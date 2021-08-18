Seniors to lead GICC runners in 2021; Heartland Lutheran with two runners out

Grand Island Central Catholic will rely on its seniors during the 2021 cross country season.
Overall, the Crusaders have four seniors who have been with the program during their four years of competing. The boys have Jarit Mejia, while the girls have Rylee Lonneman, Brooklyn Kolbet and Sara McCarraher returning for their senior seasons.
GICC coach Phou Manivong said he hopes that helps build the way for the Crusaders this season.
“I think we got good senior leadership this season. You always try to set the tone with your seniors, especially the ones who have the most experience,” Manivong said. “You use that to help the kids who are probably new to the sport. It’s nice to see them come back out and try to have an impact on the younger kids.”
Lonneman and Kolbet were members of GICC’s state qualifying team that finished 13th at last year’s state meet. Sophomore Allison Haney was a member of that squad, while McCarraher was a letterwinner from last year’s squad.
Manivong said he hopes to see improvement from those athletes this season.
“We got a good group of senior girls in Rylee, Brooklyn and Sara and we look for them to lead the way for us this season,” Manivong said. “They know what to expect on what you need to do from a competitive standpoint at meets.
“Allison has been consistent and we expect improvement from last year. We have a lot of kids who have been running with us since middle school. They’ve been putting in the work and have been training well during the summer.”
Mejia was a state qualifier for the Crusaders in 2019 and just missed being a state qualifier in 2020. Manivong said he sees Mejia having a strong senior senior.
“He’s primed to have an impactful senior season,” Manivong said. “He put in the time this summer and has been working to become more consistent. He has big expectations for himself and hopefully that ends up with him being a state qualifier.”
Victor Castellanos was the other boy letterwinner, while George Pilsl and Thomas Armstrong are freshmen
“We have a young group with Jarit being the lone senior,” he said.
Manivong said a few keys for the Crusaders this season will be to stay motivated and learn from what former runners like Zach Cloud, who finished sixth at last year’s state meet for the boys, and Raegan Gellatly and Grace Herbek who placed high in a lot of meets for the girls last year. He added staying positive and having mental toughness in key situations will also be important.
“I hope the runners learn from what those kids that graduated did for us last year and try to get motivated and help them realize what it takes to get that point,” Manivong said. “I always preach about positivity and mental toughness. If they can mentally get through the races and practices because there are going to be days where you won’t feel good, want to stop, slow down and walk. If they can get through that, that’s going to be the best thing to happen to them and that can help them improve their times from meet to meet.”
The Crusaders will open their season at the Northwest Invite Aug. 27 at Ryder Park.
Heartland Lutheran to have two runners this season
Heartland Lutheran will only have two runners out for cross country this season.
There will one boy in Micah Rhoades and one girl in Hannah Meyer.
HL coach Lynn Rathjen said he’s going to emphasize on improvement during the course of the season.
“They don’t have much experience in cross country so I hope the kids can improve on their times during the course of the season,” Rathjen said.
Heartland Lutheran will begin their season at the Northwest Invite Aug. 27 at Ryder Park.