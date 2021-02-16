St. Paul, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic to meet in subdistrict final

Central City called timeout with 19.8 seconds left needing a 3-pointer to tie. Wagner dribbled around the arc trying to find room to get a shot off, but the Wildcats were able to get a turnover.

“Everyone knew who the ball was going to,” Peters said. “We told the girls to switch on everything and help out. It was going to be tough for them to get a shot off. The the girls did well on that part, and you have to give Dolcey (Van Winkle) credit for playing Taryn tough.”

Freshman Kayley Wells — who Peters said is already used to pressure after being a starting shortstop on the softball team — hit the first of two free throws with 10.4 seconds left to clinch the win.

“It was a good game, and they just made a few more plays than we did down the stretch,” Central City coach Dan Negus said. “We missed a few opportunities and maybe didn’t shoot as well as we do at times. We knew it was going to be a battle and just came out on the wrong side of it.”

The Bison went 1-for-8 from the floor in the fourth quarter.

It was a different story in the second. After falling behind 14-7, the Bison went on a 12-0 run and led 29-21 at the half.