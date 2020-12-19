Saturday's City Sports Roundup

Claire Caspersen led Northwest with 19 points while Shanae Suttles added 14.

“Our seniors have really stepped up in the scoring department,” Moerer said. “Claire had 20 (Friday against Lexington) and 19 tonight. Addy (Esquivel) and Shanae have been scoring for us. Then our role players are doing everything they need to do defensively to turn the little things into big plays.”

Cassidy Knust led Aurora with 14 points.

Northwest (3-3) 20 6 10 14—50

Aurora (0-5) 8 11 5 7—31

NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 3, Reba Mader 1, Macey Bosard 2, Alexis Julesgard 3, Claire Caspersen 19, Shanae Suttles 14, Madison Cushing 1, Addy Esquivel 7.

AURORA—Cassidy Knust 14, Jaylee Schuster 2, Kassidy Hudson 1, Raina Cattau 5, Kasey Schuster 7, Rylee Olsen 2.

Red Hornets top Harvard

Heartland Lutheran outscored Harvard 14-4 in the second quarter to take control en route to a 35-25 victory Saturday.