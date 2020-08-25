Seniors bring experience for St. Paul

That leads to hopes for even more before this senior class departs.

“Everything that we did last year drives you to want even more,” Larson said. “We want to get to Lincoln.”

That road would look different and is probably more difficult to navigate this year. St. Paul bumped up to Class C-1, where it is listed No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason rankings.

The Wildcats open up the season against last season’s runner-up and preseason No. 4 Pierce, then goes to No. 3 Kearney Catholic in Week 3. No. 8 Gothenburg and No. 7 Adams Central are also on the schedule.

“We really like those challenges,” Larson said. “Last year, our schedule wasn’t too tough at times, no disrespect to anybody. This year we know that we’re going to have to be focused and ready to play every week.”

Fuller said the strength of schedule is the biggest change with moving up a class, but he said that can also be a positive.

“Last year we’d win games by two or three touchdowns where this year I think we have four or five games that will go down to the wire,” he said. “They’re going to be four-quarter battles.