Sense of urgency high when Islanders host Omaha Benson

Grand Island Senior High’s Friday home game with Omaha Benson isn’t quite a win-or-go-home situation for both teams.
But it isn’t far off.
The Islanders and Bunnies both dropped their district openers last week. With the loser of this contest going to 0-2 in district play, a steep climb to make the playoffs will loom ahead.
“It really is a huge sense of urgency from here on out,” Islanders coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It’s almost like everything is a playoff-caliber game to have a chance at the playoffs. I think you have to look at it like everything is almost a playoff-intensity situation so your sense of urgency is at the right spot.”
In Class A, the top two teams in each of six districts advance to the playoffs along with the next four teams with the highest regular-season point averages.
Benson (3-2) was blanked by Norfolk 24-0 last week while the Islanders (2-3) fell to No. 3 Omaha Westside 41-9.
Tomlin said the loss to Westside wasn’t totally disappointing.
“I think there’s a lot of things that we did well,” he said. “I feel like we’re still making progress as a football team.
“It’s really unfortunate that we lost some guys to injury indefinitely or even permanently. That’s a blow, but we have that next-man-up mentality, and I think we’re continuing to make progress as a football team and our best football is left in us. We’re going to set a goal to reach that best football in us.”
The Islanders took the right approach coming off of that loss.
“I think our mindset’s good,” Tomlin said. “I think we did a whole bunch of good things on Friday. We played an awful good football team. They’re rated No. 2 for a reason.
“But for a quarter-and-three-quarters or a quarter-and-a-half — you could even say a half — we stood pretty much toe-to-toe with them. There’s some things we need to do better. No doubt about the improvements that we have to make. We’ve studied those on film and they are readily apparent. But I saw a lot of excellent football being played and a lot of guys improving.”
After sitting out 2020 along with the other Omaha Public Schools fall sports team, Benson snapped a 26-game losing streak by beating Bellevue East 7-0 in its opener.
The Bunnies already have more wins this season than they have had in any year since going 4-6 in 2009.
“Benson is much improved,” Tomlin said. “They’re 3-2 coming in and enjoying one of the best seasons they’ve enjoyed in quite some time. They play exceptionally hard. They have some really talented athletes and some really tough D-linemen that we’re going to face and square off against.
“So they’re going to be a good football team coming in and I’m sure they have the same sense of urgency that we have as far as getting the ‘W’ in district play.”
The Grand Island linemen will need to be up for a challenge.
“Line of scrimmage is going to tell the tale of the whole game — our D-line squaring off against their O-line and then they have a couple really, really good D-linemen that I’m confident our O-line is going to be fine against and do very well against,” Tomlin said. “But they’re formidable, so the tale of the tape is going to be the war in the trenches.”
While trying to solidify their playoff chances, the Islanders wrap up their home schedule with back-to-back games against Benson and Millard North at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s an opportune time — great timing, we’re home cooking, we’re in our home locker room and not on the road,” Tomlin said. “I think that’s good to where we can get ourselves in a great position to attack the last half of the season. I like the way we’re practicing and I like the leadership we’re getting from our seniors.”
Seward (5-0) at Northwest (2-3)
Undefeated but unranked, Seward travels to Viking Field for a test against a Northwest team desperate to get back into the win column.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Seward’s wins have come against teams that are a combined 9-17 and includes close games against Omaha Gross (35-32) and McCook (24-17). The Bluejays are coming off a 30-7 victory over Hastings.
Northwest coach Kevin Stein said quarterback Gavin Sukup will be a handful for the Vikings’ defense.
“Seward’s quarterback is extremely talented — runs really well and he can really spin it and throw it well,” he said. “They’re big up front O and D so we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
The Vikings look to get back on track after losses to Class B No. 5 Waverly and No. 9 Scottsbluff.
GICC (1-4) at Ord (4-1)
After an unexpected bye week — during which it received its first official victory — Grand Island Central Catholic resumes its brutal schedule with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Class C-2 No. 8-rated Ord.
Gibbon forfeited last week’s game against the Crusaders due to COVID-19 concerns. Ord is one of five teams on GICC’s schedule that is currently 4-1 or better.
The Chanticleers average 42.6 points and 338.6 yards rushing per game. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hurlburt has 684 yards and 12 touchdowns running the ball and is 21-for-38 passing for 355 yards and six scores.
Ord’s defense allows 14.2 points and 261.2 yards per game.
The Crusaders are averaging 168 yards per game and giving up 379.8.
Brayton Johnson has passed for 414 yards and rushed for 130.
Hampton (2-2) at Heartland Lutheran (0-4)
Hampton tries to win its second in a row when it travels to Heartland Lutheran for Friday’s 7 p.m. game.
The Hawks defeated winless Dorchester 39-16 last week.
Heartland Lutheran fell to a 3-1 McCool Junction squad 69-8.
“We did some things better in that game,” Red Hornets coach Brent Penny said. “We still have a lot to work on, but I thought our team showed a lot of fight and heart.”