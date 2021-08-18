Seniors to lead GICC runners in 2021; Heartland Lutheran with two runners out

“Allison has been consistent and we expect improvement from last year. We have a lot of kids who have been running with us since middle school. They’ve been putting in the work and have been training well during the summer.”

Mejia was a state qualifier for the Crusaders in 2019 and just missed being a state qualifier in 2020. Manivong said he sees Mejia having a strong senior senior.

“He’s primed to have an impactful senior season,” Manivong said. “He put in the time this summer and has been working to become more consistent. He has big expectations for himself and hopefully that ends up with him being a state qualifier.”

Victor Castellanos was the other boy letterwinner, while George Pilsl and Thomas Armstrong are freshmen

“We have a young group with Jarit being the lone senior,” he said.

Manivong said a few keys for the Crusaders this season will be to stay motivated and learn from what former runners like Zach Cloud, who finished sixth at last year’s state meet for the boys, and Raegan Gellatly and Grace Herbek who placed high in a lot of meets for the girls last year. He added staying positive and having mental toughness in key situations will also be important.