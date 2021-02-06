St. Paul claims first Lou-Platte conference title since 1997

RAVENNA – It has been a while since St. Paul has claimed the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament title.
Since 1997 to be exact.
The Class C-1 No. 4 Wildcats earned that accomplishment after grabbing a 57-48 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull Saturday at Ravenna High School.
“This feels awesome,” St. Paul’s Tommy Wroblewski, who led all scorers with 23 points, said. “It hasn’t happened in a long time for us.
Andy Poss chipped in 17 POINT for the Wildcats.
St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said he’s glad to get the Wildcats over the hump of winning a conference tournament title.
“It’s been a long while for us,” HE said. “This conference has had such really good teams over the years and this year was a competitive field. Our kids did a great job in battling against a very good Doniphan-Trumbull team tonight.”
Unlike its 54-34 loss to the Wildcats on the first weekend of the season, Doniphan-Trumbull, the two-time defending conference tournament champions, made them work to get this victory. The two teams were tied at 33-all entering the final quarter.
After Poss scored the opening bucket of the period, the lead changed twice before a Myles Sadd 3-pointer gave the Cardinals a 39-38 advantage.
But after that, Jacob Wells responded with a 3-pointer to give St. Paul the lead for good. Then Wroblewski hit four straight free throws to give the Wildcats a 45-39 lead.
St. Paul hit its free throws the rest of the way as it was 14 of 16 in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.
“They (Doniphan-Trumbull) didn’t play very well the first time we played them. They played like they really wanted to get us,” Wroblewski said. “They played hard.”
Reinsch agreed.
“We knew it was going to be tougher than the last time we played them and knew it was going to be a scrappy game,” he said. “They’ve beaten a lot of good teams this year. And they’re the two-time defending conference champions. They weren’t going to give that up. They hit some shots but credit to our kids because they really hit some big shots when we needed them to.”
The reason Doniphan-Trumbull was able to stay close was making nine 3-pointers with Sadd connecting on four of those. Sadd led the Cardinals with 16 points, while Andrew Stock added 10. Their defense also forced 17 turnovers.
Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said he felt the Cardinals gave a good effort.
“I’m so proud of our kids with how we battled,” Buhr said. “We might not be the most intimidating bunch as we give up a lot of weight and a lot of height, but they will compete and we did that tonight.
“Tommy and Andy do a lot for them but they just keep coming with other players and they have great athletes. They are tough defensively. They are a really good team. Our kids have nothing to hang their heads about.”
Reinsch said while he was disappointed with the turnovers, he was glad to see St. Paul find a way to win.
“We had too many turnovers tonight. I don’t think we played great offensively but we still scored 57 points,” Reinsch said. “But we had some kids step up and hit some shots. Tommy had a great game for us, Andy hit some key shots for us and Jacob hits that 3-pointer to give us the lead for good. That makes our job as coaches a lot easier and that makes us tough to guard. I’m proud of what we did tonight.”