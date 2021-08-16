Speed, team chemistry big positives for GICC

Juniors Mikah Culler and Hanna Greathouse and sophomore Brielle Saddler also provide the team with experience.

“We’ve got a lot of kids coming back that got a lot of varsity experience, so that’s a plus,” Brock Culler said. “We’re going to be young overall, but there’s a lot of energy. There’s a lot to build on there.”

Offensively, the Crusaders may have to find different ways to score runs than they did last year.

“We’re going to have some speed,” Brock Culler said. “We’re not going to have the power that we did last year, but we are going to have girls with a lot of speed and kids that can execute the game all around — offensively, defensively. We have a lot of smart, game-savvy kids.”

GICC is looking at trying to reach “realistic goals” this fall.

“We had a players meeting and we sat down and went over what we thought were realistic goals for the season,” Brock Culler said. “I won’t get into a lot of them because we want to keep those behind closed doors, but a realistic goal for us is the Lou-Platte Conference tournament. We’ve won that thing four years in a row, and the girls would really like to go out and win that for a fifth year.