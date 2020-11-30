Spirited Islanders look to turn the corner in 2020-21 season

Coach Scott Hirchert said the scoreboard won’t be the deciding factor about how the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team feels about its upcoming season.

“If we play 10 girls and all 10 girls walk off the court feeling like they played the best that they could, then we’ll be happy,” he said. “Wins and losses will take care of themselves, and sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t matter.

“I might not put the best players out on the court. I will put the girls who want to play hard out there.”

And Hirchert is liking the positive attitude that has been displayed by the Islanders during practices as they try to improve on last year’s 2-20 mark.

“They all have a good attitude and have been handling everything with COVID going on,” Hirchert said. “Practices have been a little more spirited and energetic this year.”

Grand Island Senior High returns three starters — seniors Ella McDonald and Abbi Maciejewski along with junior Claire Kelly.

Three other senior letterwinners return in Kaylee Hemingway, Maddi Webster and Noelle Adams.

The rest of the team has next to no varsity playing experience.