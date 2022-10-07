SOFTBALL: Schindler, Central City win C-4 title to earn second state berth in three years

CENTRAL CITY — Jerzie Schindler’s arm paved the way for the Central City softball team to the state softball tournament.

The Bison junior gave up just one hit and one walk, had 18 strikeouts and didn’t allow a runner to get to second base in two games against Ponca in the Class C, District 4 final Friday at Central City.

Schindler had seven strikeouts with no hits in a 10-0 four-inning victory in Game 1, then had 11 strikeouts in a 9-0 victory in the second game.

“I was feeling so confident out there with my teammates behind me,” Schnidler said. “I knew they would help back me up if they got a hit or got on base. I felt really good. It was super exciting pitching today.”

The two wins puts Central City into the state tournament for the second time in three years and fifth time overall.

Central City coach Neely Moser, who picked up her 150th career win in the first game victory, said Schindler did her thing against the Indians.

“She did a great job for us today. She’s been even keel and that’s what we teach to every one of our kids. We don’t want to have any high-highs or low-lows,” she said. “Jerzie is just been relaxed when she throws and that’s been the key to everything. She’s been here before and you can tell with what she did today.”

And the Bison had two big innings in both games to come away with the wins.

In the first game, Ava Steinke capped a five-run third-inning with a two-run home run. In the following inning, Karlee Seitz had a two-RBI single for an 8-0 lead. Central City scored two more runs after that to end the game via the run-rule.

In the second game, Caleigh Botsch hit a RBI single to score Emma Brandes, then Seitz hit a two-RBI double to bring home Payton Burbach and Botsch for a 4-0 lead in the third. Then Central City put up five runs in the seventh inning.

“Just a little hit here and there can help start something,” Moser said. “It becomes contagious with all the excitement. It’s a team thing with us. There’s not one person that’s important than the other. We need everybody to contribute in some way and we had that today.”

In the first game, Burbach was 3-for-3, while Seitz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. In the second game, Seitz was 3-for-4 with three RBIs with a double, while Burbach was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Schindler said almost anyone for the Bison can come up with a key hit at anytime.

“One of our mottos is ‘pitch by pitch’ and we live up to that. We focus on every pitch all the time and teamwork,” Schindler said. “I think we can go up and down the lineup and can get hits from anyone, whether its at the top of the lineup or the bottom. Our field is error free most of the time.

The Bison will carry a 21-game winning streak and a school-record 24 victories into the state tournament. Moser said she’s excited to be taking Central City back to the state tournament after missing last year.

“I’m so proud of the girls. They worked hard, not only during the season, but the in the offseason too for this,” she said. “They left it out on the field today and I think there’s more out there for the kids.”

Schindler was part of Central City’s team that went 1-2 in its last state appearance in 2020. She said she can’t wait to see what the Bison can do in Hastings next week.

“We want to go further than we did the last time we were there,” Schindler said. “I wouldn’t want to go to state with any other team. This is a special team. I’m so ready to go in and we want to show everybody what we can do.”

Game One

Ponca; 000; 0—0; 0; 1; 1

Central City; 005; 5—10; 10; 0

WP—Schindler. LP—Heiner. 2B—CC: Rutherford, Schindler. HR—CC: Steinke.

Game Two

Central City; 103; 000; 5—9; 9; 1

Ponca; 000; 000; 0—0; 1; 1

WP—Schindler. LP—Heiner. 2B—CC: Seitz.