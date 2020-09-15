Shorthanded Heartland Lutheran drops two at home triangular

Heartland Lutheran had to deal with more changes to its lineup during its home triangular.
The Red Hornets were missing five players because of illness.
Because of that, Heartland Lutheran started slow to fall to Cross County 25-7, 25-6. The Red Hornets played better in their second match, but still lost 25-17, 25-21 to McCool Junction Tuesday at Heartland Lutheran High School.
Red Hornet coach Connie Hiegel said making adjustments has been nothing new to her, especially in the past week, as she was missing a player Thursday due to illness and a few more Saturday at the Harvard Invite because of other commitments.
“We’ve had to do a lot of adjusting the last few days,” she said. “We didn’t get to practice much with the changes we had to make. I do wish we could have started the day better as we were hesitant early on. But I have to give my kids credit, they played hard as the night went on.”
Heartland Lutheran couldn’t get much going in its opening match. The Red Hornets had only four kills against Cross County. Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer each led the Cougars with five kills.
“That’s a very good team and they played phenomenal against us,” Hiegel said. “They move well and were just consistent.”
After McCool Junction took the opening set handily, it jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the second and looked to be in control.
But the Red Hornets went on a 14-4 run to tie the match at 17-all. However, the Mustangs answered with an 8-4 run to close the match. Olivia Johnson delivered 11 kills, including the matches’ final two for McCool Junction.
Madelyn Graham led the Red Hornets with three kills, while Carly Niemoth added two. Kathleen Spiehs dished out five assists for Heartland Lutheran.
Hiegel said she was encouraged with what she saw against McCool Junction, especially in the second set comeback.
“That was exciting to see and that’s something the girls can build from,” Hiegel said. “The girls just kept playing. I can definitely take ending the night with the way we played against McCool Junction. We are just dealing with a lot. Luckily, we don’t have a match for another week so that should help us get some practices in.”
Heartland Lutheran plays at the Burwell triangular next Tuesday.
In the other match, Cross County had to fight off McCool Junction 25-22, 28-26.
Schaefer led the Cougars with 12 kills, while Lilly Peterson chipped in eight kills. Cross County had to withstand Johnson’s attack as she had nine kills for the Mustangs.
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Match One
Cross County (4-2) 25 25
Heartland Lutheran 7 6
CROSS COUNTY (Kills-aces-blocks) — Jacy Mentink 0-0-0, Cortlyn Schaefer 4-3-0, Bren Lemburg 1-2-0, Mackenzie Nuttleman 0-1-0, Erica Stratman 5-0-0, Shyne Anderson 2-0-0, Chloe Sandell 1-0-0, Lilly Peterson 2-1-0, Brexton Lundstrom 0-7-0, Haileigh Moutray 1-0-0.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Anastasiia Chanh 0-0-0, Kathleen Spiehs 1-0-0, Carly Niemoth 1-0-0, Tytania Dreher 0-0-0, Maggie Bexten 2-0-0, Hanna Weaver 0-1-0, Madelyn Graham 0-0-0, Daisey Larsen 0-0-0, Niki Nyanok 0-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — CC: Anderson 11, Lundstrom 1. HL: Nyanok 2, Dreher 1.
Match Two
McCool Junction (8-5) 25 25
Heartland Lutheran (5-9) 17 21
McCOOL JUNCTION (Kills-aces-blocks) — Olivia Johnson 11-3-0, Chelsea Stutzman 0-0-0, Grace Penner 2-0-0, Raelin Stouffer 5-0-0, Jadon Hess 0-0-0, Sophia Hoffschneider 2-0-0, Shelby Tritt 1-0-0, Brooke Schulz 0-0-0, Ashley Schulz 3-1-0, Megan Pinneo 0-3-0, Zarina Flaherty 0-1-0
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Anastasiia Chanh 0-0-0, Kathleen Spiehs 1-1-1, Carly Niemoth 2-0-0, Tytania Dreher 0-0-0, Maggie Bexten 2-1-0 Hanna Weaver 0-1-0, Madelyn Graham 3-0-0 Daisey Larsen 0-0-0, Niki Nyanok 1-1-0.
SET ASSISTS — MJ: Hoffschneider 10, Pinneo 8, Stutzman 3. HL: Spiehs 5, Graham 4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!