Squeeze play helps Vikings split with North Platte

North Platte tied the game in the fourth and went ahead 2-1 in the top of the eighth on an RBI single to right field by Ellie Hanson.

Northwest came back. Emma Sundberg safely reached on a bunt, and Baasch’s liner down the third base line allowed Brooklyn Heaton to score after she started the inning on second because of the international tiebreaker.

Avyn Urbanski then laid down a bunt that allowed Sundberg to easily beat the throw home.

Sadd said Ava Laurent, who pitched both games, played a big part in the victory.

“Ava Laurent on the mound held them to very minimal hits at all, so that was huge,” he said. “We had big defensive plays behind her. We told them we had to manufacture one run to win this, so we started to play some small ball and got that in.”

In the second game, Northwest (6-8) went ahead 2-1 in the fifth. Baasch and Urbanski hit back-to-back singles with two outs, and Reba Mader’s liner to left field was misplayed, allowing both runners to score.

North Platte (14-6) tied it in the sixth and then went up on Montelonger’s blast to left field with two outs.