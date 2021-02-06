St. Paul claims first Lou-Platte conference title since 1997

But after that, Jacob Wells responded with a 3-pointer to give St. Paul the lead for good. Then Wroblewski hit four straight free throws to give the Wildcats a 45-39 lead.

St. Paul hit its free throws the rest of the way as it was 14 of 16 in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.

“They (Doniphan-Trumbull) didn’t play very well the first time we played them. They played like they really wanted to get us,” Wroblewski said. “They played hard.”

Reinsch agreed.

“We knew it was going to be tougher than the last time we played them and knew it was going to be a scrappy game,” he said. “They’ve beaten a lot of good teams this year. And they’re the two-time defending conference champions. They weren’t going to give that up. They hit some shots but credit to our kids because they really hit some big shots when we needed them to.”

The reason Doniphan-Trumbull was able to stay close was making nine 3-pointers with Sadd connecting on four of those. Sadd led the Cardinals with 16 points, while Andrew Stock added 10. Their defense also forced 17 turnovers.

Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said he felt the Cardinals gave a good effort.