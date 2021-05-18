Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull top C-4 meet

“That’s something he’s really, really worked hard on, becoming mentally tough out there,” she said. “You can’t let what you’ve done affect what you’re going to do. By being able to let it go and move on to the next hole, he’s become good at being able to do that. That’s a big part in helping his game.”

Smith shook off a few minor struggles from his first nine holes.

“I feel like the backside here is easier than the frontside,” Seberger said. “I won’t say he struggled, but he wasn’t putting together the game he’s had these last few weeks. He took a double (bogey) on No. 15 – hit a ball out of bounds – and that kind of threw him off a little bit.

“Still to have that double and come in with a 37, that was OK. He said he was struggling with his putter a little bit. He made the turn and his putter came alive.”

Andrew Stock added a sixth-place finish with an 80 for the Cardinals.

“I felt really strong that we would qualify for state, but you get to districts you never know,” Seberger said. “We had a lot of good teams here so you go out there and fight for every stroke that you have and hope everybody has a good day on the same day.

