Saturday's legion baseball roundup

Home Federal sweeps Waverly

WAVERLY — The Home Federal baseball team earned a sweep over Waverly Saturday.

The Grand Island seniors won 10-4 in the first game and 10-1 in the second game.

Those performances pleased coach Kirby Wells.

“We’ve played great baseball all day long,” Wells said. “We pitched well, played defense well and had good at-bats with runners on base. I’m proud of all the guys. ”

In the first game, Home Federal scored four runs in the second inning that turned an one-run deficit into a 7-4 lead and never looked back.

Carson Leiting led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Jacob Nesvara was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Kaden Kuusela earned the victory. He did give up 10 hits and did have eight strikeouts.

In the second game, Grand Island scored all 10 of its runs in the final two innings to win the game in six innings.

Zenon Sack led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a RBI, while Hunter Jensen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Cohen Nelson got the complete-game victory, giving up two hits with eight strikeouts.

“He did great. He got ahead of hitters and did a great job throwing his breaking ball for a strike out.”

Home Federal will play at Kearney Runza at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Game One

Home Federal 340 010 2—10 10 1

Waverly 400 000 0—4 12 1

WP—Kuusela. LP—Russell. 2B—HF: Leiting 2, Nesvara, Sack; W: Von Busch.

Game Two

Home Federal 000 046—10 9 0

Waverly 100 000—1 2 3

WP—Nelson. LP—Oekle. 2B—W: Sampson.

Five Points Bank defeats Gretna at Kearney Tourney

KEARNEY — A six-run sixth inning provided most of the offense for Five Points Banks.

That helped the Grand Island juniors to come away with a 7-1 win over Greta Saturday at the Keanrey Tournament.

Barrett Obermiller, Jack Steenson, Dane Comer and Gage Gannon all had two hits to lead the Five Points Bank offense.

Ethan Coslor earned the win with three strikeouts and gave up only one run.

Five Points Bank 000 106 0—7 10 0

Gretna 001 000 0—1 6 0

WP—Coslor. LP—Cox. 2B—G: Jarzynka.