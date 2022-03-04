St. Paul giving coach Peters one last run during second trip to state in three years

Rick Peters will get one last hurrah as the St. Paul girls basketball coach.

Before Peters retires from coaching, he is taking the Wildcats to the girls state basketball tournament for the second time in three years.

C-1, No. 5-rated St. Paul (Omaha World-Herald) takes on No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic at 3:15 p.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Peters, who was the longtime boys basketball coach at St. Paul for about 25 years while coaching the girls the past three years, said he’s excited to taking this group down to the state tournament.

“This has been a special year coaching these kids. They are always in good spirits and never give up,” he said. “A couple of girls were there two years ago when we qualified and they’re excited to be playing down there again, just

is everyone else on the team. They’ve had a lot of fun this year and they get to continue that.”

The Wildcats return a few pieces from their fourth-place finish in 2020.

Olivia Poppert leads the Wildcats with 17.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. Peters said Poppert is a threat but is always looking to get her teammates involved.

“She usually gets about two or three people around her and is able to get the ball out to other people to get them involved,” Peters said. “And she isn’t afraid to take the big shot, either if it’s inside or outside.”

Amber Kosmicki (7.8 ppg) is the other player who has the most experience by playing at the state tournament in 2020. Peters said Clara Kunze (8.8 ppg), a transfer from Palmer, has been a nice addition to the Wildcats.

“Amber has hit a lot of big shots for us this season and she’s a player that never gets rattled. And we have players like Jenna Jakubowski, Gracie Mudloff, Kayley Wells and others who have made some key shots for us this season.”

In taking on the Crusaders for the second time in a month, Peters said a key will be trying to contain the Crusaders post players in Lucy Ghaifan, Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods. Ghaifan had 18 points, while Cloud added 11 during the Wildcats' 64-40 loss in the C1-9 subdistrict final at GICC.

“We’ll have to try some different things and do a better job of stopping their inside game,” he said. “But when those players hit those outside shots, they’re very tough to beat. And we have to keep them off the boards. If they get second chances, it’s going to be tough to beat them.

“And they played awfully well last time as they shot close to 58 percent. Hopefully we can catch them on an off night.”

Peters said Class C-1 will be a difficult task as he feels all eight teams are capable of winning it.

“You just got to take it one game at a time,” Peters said. “Class C-1 has a lot of good teams and you better be ready to play down there.”

