Spalding Academy finally home for semifinals

Two road wins against last year’s six-man championship game participants.
Spalding Academy certainly earned its spot in Friday’s semifinal round.
Now, to advance to the finals, all the No. 3 Shamrocks have to do is hand No. 2 Potter-Dix its first loss of the season when the teams face off at 2 p.m. in Spalding.
Spalding Academy (9-1) eliminated Sterling and McCool Junction by a total of eight points and rallied from behind in both playoff contests the last two weeks.
“We just have a bunch of blue-collar players,” Shamrocks coach Troy Kleffner said. “They all work really hard together. They just kind of believe in each other, and they play for each other. When the going got tough and we got down to both Sterling and McCool Junction — which, by the way, are two very good teams — we just never got rattled and we kind of kept our poise. We just kept plugging away, and they just believe in each other.”
Spalding Academy was only seeded 13th in the 16-team field — behind three three-loss teams — due to its regular-season schedule. None of its opponents finished better than 5-3, and that drastically hurt the Shamrocks in the points system.
“We were concerned about that, but what was a blessing for us is our last game we played another very good team in Stuart,” Kleffner said. “That kind of prepared us for what we would see in the playoffs, and I’m thankful we had that game.
“All the teams that we played on the schedule prepared us for where we were headed. We felt at the beginning of the year we had a team that could possibly make a deep run.”
Spalding Academy averages 231.7 yards rushing per game behind seniors Daniel Diessner (1,150 yards and 15 touchdowns) and Dawson Murphy (1,013 yards and 24 TDs). Murphy is also 39-for-75 passing for 879 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Potter-Dix won its two playoff games by a combined 124-34. Its lone close call was a 68-50 win over Arthur County on Sept. 24.
“They’re very well-coached, they’re very disciplined and they’re very athletic,” Kleffner said. “Offensively, they run a lot of different offensive formations, so defensively we’re going to have to be very disciplined.
“Defensively they fly around, are aggressive and tackle well. So we’re going to have to hold our blocks and kind of see where the cards fall after that.”
The Coyotes (10-0) put up 264.7 yards rushing and 147 yards passing per game. Junior Luke Kasten has rushed for 1,005 yards on 87 carries (11.6 ypc) with 14 touchdowns while Jared Anton has added 911 yards on 89 carries (10.2 ypc) with 15 scores.
Sophomore Brayden Kasten is 53-for-82 for 981 yards with 30 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Especially after two road games, the Shamrocks are thrilled to host a semifinal.
“It’s awesome, but I’m kind of superstitious. I almost felt like calling Potter-Dix and telling them we’d come there to play,” a laughing Kleffner said. “But it is nice. It’s a long drive, but if we had to make that trip, we would have been glad to. I’m sure Potter-Dix feels the same way. We’re just very thankful to be in the position that we’re in right now.”
If Spalding Academy could close out its season in next week’s title game at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, it would also be quite the ending of a chapter in its program.
Spalding Academy will co-op with Riverside starting next season.
“We’ve never even talked about that all season long,” Kleffner said. “That’s surprising, but it’s never been brought up. I think the kids just want to go out and play, and they kind of have chip on their shoulders. There were some doubters that they were going to have a very successful season, so they’re just really a special group of kids.
“They’re focused on the task at hand and won’t let anything distract them. They’re excited for the co-op next year, but it hasn’t been a factor this season.”
Cold, windy conditions could greet the teams Friday afternoon. But after surviving the last two rounds, Spalding Academy feels ready to face whatever comes its way in the game.
“With the teams we’ve played, we’ve been beat up some but thankfully not too badly,” Kleffner said. “You worry about that when you play teams as good as Sterling and McCool, but we came out of those games pretty healthy. I feel those games will help us a lot, especially if it is close. If we get down, they know they can come back.”