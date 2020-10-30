Second quarter hurts Crusaders in loss to Wilber-Clatonia

WILBER — Wilber-Clatona used a big second quarter to gain control against Grand Island Central Catholic in the C-2 playoffs.

The Crusaders were outscored 20-0 in the second quarter in falling to the No. 9 Wolverines 46-33 Friday.

In all, Wilber-Clatonia rushed for 415 yards on the ground, while running back Mitchell Thompson had 22 carries for 170 yards with two touchdowns.

But it was the Crusaders who stuck first. After throwing an interception on the Crusaders opening drive, Russ Martinez intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown to put GICC on the board first.

But on the ensuing possession, Thompson scored for the Wolverines to cut GICC’s lead to 7-6 after the extra point was missed.

One possession later, Coy Rosentreader scored on a 31-yard touchdown run to give Wilber-Clatonia a 12-7 lead in the second quarter. He would score two more times in the second quarter to make it 26-7 at the half.

Wilber-Clatonia had 264 yards on the ground and forced four GICC turnovers in the first half.