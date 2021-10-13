Schultz sets home run state record as Hastings starts 2-0

HASTINGS – A new state record holder and a program first.
Opening day of the Class B state tournament turned out to be quite the memorable one for Hastings.
Senior third baseman Kaelan Schultz hit a pair of home runs to break the state’s all-class career record during a 6-2 victory over Wahoo.
Combine that with an earlier 11-2 five-inning rout of Elkhorn, and the Tigers recorded their first 2-0 start in their 11th state tournament appearance.
Schultz tied the state record of 63 during a subdistrict win over Grand Island Central Catholic. She then went without a home run for four games – a lengthy stretch for someone with 22 homers in 103 at-bats this season.
But the South Dakota State recruit said she didn’t feel any pressure.
“I just have been hitting like normal,” Schultz said. “I’ve told myself hit the ball hard. If it goes over, it goes over. I’m never trying to (hit a home run). It’s just base hits and if it goes, it goes. No pressure at all.”
It went on an 0-1 pitch from Wahoo’s Autumn Iversen with two outs in the bottom of the third. That two-run shot to center field gave the Tigers (34-4) a 3-0 lead.
“I knew she was going the throw a curve or a rise or a change,” Schultz said. “That’s what she had been
throwing all game, and her curve had been up so I was probably going to get on top of the ball. I did, and that’s what the plan was. I hit the ball hard.”
She said it was a special moment to break the record at a state tournament at her home fields of the Smith Complex.
“It meant a lot to me because we’ve been working so hard this year, and everyone is here watching,” Schultz said. “A lot of people from my family are here watching, and it’s a very special moment being surrounded by the community when I did it.”
Holding the record-breaking home run ball after the game, Schultz said it might not be retired. She indicated should would likely write “64” on it then add it to the bucket of softballs that she uses to hit at home.
Hastings coach Ashley Speak said the home run was a special moment.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “She’s kind of been sitting on it all year, and just to get that off your shoulder is a huge deal for us. She deserves it. She’s a hard-working kid, and that’s a well-deserved record to hold.”
Schultz wasn’t done. No. 65 came in the bottom of the sixth after Wahoo closed to within 3-2. Her solo shot to lead off the inning – after four straight foul balls – was a line drive blast that hit the bottom of the back fence in left field, which sits 300 feet from home plate.
Schultz broke the Class B career home run record of 61 in a win over Kearney on Sept. 28. She is also two away from tying the single-season record of 24 set by Tiger Ellie McCoy in 2018.
Schultz also flashed her defense, racing and stretching to reach a ground ball with the tying run at third and two outs in the top of the sixth. She made a difficult play look routine and get the out by a comfortable 2 ½ steps.
“She’s one of the best third basemen in the state and we can count on her to make that play,” Speak said. “She did it today and she’s done it all season.”
Faith Molina limited Wahoo (28-4) to two hits – including a two-run homer by Kylee Kenning in the top of the fifth – with 14 strikeouts and four walks.
After the homer, Molina struck out the next three batters.
As odd as it sounds, Speak credited Molina removing her mask for her success after the Warriors closed within a run.
“We think it’s the mask,” she said. “I asked her why she didn’t take it off earlier and she said she had to wait until she gave up runs because they are superstitious people. I guess that’s how we got it off.
“But she’s a kid that’s going to grind and give you everything she’s got. She gutted out nine more outs, and that’s what we needed from her.”
The 2-0 start sets up the second showdown with undefeated and No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt this season during Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. winners bracket final. The SkyHawks edged the No. 2 Tigers 1-0 on Sept. 18, one of only two one-run wins in their 31 games.
“I think we came out and played really well today,” Speak said. “We had a little slump here and there but, overall, you’ve got to be really happy to be 2-0.
“Last year we lost this (second) game and had to play an extra. It feels really good to rest a bit and give our pitchers a few extra hours and give our hitters a bit of a break.”
Peytin Hudson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to key the win over Elkhorn and avenge the loss to the only other Class B team besides Skutt to defeat the Tigers this season.
“It’s really big for us because it’s the first (2-0 state tournament start) in school history,” Schultz said. “We’ve been working so hard and I’m so proud of every single one of us because we all contributed tonight, all the way around the lineup and all around the field.”