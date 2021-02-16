St. Paul, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic to meet in subdistrict final

St. Paul found a way to find some space for Olivia Poppert on the offensive end in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 semifinal against Central City.
And that helped the Wildcats find a way to advance with a 50-46 victory at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Poppert scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to help St. Paul respond after trailing 40-37 entering the final period.
“The key to this one was we changed some things up and went to the 1-4 low (offense) with Liv, and that created some shots,” St. Paul coach Rick Peters said. “With her inside when they double or triple team her all the time, it’s tough to get her the ball in there. We mixed it up there, put her on the point instead and that seemed to work good.
“Defensively, we shut them down the second half.”
Poppert hit a pair of free throws to break a 44-all tie with 3:12 left and give the Wildcats (10-12) the lead for good.
She also rebounded a missed front end of a St. Paul 1-and-1 to set up a pair of Josie Jakubowski free throws with 38.8 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 48-44.
Taryn Wagner scored the final two of her team-high 18 points to bring the Bison (8-15) back within 48-46 with 29.9 seconds remaining before Poppert went 1-for-2 at the line on the other end.
Central City called timeout with 19.8 seconds left needing a 3-pointer to tie. Wagner dribbled around the arc trying to find room to get a shot off, but the Wildcats were able to get a turnover.
“Everyone knew who the ball was going to,” Peters said. “We told the girls to switch on everything and help out. It was going to be tough for them to get a shot off. The the girls did well on that part, and you have to give Dolcey (Van Winkle) credit for playing Taryn tough.”
Freshman Kayley Wells — who Peters said is already used to pressure after being a starting shortstop on the softball team — hit the first of two free throws with 10.4 seconds left to clinch the win.
“It was a good game, and they just made a few more plays than we did down the stretch,” Central City coach Dan Negus said. “We missed a few opportunities and maybe didn’t shoot as well as we do at times. We knew it was going to be a battle and just came out on the wrong side of it.”
The Bison went 1-for-8 from the floor in the fourth quarter.
It was a different story in the second. After falling behind 14-7, the Bison went on a 12-0 run and led 29-21 at the half.
Faith Carroll hit three 3-pointers in the first half, and the Bison were 8-for-13 from the floor in the second quarter.
“We had some other girls making shots and then Taryn got it going a little bit and made some tough shots,” Negus said. “We kind of go as her and Jade (Erickson) go all year.”
St. Paul recovered with a 14-2 run in the third quarter to take a 35-33 lead, and it was close the rest of the way.
Negus said he hated to see the season end.
“It’s a great group of seniors,” he said. “We’ll miss these girls. Taryn and Jade have done so much for us. I told these girls three months ago we didn’t know if we’d have this season and this opportunity, and I’m glad that we had it.”
St. Paul — which got 13 points and four 3-pointers from Van Winkle — advances to Thursday’s subdistrict final against No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic.
“The key on Thursday will be stopping the big girls inside,” Peters said. “They’re going to be tough, and we have to hope that Central Catholic isn’t shooting the ball well and go from there. But we can’t give them any second shots.”
GICC 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
A huge first quarter provided Class C-1 No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic with everything it needed to advance past Doniphan-Trumbull in Tuesday’s Subdistrict 8 semifinals.
The Crusaders put together a 21-0 run which produced over half of their points in a 41-24 victory.
“That was am emphasis, but the girls really came out focused, did the game plan and took it to them,” GICC co-coach Kevin Mayfield said. “I think in every game (a strong start) is important. We didn’t finish the best, but we played a lot of girls. Right now it’s all about winning. That’s all that matters.”
The Crusaders trailed 3-2 when the run ate up the rest of the quarter until the Cardinals (4-15) scored at the buzzer.
Chloe Cloud put up 10 of her game-high 12 points in that run and in one stretch scored eight points in a row for the Crusaders.
“Chloe was just ready to play,” Mayfield said. “She was focused. She did outstanding not only on offense but on defense. In the second half, she came out and guarded people and did a great job.”
Alyssa Wilson added 10 points for the Crusaders (19-2), who shot 10-for-18 (55.6%) in the first quarter but 6-for-34 (17.6%) the rest of the game.
Central Catholic only managed eight points in the second half after carrying a 33-10 lead into the intermission.
“I think maybe we got a little complacent,” Mayfield said. “When you get ahead like that, you’ve got to come out and stay with the game plan and hopefully start the second half the way you did the first. We just were a little slow.”