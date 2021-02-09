St. Paul avenges Saturday's loss to Ravenna with 41-29 victory

ST. PAUL — A switch in defense helped St. Paul turn things around on Class C-2 No. 10-rated Ravenna Tuesday.
After the Bluejays hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Wildcats used a zone defense to limit them to 3-for-23 shooting the rest of the way en route to a 41-29 victory.
That came after Ravenna topped St. Paul 54-42 in Saturday’s Lou-Platte Conference Tournament third-place game.
“We put in a 1-2-2 (zone) and a little junk defense and caught them off guard,” Wildcats assistant coach Rusty Fuller said. “They had some good shooters from the perimeter, but we made sure to take that away. It really forced them to get it to their post, and we knew their outside shooting was their strength.”
Ravenna started out hot, going 5-for-7 on 3-pointers to lead 15-12 after the first quarter. But that didn’t continue.
“They did a good job of switching it up between man and their 3-2 zone,” Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said. “It kind of got us a little bit out of sorts.
“At the same time, we missed some easy shots. We had some good cuts to the basket. We passed up some good shots. I think we relied a little bit too much on shooting threes. The first four went in. The rest of the game, they did not.”
Olivia Poppert — who had game highs with 21 points, 16 rebounds and four assists — said the defensive switch paid off and was the main reason the Wildcats (9-11) could avenge their recent loss to the Bluejays (16-6).
“We went into a 1-2-2, and they made five threes against us in the first quarter,” she said. “So we just guarded the perimeter more and said to let the post score.
“We tried to man up against them and they hit too many shots (on Saturday). But our offensive game really came along tonight too.”
That was especially true down the stretch. St. Paul only led 28-25 going into the fourth quarter but took control with an 11-2 run.
Amber Kosmicki scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth, with a couple of baskets coming off Poppert assists.
St. Paul has been a tough rematch opponent lately. It defeated Centura in the first round of the conference tournament a week after a three-point loss.
“We did this last week against Centura in kind of the same situation and the girls really responded well,” Fuller said. “So I was excited to see them overcome some adversity and get it done.”
The Wildcats hope to use the win as a momentum boost heading into next week’s postseason play.
“I’d say this could get us over the hump,” Poppert said. “This will give us a lot of confidence for subdistricts.”
Fuller added: “Basketball is all about peaking at the right time. I think anybody can be beat. It depends on how well you’re shooting and how well you’re playing on defense.
“If you look at our schedule, we had five or six games we dropped by three or four points. We can very easily be a six-loss team. I think we’re still fully capable of making it down to state if we peak at the right time.”
Ravenna, which was led by Kennedy Hurt’s 10 points, can use the loss as a learning experience, Maulsby said.
“It could be a positive because you can learn from it,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t think our effort was great tonight. I think it’s one of those things where it’s better to have the lesson learned now than when subdistricts start. So we’ve just got to move on and learn from it and not let this happen again.”