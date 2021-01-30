 Skip to main content
Saturday's City Sports Roundup
Saturday's City Sports Roundup

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vikings edge past York

AURORA — Alex Brandt’s scoring in the first half and Parker Janky’s scoring in the second helped Northwest edge past York 57-54 Saturday in a Central Conference Tournament consolation game.

Brandt had 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers in the opening period to help Northwest jump out to a 19-10 lead. Janky had 13 of his 15 points in the second half.

Jed Walford and Sam Hartman each added 10 points for the Vikings (9-6).

Northwest (9-6) 19 13 10 15—57

York (3-14) 10 14 11 19—54

NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 15, Riley Anderson 2, Jed Walford 10, Sam Hartman 10, Alex Brandt 17, Wyatt Jensen 2, Michael Buhrman 1.

YORK—Matthew Haggadone 15, Garrett Ivey 2, Jake Erwin 11, Ryan Seevers 2, Chase Collingham 2, Barrett Olson 13, Austin Phinney 9.

Islanders fall to Bryan

OMAHA — Omaha Bryan overcame a career night from Isaac Traudt to edge Grand Island Senior High 67-64 Saturday.

Traudt put up bests in both scoring (39) and rebounding (17), but Bryan outscored the Islanders 18-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

“We couldn’t get stops,” G.I. coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Bryan shot the ball really well. They had 10 threes.”

Traudt proved to be a handful for the Bears (2-10).

“We did a great job of getting him the ball in space early in the game,” Slough said. “Isaac hit some shots and really got going. They were playing him straight up and he didn’t see many double teams, so he showed what he can do when given that space.”

Grand Island (9-7) 21 17 13 13—64

Omaha Bryan (2-10) 18 13 18 18—67

GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 3, Aiden Klemme 3, Dylan Sextro 6, Kytan Fyfe 6, Alex Hinken 3, Isaac Traudt 39, Jacob Nesvara 7.

OMAHA BRYAN—Abdi Bashir 14, Deng Arop 4, Darwin Loftin 1, Jai’Lyn Spears 22, George Back 2, Lam Kuany 12.

WRESTLING

Grand Island claims Norfolk Duals

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling claimed the Norfolk Duals Tournament Saturday.

The Class A, No. 5 Islanders went 4-0, including a 39-27 win over No. 9 Norfolk in the final.

Grand Island won its pool by defeating Lincoln Northeast 63-15, Fremont 72-6 and Millard 47-27.

Juan Pedro, Jr. (113 pounds), Blake Cushing (126), Rogelio Ruiz (132), Dane Arrants (138), Brody Arrants (145), Kolby Lukasiewicz (160) and Daylon Keolavone (195) all went 4-0 for the Islanders.

Grand Island hosts a dual with Kearney at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Norfolk Duals

Final dual results

Championship

Grand Island 39, Norfolk 27.

Third-place dual

Columbus 36, Millard North 34.

Fifth-place dual

Omaha Westside 51, Fremont 30.

7th Place Match

Lincoln Northeast 42, Bellevue 48.

SWIMMING

Islanders teams both finish sixth at Westside Invite

OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams each finished sixth at the Omaha Westside Invite.

The Islander boys scored 120 points, while the girls put up 102 points.

Luke Dankert earned two medals and two automatic state times in the 200 individual medley (second, 1:59.17) and 100 breaststroke (second, 1:00.35), while Kai Wilson placed in the 100 freestyle (second, 51.01) as did Michael Sambula-Monzalvo in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:01.68).

The girls had two medalists with automatic state qualifying times with Kate Novinski in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:00.51) and Lilly Brennan (third, 100 backstroke).

Tags

