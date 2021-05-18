Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull top C-4 meet

Ethan Smith just looked to qualify for the Class C state tournament entering Tuesday’s District 4 competition at Indianhead Golf Club.
Well, the Doniphan-Trumbull junior certainly did that – with 15 strokes to spare.
Smith shot a career-best 68 to win individual gold by seven strokes over Grand Island Central Catholic’s Willie Goering.
Smith’s performance led a young Cardinals squad without a senior on its roster to the district title with a 336, four strokes better than GICC.
“When it’s district, you get yourself into state,” Smith said. “I wasn’t thinking I wanted to go really low, but I did want to get into state, so that’s kind of what I was going for.”
Smith said he won’t complain about going low, though, especially when it topped his previous best round of 69 shot at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Sutton.
His round started with a 37 on the back nine. Then things really started sizzling as he fired a 31 on the front nine to close out his day.
“I didn’t putt as well as I wanted on the front, and it was kind of a mindset thing just getting the last putts out of your mind,” Smith said. “My putter got hot on the back and that’s how I ended like that.”
Doniphan-Trumbull coach Chris Seberger said Smith has become a mentally strong golfer.
“That’s something he’s really, really worked hard on, becoming mentally tough out there,” she said. “You can’t let what you’ve done affect what you’re going to do. By being able to let it go and move on to the next hole, he’s become good at being able to do that. That’s a big part in helping his game.”
Smith shook off a few minor struggles from his first nine holes.
“I feel like the backside here is easier than the frontside,” Seberger said. “I won’t say he struggled, but he wasn’t putting together the game he’s had these last few weeks. He took a double (bogey) on No. 15 – hit a ball out of bounds – and that kind of threw him off a little bit.
“Still to have that double and come in with a 37, that was OK. He said he was struggling with his putter a little bit. He made the turn and his putter came alive.”
Andrew Stock added a sixth-place finish with an 80 for the Cardinals.
“I felt really strong that we would qualify for state, but you get to districts you never know,” Seberger said. “We had a lot of good teams here so you go out there and fight for every stroke that you have and hope everybody has a good day on the same day.
“We didn’t play very well last week, so I told them they know the course, come out, have fun and play your game.”
Smith said shooting a career low with the team also earning a championship was a perfect day.
“It’s awesome to be able to go to state with my close friends,” Smith said. “That’s something you’ll take with you for the rest of your life.”
Seberger said: “When they are all firing at the same time, they can do some really good things.”
The day was a little disappointing for runner-up Central Catholic.
“I think we left a lot out there,” coach Craig Rupp said. “It wasn’t one of our better performances. I thought we could have played better, but I guess we just got there (to state). I want our team to defend our title even though it was two years ago. We’re still the defending champions. We didn’t play like champions today, but hopefully we show up next week and play well.”
He said Goering came through with another solid round.
“Willie had a great round,” Rupp said. “Really, Willie saved us today. Shooting a 41 (on the front nine), he could have came back and shot 41 (for a total of) 82. He came back and shot 34. He’s played that way all year.
“He’s matured so much the last two years. He’s my MVP right now. He’s playing well.”
Bowdie Fox finished 10th for the Crusaders with an 83.
“We still have those one or two holes that beats the heck out of us,” Rupp said. “Today was the most nervous I’ve seen them in my life. They were very nervous today, and I don’t know why.
“(Monday) night we had a really good practice, which scared me a little bit because before I sent them off to their cars I said, ‘Just because things worked good today doesn’t mean they’re going to work good tomorrow.’”
Ord claimed the final team berth to next week’s state tournament with a 346, five shots better than Sandy Creek.
The Chanticleers were led by Kelen Meyer, who placed fourth with a 78. Rowe Lilienthal was ninth with an 83.
St. Paul freshman Sam Wells qualified as an individual by finishing seventh with an 81.
The Class C state tournament will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at Kearney Country Club.