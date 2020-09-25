Scottsbluff upsets No. 6 Northwest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF — The crazy, unpredictable season of Class B football continued on Friday.

This time, a Scottsbluff team that had started the season 0-3 won its second straight by upsetting No. 6-rated Northwest 27-20.

The Bearcats converted on fourth-and-5 from the Vikings’ 24-yard line to extend the game winning drive. They went on to take the lead with 5:12 remaining.

Scottsbluff had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the win. Jackson Ostdiek had 106 yards and two touchdowns while Alex Galindo added 101 yards and two scores. All four of the Bearcats’ touchdowns came on 80-yard drives.

Brett Hill passed for 128 yards and rushed for 74.

Northwest (3-2) took a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard pass from Sam Hartman to Tyler Douglas.

After Scottsbluff tied it, Parker Janky hit a 42-yard field goal to put the Vikings back up 10-7.

The Bearcats led 14-10 at the half. Janky hit a 31-yard field goal, but Scottsbluff led 20-13 going into the final quarter.

The Vikings tied it on Hartman’s 15-yard pass to Riley Anderson, but the Bearcats scored later in the fourth to go up for good.