin was very effective.”

Northwest (5-5) travels to Waverly Thursday.

Islanders finish 1-3 at Kearney

KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High went 1-3 during the Kearney Invitational Saturday.

The Islanders defeated North Plattte (25-19, 25-21) but lost to Northwest (25-22, 14-25, 25-23), Gretna (25-17, 25-14) and Kearney (25-23, 25-14).

Grand Island (3-6) hosts Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday before returning to Kearney to take on the Bearcats on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Crusaders 2-1 at Hastings Classic

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic won two out of its three games at Saturday’s Hastings Classic.

The Crusaders saw a 6-0 lead evaporate when Seward rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to win the opener 9-7. Mia Golka went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Hannah Greathouse had a home run.