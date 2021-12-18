Saturday's City Sports Roundup: Northwest wrestlers finish sixth at Wahoo Invite

WRESTLING
Northwest takes sixth at Wahoo Invite
WAHOO — The Northwest wrestling team took sixth at the Wahoo Invite Saturday.
The Vikings had four medalists in helping them score 80 points.
Victor Isele led Northwest with a second-place finish at 220 pounds. The No. 2-rated Viking fell to Omaha Westside’s Cole Haberman 5-2 in the final.
Alex Linden (fourth, 113), Caleb Vokes (fourth, 145) and Joseph Stein (fourth, 195) were the other medalists for the Vikings.
Northwest will be back in action in hosting Aurora on Tuesday.
Wahoo Invite
Team Standings
Aquinas 199, Omaha Westside 111, Lincoln Pius X 94, East Butler 92, Bishop Neumann 83, Northwest 80, Wahoo 77, Archbishop Bergan 68, Plattsmouth 67, Malcolm 58, Centennial 56, Concordia/DC West 53, Ashland-Greenland 51, Omaha Gross 24, Holdrege 20.
Championship results
106—Romshek, AQU, pinned Ivanov, LPX, 4:38; 113—Kocian, EB, pinned Mefford, AQU, 0:18; 120—Bohac, EB, dec. Z. Kavan, AQU, 2-0; 126—J. Kavan, AQU, dec. Ohnoutka, BN, 5-2; 132—Christo, AG, dec. Moravec, AQU, 2-0; 138—Bordovsky, WAH, pinned Lautenschlager, BN, 4:30; 145—Vandenberg, AQU, pinned Dodson, CEN, 1:51; 152—Nickolite, AQU, dec. Andres, LPX, 8-3; 160—Janke, AB, tech fall Hasenkamp, WAH, 16-1; 170—Colgrove, PLA, dec. Andres, LPX, 2-0; 182—Andel, AQU, pinned Aughenbaugh, PLA, 0:35; 195—McIntyre, AB, pinned Buresh, AQU, 5:07; 220—Haberman, OWS, dec. Isele, NW, 5-2; 285—Fehlhafer, CEN, dec. Hartman, CDCW, 3-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets pick up first win at Harvard
HARVARD — Heartland Lutheran limited Harvard to five points in the first half to roll to a 40-17 victory Saturday and the Red Hornets’ first victory of the season.
Heartland Lutheran (1-4) had five players score either eight or six points. Abigail Niemeier and Brynn Saddler had a team-high eight points while Maggie Bexten, Brielle Saddler and Kathleen Spiehs all chipped in six.
“We did a nice job with our scoring,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “It was very balanced, and we spread out our points and our shots.
“We also played really good defense the whole game. Our balanced scoring and our defense were our two keys to the win.”
Heartland Luth. (1-4) 9 15 6 10—40
Harvard (0-6) 2 3 8 4—17
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 6, Emary Rhoades 2, Brielle Saddler 6, Abigail Niemeier 8, Carly Niemoth 4, Brynn Saddler 8, Kathleen Spiehs 6.
HARVARD—Isela Ramirez 6, Dayana Gonzalez-Reazola 2, Mackenzie Wagner 3, Aimee Whetstine-Jones 6.
SWIMMING
Islanders compete at LSE Knight Invite
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team finished seventh while the boys were eighth at Saturday’s Lincoln Southeast Knight Invite.
Automatic state times for the Islanders were the boys 400 free relay (Gianluca Ragazzo, David Sambula, Luke Dankert and Michael Sambula), Dankert (100 breaststroke and 200 IM), the girls 200 medley relay (Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach, Lily Wilson), Kate Novinski (100 free and 100 back) and Brennan (100 back).
Secondary state times were reached by the boys 200 free relay (Michael Sambula, David Sambula, Luke Dankert and Gianluca Ragazzo), Sambula (200 and 500 free), Ragazzo (200 free and 100 free), the girls 200 free relay (Gracie Wilson, Lily Wilson, Reagan Greer and Kate Novinski), Lily Wilson (200 IM and 100 free), Ashley Nelson (200 and 500 free), Lilly Brennan (200 IM), Gracie WIlson (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Hannah Dankert (100 back), Ashlyn Muhlbach (100 fly) and Greer (200 and 500 free).