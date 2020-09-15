Shorthanded Heartland Lutheran drops two at home triangular

Heartland Lutheran had to deal with more changes to its lineup during its home triangular.

The Red Hornets were missing five players because of illness.

Because of that, Heartland Lutheran started slow to fall to Cross County 25-7, 25-6. The Red Hornets played better in their second match, but still lost 25-17, 25-21 to McCool Junction Tuesday at Heartland Lutheran High School.

Red Hornet coach Connie Hiegel said making adjustments has been nothing new to her, especially in the past week, as she was missing a player Thursday due to illness and a few more Saturday at the Harvard Invite because of other commitments.

“We’ve had to do a lot of adjusting the last few days,” she said. “We didn’t get to practice much with the changes we had to make. I do wish we could have started the day better as we were hesitant early on. But I have to give my kids credit, they played hard as the night went on.”

Heartland Lutheran couldn’t get much going in its opening match. The Red Hornets had only four kills against Cross County. Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer each led the Cougars with five kills.

“That’s a very good team and they played phenomenal against us,” Hiegel said. “They move well and were just consistent.”