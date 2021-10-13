Schultz sets home run state record as Hastings starts 2-0

throwing all game, and her curve had been up so I was probably going to get on top of the ball. I did, and that’s what the plan was. I hit the ball hard.”

She said it was a special moment to break the record at a state tournament at her home fields of the Smith Complex.

“It meant a lot to me because we’ve been working so hard this year, and everyone is here watching,” Schultz said. “A lot of people from my family are here watching, and it’s a very special moment being surrounded by the community when I did it.”

Holding the record-breaking home run ball after the game, Schultz said it might not be retired. She indicated should would likely write “64” on it then add it to the bucket of softballs that she uses to hit at home.

Hastings coach Ashley Speak said the home run was a special moment.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “She’s kind of been sitting on it all year, and just to get that off your shoulder is a huge deal for us. She deserves it. She’s a hard-working kid, and that’s a well-deserved record to hold.”