Second quarter run helps NW defeat Hastings

McCOOK — Thanks to a strong run to end the first half, the Northwest boys basketball team kept its season alive.

The Vikings went on a 9-0 run to take a nine-point halftime lead on Hastings. That helped them take a 57-47 win over the Tigers in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament Tuesday.

That avenged a 57-55 loss to Hastings on Feb. 1.

The closest the Tigers got was 45-41 with three minutes to play, but the Vikings hit their free throws down the stretch to get the victory.

Wyatt Jensen led Northwest with 15 points, while Sam Hartman chipped in 10 and Brandon Bykerk had eight.

Brayden Schram paced the Tigers with 16 points, while Braydon Power added 15.

Northwest takes on top-seed McCook in the final at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.