 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Serving helps Heartland Lutheran down Elba
0 comments

Serving helps Heartland Lutheran down Elba

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
083019_HL_volleyball_JS
Independent file photo

ELBA — Heartland Lutheran served 22 aces to sweep Elba 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 Tuesday.

Brynn Saddler led the Red Hornets at the service line with seven aces to go along with her 12 set assists.

Maddie Graham recorded six kills while Kathleen Spiehs added four. Maggie Bexten had 10 digs.

“Everybody got to get in for at least a little bit, which is nice,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “The girls kept their composure with everything going on even when we were subbing out of the ordinary.”

Elba was led by Jaime Wysocki’s five kills and four digs. Maycee Radke added four kills while Meleyna Kosmicki had seven set assists.

The Red Hornets (3-4) host Cedar Bluffs and Nebraska Lutheran in a triangular on Thursday. The Red Hornets (3-4) host Cedar Bluffs and Nebraska Lutheran in a triangular on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts