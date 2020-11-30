Spirited Islanders look to turn the corner in 2020-21 season

Coach Scott Hirchert said the scoreboard won’t be the deciding factor about how the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team feels about its upcoming season.
“If we play 10 girls and all 10 girls walk off the court feeling like they played the best that they could, then we’ll be happy,” he said. “Wins and losses will take care of themselves, and sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t matter.
“I might not put the best players out on the court. I will put the girls who want to play hard out there.”
And Hirchert is liking the positive attitude that has been displayed by the Islanders during practices as they try to improve on last year’s 2-20 mark.
“They all have a good attitude and have been handling everything with COVID going on,” Hirchert said. “Practices have been a little more spirited and energetic this year.”
Grand Island Senior High returns three starters — seniors Ella McDonald and Abbi Maciejewski along with junior Claire Kelly.
Three other senior letterwinners return in Kaylee Hemingway, Maddi Webster and Noelle Adams.
The rest of the team has next to no varsity playing experience.
“The new girls seem to be mixing in well with the girls with experience,” Hirchert said. “We’ve got the girls who want to be out, and now we’re hoping we can get a little corner turned. If we can string some W’s together, it would give us some nice momentum.”
To do that, the Islanders look to take advantage of their speed.
“I think we’re a little quicker than we have been in the past,” Hirchert said. “We want to push the ball down the floor. We’re not big inside, so we can’t stand toe-to-toe with teams. We want to push the ball, be selective to get a good shot and then get back on defense.”
The unpredictability of the season due to the pandemic hit the Islanders’ schedule right away.
Their opening game at Omaha Marian on Thursday was canceled due to COVID-19. They will now play the other two teams in the four-team pod in a round-robin basis.
Grand Island travels to Elkhorn South on Friday before hosting Papillion-La Vista Saturday at 1 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!