Speed, team chemistry big positives for GICC

Grand Island Central Catholic graduated a large amount of its production from last year’s squad that broke through to earn the program’s first-ever Class B state tournament berth.
But with four starters back, the cupboard isn’t bare.
And head coach Brock Culler said the Crusaders — a co-op between GICC, Wood River, Heartland Lutheran and Doniphan-Trumbull — are displaying signs of having excellent team chemistry.
“So far I’ve seen a lot of togetherness,” he said. “These kids are having fun. They genuinely care about each other. Things have been pretty loose and pretty fast in practice.”
Coming off that first state appearance added an extra jolt of enthusiasm for the offseason and into practices for Thursday’s opener against Columbus Lakeview.
“You finally break through and get to state,” Culler said. “The girls that are back this year that were with that squad, they got to experience that. They would love nothing more than to go back, that’s for sure.”
Returning starters are senior catcher/first baseman Shaylin Kucera (.364 BA, 15 RBIs, 5 doubles), senior outfielder Mia Golka (.990 fielding percentage), junior outfielder Kylie Gangwish (.295 BA, 11 RBIs, 3 doubles) and sophomore catcher/shortstop Avery O’Boyle (.243 BA, 9 RBIs, 3 doubles).
Juniors Mikah Culler and Hanna Greathouse and sophomore Brielle Saddler also provide the team with experience.
“We’ve got a lot of kids coming back that got a lot of varsity experience, so that’s a plus,” Brock Culler said. “We’re going to be young overall, but there’s a lot of energy. There’s a lot to build on there.”
Offensively, the Crusaders may have to find different ways to score runs than they did last year.
“We’re going to have some speed,” Brock Culler said. “We’re not going to have the power that we did last year, but we are going to have girls with a lot of speed and kids that can execute the game all around — offensively, defensively. We have a lot of smart, game-savvy kids.”
GICC is looking at trying to reach “realistic goals” this fall.
“We had a players meeting and we sat down and went over what we thought were realistic goals for the season,” Brock Culler said. “I won’t get into a lot of them because we want to keep those behind closed doors, but a realistic goal for us is the Lou-Platte Conference tournament. We’ve won that thing four years in a row, and the girls would really like to go out and win that for a fifth year.
“We know there’s going to be some challenges with that stuff, but we have our goals written down and hope to put check marks next to them.”
There will be plenty of challenges whenever GICC takes the field.
“Every year our schedule is very challenging,” Brock Culler said. “It’s going to be a little more challenging this year. There are a lot of really good offenses out there, and we’re going to be young in the circle. So we’re going to have to find a way to work around that and score runs.
“Omaha Skutt, Hastings and Northwest are really powerful in the circle, but everybody else (in Class B) are in the same boat for the most part when it comes to pitching and playing young kids. We have to find different ways to win than we did last year.”