Spalding Academy finally home for semifinals

Two road wins against last year’s six-man championship game participants.

Spalding Academy certainly earned its spot in Friday’s semifinal round.

Now, to advance to the finals, all the No. 3 Shamrocks have to do is hand No. 2 Potter-Dix its first loss of the season when the teams face off at 2 p.m. in Spalding.

Spalding Academy (9-1) eliminated Sterling and McCool Junction by a total of eight points and rallied from behind in both playoff contests the last two weeks.

“We just have a bunch of blue-collar players,” Shamrocks coach Troy Kleffner said. “They all work really hard together. They just kind of believe in each other, and they play for each other. When the going got tough and we got down to both Sterling and McCool Junction — which, by the way, are two very good teams — we just never got rattled and we kind of kept our poise. We just kept plugging away, and they just believe in each other.”

Spalding Academy was only seeded 13th in the 16-team field — behind three three-loss teams — due to its regular-season schedule. None of its opponents finished better than 5-3, and that drastically hurt the Shamrocks in the points system.