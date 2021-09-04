Saturday's city sports roundup: Northwest softball team dominates at Fairbury Invite

SOFTBALL
Vikings win Fairbury Invite
FAIRBURY — Class B No. 6-rated Northwest won the title at the Fairbury Invitational Saturday.
The Vikings opened with a 12-0 four-inning victory over Milford. Kylie Caspersen tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks. Ahdri Medrano went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
In the second game, Ava Laurent and Caspersen combined on a two-hit shutout in a 14-0 four-inning win over Malcolm. Laurent allowed two hits with five strikeouts and no walks over 3 1/3 innings before Caspersen recorded the last two outs on strikeouts.
Avyn Urbanski, Reyse Zobel, Modrano and Maddy Cushing all had two hits.
Northwest (8-4) closed out its undefeated day by downing Scottsbluff 9-2. Laurent allowed six hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
Urbanski went 2 for 5 with three RBIs while Grace Baasch homered.
Northwest 063 3—12 6 0
Milford 000 0—0 2 2
WP—Caspersen. 3B—NW, Baasch.
Northwest 240 8—14 9 0
Malcolm 000 0—0 2 2
WP—Laurent. LP—Arroyo. 2B—NW, Zobel. 3B—NW, Koehn.
Northwest (8-4) 032 101 2—9 8 1
Scottsbluff (11-2) 000 002 0—2 6 1
WP—Laurent. LP—Fuss. 2B—NW, Laurent; S, Laucomer, Heimerman 2. HR—NW, Baasch.
Islanders rally to win
MILLARD — A huge 8-run top of the seventh inning allowed Grand Island Senior High to break open a tied game and top Bellevue West 14-6 Saturday morning at the Millard North Invitational.
Adriana Cabello had a two-run single and Brittina Titman capped things off with a 3-run homer.
Jaidyn Walford finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Cabello, Lily Mitchell-Meuhlhausen and Kyla Cramer all had two hits.
Grand Island (3-12) 320 010 8—14 13 1
Bellevue West (3-8) 400 020 0—6 7 2
WP—Cabello. LP—DeMontel. 2B—GI, Cramer, Dunning, Walford. 3B—GI, Ramos. HR—GI, Titman.
Crusaders 0-3 at invite
DAVID CITY — Grand Island Central Catholic dropped three games Saturday at the Aquinas Invitational.
The Crusaders fell to Class C No. 1-rated and undefeated Bishop Neumann 11-4 in five innings. Mia Golka led GICC with two hits including a double.
In the second game, Class C No. 2-rated Guardian Angels Central Catholic downed GICC 10-4 in four innings. Avery O’Boyle and Shaylin Kucera both had two hits while Anna Tibbetts had a home run.
Aquinas downed the Crusaders 8-2 to close out the day. Kucera again recorded a pair of hits.
Bishop Neumann 320 61—11 11 0
GICC 020 11—4 7 4
WP—Sabatka. LP—Culler. 2B—BN, A. Sylliaasen, Bohac, L. Sylliaasen; GICC, Golka. HR—BN, Chvatal.
Guardian Angels CC 206 2—10 12 0
GICC 102 1—4 7 3
WP—Fisher. LP—Saddler. 2B—GICC, O’Boyle. HR—GACC, Kreikemeier 2; GICC, Tibbetts.
GICC (8-6) 100 001—2 3 4
Aquinas 400 04x—8 8 1
WP—Stutzman. LP—Culler. 2B—A, Hartman 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings go 1-2 at Beatrice tournament
BEATRICE — Class B No. 7-rated Northwest dropped its first two matches but won its final one to finish 1-2 at Saturday’s Beatrice Invitational.
The Vikings were edged by No. 8 Aurora 25-12, 18-25, 25-23 in their first match. Taylor Jakubowski had eight kills and Ashlynn Brown five for the Vikings.
Chloe Mader had 16 points with three aces, six kills and three blocks. Whitney Loman contributed 12 points, five kills and 13 digs while Kinzi Havranek had 13 set assists and 10 digs. Sophia McKinney also had 10 digs.
Malcolm snuck past Northwest 25-21, 21-25, 30-28. Jakubowski had six kills and Rylie Rice added five. Havranek finished with 18 points and 10 set assists while Loman had 14 points and six kills. Macie Middleton contributed 11 set assists and McKinney totaled 16 digs.
The Vikings (2-3) rebounded to sweep Omaha Gross 25-14, 25-16. Loman had seven kills and six digs whle Made had six kills.
Taylor Retzlaff had 14 points with two aces and five digs. Middleton finished with 10 points and eight assists. Havranek had 10 set assists and five digs.
“Both Aurora and Malcolm were aggressive serving teams that we struggled to adjust to in the first set of each game,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “During the second set in both matches we passed a lot better and played smoother. We were in control of our side and able to be in-system more. The girls played hard and battled.”