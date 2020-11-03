St. Paul ‘not done yet’ entering state tourney

No. 2 St. Paul opens with No. 4 Broken Bow at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Area.

And experience is what the Wildcats certainly have. They lost only two seniors off of a team that didn’t drop a set until the state semifinals last year and two seniors in Josie Jakubowski and Paige Lukasiewicz have been playing on varsity since they were freshmen.

“It’s always nice when you have that kind of experience,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.

One of the reasons the Wildcats are undefeated is, once again, their balance. They have four players with over 100 kills and two more who are in the 90s. Jakubowski leads the way with 320 kills, while younger sister Jenna has chipped in 206. Teegan Hansel has 191 and Poppert has 742 assists and 100 kills. Ashlyn Lukasiewicz and Abby Elstermeier have 95 and 91 kills, respectively.

And it’s not just the hitting that helps St. Paul score points. Hansel leads the blocking with 60, while Ashlyn Lukasiewicz has chipped in 58, and Carley Dixson leads the serving with 40 ace serves, while five others have over 25. As for the defense, Paige Lukasiewicz, a four-year libero for the Wildcats, leads the way with 382 digs, while Josie Jakubowski has 265.

Koehn-Fairbanks said those statistics are important in many way.