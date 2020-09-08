Serving helps Heartland Lutheran down Elba

ELBA — Heartland Lutheran served 22 aces to sweep Elba 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 Tuesday.
Brynn Saddler led the Red Hornets at the service line with seven aces to go along with her 12 set assists.
Maddie Graham recorded six kills while Kathleen Spiehs added four. Maggie Bexten had 10 digs.
“Everybody got to get in for at least a little bit, which is nice,” Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said. “The girls kept their composure with everything going on even when we were subbing out of the ordinary.”
Elba was led by Jaime Wysocki’s five kills and four digs. Maycee Radke added four kills while Meleyna Kosmicki had seven set assists.
The Red Hornets (3-4) host Cedar Bluffs and Nebraska Lutheran in a triangular on Thursday.
