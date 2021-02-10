Some of nation's best will be on display at Heartland Hoops Classic

The need to replace one of the teams the week of the event.
Not knowing for sure how many tickets would be allowed to be sold until a few weeks prior.
Just like any other sporting event, it hasn’t been a usual year for the Heartland Hoops Classic in the midst of a pandemic.
But organizer Tino Martinez likes how the eight-game lineup shapes up for Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
It just took a lot of extra work to reach the finish line this time around.
“Just like everybody else, dealing with COVID leads to more difficulties and more obstacles,” Martinez said. “We’ve never had to divide it into two sessions before. That’s not something we wanted to do, but it is something we felt we had to do to accommodate spectators and makes sure that we kept people safe.”
The 14th annual Heartland Hoops Classic is divided into two four-game sessions. Tickets are required for each session, or a two-session package can be purchased.
The first season features:
% Mullen vs. Loomis, 8 a.m.
% Elkhorn North vs. St. Paul, 9:40 a.m.
% Logan View-Scribner-Snyder vs. Northwest, 11:20 a.m.
% Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Grand Island Senior High, 1 p.m.
The second session includes:
% BRLD vs. Auburn, 3:45 p.m.
% Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5:30 p.m.
% Sunrise Christian Academy vs. Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m.
% Oak Hill Academy vs. Millard North, 9 p.m.
The final two games feature the best in Nebraska going up against two of the top programs in the nation — and are both national top 25 match-ups.
Sunrise Christian Academy (17-2) from Bel Aire, Kansas, is ranked No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps and just handed No. 1 Monteverde Academy its first loss of the season last week.
Bellevue West (18-1) is the No. 1 team in the state and No. 22 in the country and has split its two meetings with Millard North.
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) is 14-6 and No. 16 in the country, while Millard North (19-1) is No. 24.
Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian have become regulars in the Heartland Hoops Classic, but Martinez said it is unique situation to be able to get them both to play the same year against Nebraska competition.
“We’re fortunate enough to have two teams in Nebraska that can play at that level,” he said. “Bellevue West just beat Waukee (Iowa) which has four or five highly rated players.
“We’re able to showcase the talented teams we have in the state, and Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian have held up their end.”
As a bonus, Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian will also play each other Friday at Hastings College.
When the pandemic caused questions about the national high school basketball scene, teams formed a Nike Elite high school league. Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian agreed to play their league game on Friday so they could keep their scheduled games with their Nebraska opponents at the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Northwest returns to the classic to give Grand Island three teams competing this year.
“We’ve had all four Grand Island schools in before, so it was good to get Northwest back in there this year,” Martinez said.
The Vikings were originally scheduled to face Ashland-Greenwood, but that team is currently on a COVID-related hiatus.
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder — which was supposed to play Ashland-Greenwood this week — stepped in with Martinez receiving interest from several other teams.
“It’s going to be a good game for Northwest,” he said.
Although it will be hectic day for Martinez — including coaching his Class C-2 No. 1-rated GICC squad in its meeting with Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius — he is looking forward to watching several of the games.
That includes C-2 No. 3 BRLD battling C-1 No. 1 Auburn.
“BRLD has a couple of losses, but Lucas Vogt, their outstanding point guard, had some injuries,” Martinez said. “He’s back and playing well. Auburn’s last loss was to BRLD two years ago at the Heartland Hoops Classic.”
Martinez also thinks there should be plenty of eyes on Grand Island Senior High’s appearance.
“This is a chance to see Isaac Traudt play, who is one of the top talents in the state,” he said. “He tied the Class A record with 57 points in a game, and for the most part he hasn’t played in front of a lot of people this year. This is a chance for people to see how much he has improved in a year, and I know I’m looking forward to watching.”
1,000 points
Among the lengthening list of area players who have reached the 1,000 point career milestone is a first.
Jackson McGinnis surpassed 1,000 points during Central City’s win over Gibbon on Monday. He is the first to ever do so for the Bison.
He owns the school scoring record previously owned by Josh Schnitzler (990).
Dale Miller covers high school boys basketball for the Independent.