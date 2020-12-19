Saturday's City Sports Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora bests Northwest
AURORA — Aurora held Northwest to 10 points in the second half to turn a 10-point lead into a 52-30 victory.
Tate Nachtigal led the Huskies with 15 points while Cayden Phillips chipped in 14.
Parker Janky paced Northwst with nine points.
Northwest (3-2) 7 13 3 7—30
Aurora (4-2) 18 12 10 12—52
NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 9, Riley Anderson 2, Jed Walford 7, Sam Hartman 3, Wyatt Jensen 2, Michael Buhrman 5, Cooper Garrett 2.
AURORA—Tate Nachtigal 15, Jameson Herzberg 9, Cayden Phillips 14, Andrew Bell 2, Mitch Pachta 3, Carlos Collazo 2, Preston Ramaekers 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest runs past Aurora
AURORA — Class B preseason No. 10-rated Northwest took a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to defeat Aurora 50-31 Saturday.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “We got out in transition, executed well and defended really well. They are a good shooting ballclub, so that was a concern.”
Claire Caspersen led Northwest with 19 points while Shanae Suttles added 14.
“Our seniors have really stepped up in the scoring department,” Moerer said. “Claire had 20 (Friday against Lexington) and 19 tonight. Addy (Esquivel) and Shanae have been scoring for us. Then our role players are doing everything they need to do defensively to turn the little things into big plays.”
Cassidy Knust led Aurora with 14 points.
Northwest (3-3) 20 6 10 14—50
Aurora (0-5) 8 11 5 7—31
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 3, Reba Mader 1, Macey Bosard 2, Alexis Julesgard 3, Claire Caspersen 19, Shanae Suttles 14, Madison Cushing 1, Addy Esquivel 7.
AURORA—Cassidy Knust 14, Jaylee Schuster 2, Kassidy Hudson 1, Raina Cattau 5, Kasey Schuster 7, Rylee Olsen 2.
Red Hornets top Harvard
Heartland Lutheran outscored Harvard 14-4 in the second quarter to take control en route to a 35-25 victory Saturday.
“We started hitting some shots and did a good job on defense,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “They’re a perimeter shooting team, and we did a good job defending the perimeter and not giving up open looks. They have a couple kids who can knock down open shots. We did a good job stopping that in the second quarter, and that carried on into the second half.”
Jessica Zehendner led the Red Hornets with 14 points while Maddie Graham added 11.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak by Heartland Lutheran (2-3), which came against teams with a combined record of 11-1.
Harvard (1-5) 9 4 4 8—25
Heartland Lutheran (2-3) 8 14 9 4—35
HARVARD—Ashley Nierman 8, Kylee Strobl 2, Dayana Gonzalez 5, Aimee Whetstine-Jones 10.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 8, Maddie Graham 11, Jessica Zehendner 14, Brynn Saddler 2.
Islanders fall to BellWest
OMAHA — Bellevue West outscored Grand Island Senior High 27-0 in the first quarter and went on to earn a 62-17 win Saturday.
Jaylen Hansen led the Islanders with six points.
Grand Island (0-7) 0 6 3 8—17
Bellevue West (3-2) 27 15 15 5—62
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH—Briannah Kutschkau 4, Ella McDonald 2, Jaylen Hansen 6, Britt Titman 1, Elli Ward 3, Emma McCoy 1.
BELLEVUE WEST—Alyssa Fjelstad 8, Grace Schaefer 6, Faith Elmore 6, Kenzie Melcher 12, Taryn Wharton 13, Emma Crisman 7, Dani Peterson 6, Danielle Coyer 3.
SWIMMING
Islander boys win quad
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team collected 140 points to win the Kearney quadrangular Saturday. The Islanders edged the host Bearcats by four points.
Recording automatic state qualifying times were Jon Novinski (50 and 500 free), Kai Wilson (100 and 200 free), Luke Dankert (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and the 200 and 400 free relays of Wilson, Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Novinski. Sambula-Monzalvo had a secondary qualifying time in the 200 and 500 free.
Grand Island’s girls finished third with 114 points.
Recording automatic state qualifying times were the 400 free relay of Lilly Brennan, Reagan Greer, Gracie Wilson and Kate Novinski, Brennan in the 100 back and Novinski in the 100 back.
Secondary state times were reached by the 200 free relay of Ashlyn Muhlbach, Brennan, Wilson and Novinski; Muhlbach (50 free), Wilson (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Brennan (200 IM and 100 back), Greer (200 and 500 free) and Novinski (100 free).
Kearney Quad
BOYS
Team Scoring
Grand Island 140, Kearney 136, Norfolk 95, Hastings 80.
Grand Island Results
200 Yard Medley Relay—4, Grand Island ‘A’ (Dankert, Glass, Novinski, Sambula-Monzalvo), 2:01.36.
200 Yard Freestyle—1, Wilson, 1:48.44. 2, Sambula-Monzalvo, 1:50.86.
200 Yard IM—1, Dankert, 1:59.26. 5, Winton, 2:29.82.
50 Yard Freestyle—1, Novinski, 21.76. 8, Seelow, 27.81.
100 Yard Butterfly—5, Winton, 1:04.98. 6, Trejo, 1:11.48.
100 Yard Freestyle—1, Wilson, 48.82. 6, Glass, 56.45.
500 Freestyle—1, Novinski, 4:40.04. 2, Sambula-Monzalvo, 5:04.36.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay—1, Grand Island ‘A’ (Wilson, Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo, Novinski), 1:31.53.
100 Yard Backstroke—3, Glass, 1:06.05. 6, Phan, 1:17.62.
100 Breaststroke
—2, Dankert, 1:01.22. 5, Seelow, 1:16.40.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay—1, Grand Island ‘A’ (Wilson, Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo, Novinski), 3:18.45.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Hastings 130, Norfolk 126, Grand Island 114, Kearney 77.
Grand Island Results
200 Yard Medley Relay—3, Grand Island ‘A’ (Brennan, Greer, Ash. Muhlbach, Novinski), 2:07.76.
200 Yard Freestyle—2, Greer, 2:06.91. 5, Fill, 2:19.64.
200 Yard IM—2, Wilson, 2:20.15. 3, Brennan, 2:23.99.
50 Yard Freestyle—5, Ash. Muhlbach, 27.47. 8, Meyer, 30.01.
100 Yard Butterfly—4, Ash. Muhlbach, 1:07.48. 5, Fill, 1:12.12.
100 Yard Freestyle—2, Novinski, 55.80. 8, Lilenthal, 1:07.22.
500 Yard Freestyle—2, Greer, 5:44.33. 8, Muhlbach, 6:29.63.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay—2, Grand Island ‘A’ (Wilson, Greer, Ash. Muhlbach, Novinski), 1:45.33.
100 Yard Backstroke—2, Novinski, 1:00.06. 3, Brennan, 1:01.38.
100 Yard Breaststroke—4, Wilson, 1:15.92. 7, Meyer, 1:28.59.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay—2, Grand Island ‘A’ (Greer, Ash. Muhlbach, Wilson, Novinski), 3:50.67.
