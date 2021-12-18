Saturday's City Sports Roundup: Northwest wrestlers finish sixth at Wahoo Invite

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Hornets pick up first win at Harvard

HARVARD — Heartland Lutheran limited Harvard to five points in the first half to roll to a 40-17 victory Saturday and the Red Hornets’ first victory of the season.

Heartland Lutheran (1-4) had five players score either eight or six points. Abigail Niemeier and Brynn Saddler had a team-high eight points while Maggie Bexten, Brielle Saddler and Kathleen Spiehs all chipped in six.

“We did a nice job with our scoring,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “It was very balanced, and we spread out our points and our shots.

“We also played really good defense the whole game. Our balanced scoring and our defense were our two keys to the win.”

Heartland Luth. (1-4) 9 15 6 10—40

Harvard (0-6) 2 3 8 4—17

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 6, Emary Rhoades 2, Brielle Saddler 6, Abigail Niemeier 8, Carly Niemoth 4, Brynn Saddler 8, Kathleen Spiehs 6.