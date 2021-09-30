Sense of urgency high when Islanders host Omaha Benson

The Islanders took the right approach coming off of that loss.

“I think our mindset’s good,” Tomlin said. “I think we did a whole bunch of good things on Friday. We played an awful good football team. They’re rated No. 2 for a reason.

“But for a quarter-and-three-quarters or a quarter-and-a-half — you could even say a half — we stood pretty much toe-to-toe with them. There’s some things we need to do better. No doubt about the improvements that we have to make. We’ve studied those on film and they are readily apparent. But I saw a lot of excellent football being played and a lot of guys improving.”

After sitting out 2020 along with the other Omaha Public Schools fall sports team, Benson snapped a 26-game losing streak by beating Bellevue East 7-0 in its opener.

The Bunnies already have more wins this season than they have had in any year since going 4-6 in 2009.

“Benson is much improved,” Tomlin said. “They’re 3-2 coming in and enjoying one of the best seasons they’ve enjoyed in quite some time. They play exceptionally hard. They have some really talented athletes and some really tough D-linemen that we’re going to face and square off against.