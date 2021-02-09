St. Paul avenges Saturday's loss to Ravenna with 41-29 victory

“We went into a 1-2-2, and they made five threes against us in the first quarter,” she said. “So we just guarded the perimeter more and said to let the post score.

“We tried to man up against them and they hit too many shots (on Saturday). But our offensive game really came along tonight too.”

That was especially true down the stretch. St. Paul only led 28-25 going into the fourth quarter but took control with an 11-2 run.

Amber Kosmicki scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth, with a couple of baskets coming off Poppert assists.

St. Paul has been a tough rematch opponent lately. It defeated Centura in the first round of the conference tournament a week after a three-point loss.

“We did this last week against Centura in kind of the same situation and the girls really responded well,” Fuller said. “So I was excited to see them overcome some adversity and get it done.”

The Wildcats hope to use the win as a momentum boost heading into next week’s postseason play.

“I’d say this could get us over the hump,” Poppert said. “This will give us a lot of confidence for subdistricts.”