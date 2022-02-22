Second quarter run helps NW defeat Hastings

McCOOK — Thanks to a strong run to end the first half, the Northwest boys basketball team kept its season alive.
The Vikings went on a 9-0 run to take a nine-point halftime lead on Hastings. That helped them take a 57-47 win over the Tigers in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament Tuesday.
That avenged a 57-55 loss to Hastings on Feb. 1.
The closest the Tigers got was 45-41 with three minutes to play, but the Vikings hit their free throws down the stretch to get the victory.
Wyatt Jensen led Northwest with 15 points, while Sam Hartman chipped in 10 and Brandon Bykerk had eight.
Brayden Schram paced the Tigers with 16 points, while Braydon Power added 15.
Northwest takes on top-seed McCook in the final at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Northwest 57, Hastings 47
Northwest (8-16) 9 16 13 19—57
Hastings (6-16) 10 6 10 21—47
NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 10, Travin Harring 8, Wyatt Jensen 15, Hunter Jensen 7, Trevyn Keene 7, Brandon Bykerk 8,Cooper Garrett 2
HASTINGS—Aaron Nottleman 11, Trevor Campbell 2, Brayden Schram 16, Conner Riley 5, Braydon Power 15.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!