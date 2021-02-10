Some of nation's best will be on display at Heartland Hoops Classic

“We’re able to showcase the talented teams we have in the state, and Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian have held up their end.”

As a bonus, Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian will also play each other Friday at Hastings College.

When the pandemic caused questions about the national high school basketball scene, teams formed a Nike Elite high school league. Oak Hill and Sunrise Christian agreed to play their league game on Friday so they could keep their scheduled games with their Nebraska opponents at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Northwest returns to the classic to give Grand Island three teams competing this year.

“We’ve had all four Grand Island schools in before, so it was good to get Northwest back in there this year,” Martinez said.

The Vikings were originally scheduled to face Ashland-Greenwood, but that team is currently on a COVID-related hiatus.

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder — which was supposed to play Ashland-Greenwood this week — stepped in with Martinez receiving interest from several other teams.

“It’s going to be a good game for Northwest,” he said.