Saturday's city sports roundup: Northwest softball team dominates at Fairbury Invite

BEATRICE — Class B No. 7-rated Northwest dropped its first two matches but won its final one to finish 1-2 at Saturday’s Beatrice Invitational.

The Vikings were edged by No. 8 Aurora 25-12, 18-25, 25-23 in their first match. Taylor Jakubowski had eight kills and Ashlynn Brown five for the Vikings.

Chloe Mader had 16 points with three aces, six kills and three blocks. Whitney Loman contributed 12 points, five kills and 13 digs while Kinzi Havranek had 13 set assists and 10 digs. Sophia McKinney also had 10 digs.

Malcolm snuck past Northwest 25-21, 21-25, 30-28. Jakubowski had six kills and Rylie Rice added five. Havranek finished with 18 points and 10 set assists while Loman had 14 points and six kills. Macie Middleton contributed 11 set assists and McKinney totaled 16 digs.

The Vikings (2-3) rebounded to sweep Omaha Gross 25-14, 25-16. Loman had seven kills and six digs whle Made had six kills.

Taylor Retzlaff had 14 points with two aces and five digs. Middleton finished with 10 points and eight assists. Havranek had 10 set assists and five digs.