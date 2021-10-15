Skutt allows Hastings to settle for second-place for second-straight season

“I didn’t even know we would be the first Class B team to do it until it was in the paper the last few weeks. It means so much to be in the history books.”

Skutt scored 12 runs and sent 17 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning. The 33-0 SkyHawks had six hits, four walks, two hit by pitch to go with one Hastings error in the 28-minute half-inning.

Shortstop Lauren Camenzind, who kicked off the scoring explosion with a towering home run on the game’s second pitch, said it was important for the SkyHawks to set an aggressive tone.

“It gave us huge confidence to be able to put balls in play because we didn’t do that the first game,” Camenzind said. “She owned us the first game. To be able to put balls in play, everybody was confident they had a shot at the plate.”

Camenzind’s twin sister Hannah — both are Arkansas commits — was the winning pitcher. Hannah said she didn’t realize that the SkyHawks could be the first-ever undefeated Class B team until Thursday.

“To go out perfect it’s unbelievable and it feels so good,” she said.

Hannah Camenzind had a big hit of her own in the first inning, clubbing a grand slam to center that put Skutt ahead 11-0.