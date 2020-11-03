St. Paul ‘not done yet’ entering state tourney

Last season, St. Paul had its best season ever by going 35-1 and finishing as the Class C-1 state runner-up.
But entering the 2020 season, the Wildcats were not satisfied with that finish.
St. Paul came up with the theme “not done yet” and for good reason.
The Wildcats used that theme not only to remind that there is some unfinished business of getting a state championship, but a reminder that the season had not been called off because of COVID-19. There was so much uncertainty in knowing if there was going to be a season at all.
“We just want to keep playing,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “There was a big uncertainty if we were even going to have sports this year. We’re trying to make everyday and every game worth something. We just want to make the most of the time that we have. We’re thankful to be a part of the state tournament and enjoy it for as much as we can.”
And the Wildcats, who
are 32-0 on the season, have done all that so far in 2020 as they are in the state tournament for the third-consecutive year and fourth time in five years.
“That’s just a huge step for our program the last couple of years to keep building and building,” he said. “The seniors just know how to win and that helps when you get into big games because they have been there before. It never get olds.”
No. 2 St. Paul opens with No. 4 Broken Bow at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Area.
And experience is what the Wildcats certainly have. They lost only two seniors off of a team that didn’t drop a set until the state semifinals last year and two seniors in Josie Jakubowski and Paige Lukasiewicz have been playing on varsity since they were freshmen.
“It’s always nice when you have that kind of experience,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
One of the reasons the Wildcats are undefeated is, once again, their balance. They have four players with over 100 kills and two more who are in the 90s. Jakubowski leads the way with 320 kills, while younger sister Jenna has chipped in 206. Teegan Hansel has 191 and Poppert has 742 assists and 100 kills. Ashlyn Lukasiewicz and Abby Elstermeier have 95 and 91 kills, respectively.
And it’s not just the hitting that helps St. Paul score points. Hansel leads the blocking with 60, while Ashlyn Lukasiewicz has chipped in 58, and Carley Dixson leads the serving with 40 ace serves, while five others have over 25. As for the defense, Paige Lukasiewicz, a four-year libero for the Wildcats, leads the way with 382 digs, while Josie Jakubowski has 265.
Koehn-Fairbanks said those statistics are important in many way.
“That offensive balance has been very key for us. We’re not really a team of superstars even though there are times when Josie has played like one this year,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We get a lot contributions from all the players who play and it’s not just from the hitters. I’m talking defense and serving. Everyone of them is important to score points for us in some way. That’s a huge plus for us and that’s why we’re strong in every rotation.”
And Broken Bow is not a stranger to St. Paul. The Indians were that team that handed the Wildcats that first set loss last year in the state semifinals.
Koehn-Fairbanks said Broken Bow will be a challenge as the Indians have beaten both Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran, who play each other in the next match Wednesday. He added that he’s impressed with twins Kya and Kailyn Scott. Kya leads Broken Bow with 322 kills, while Kailyn is the setter with 776 assists. He’s even impressed with the other players as well.
“Can’t look past them because they beaten the two other teams on our half of the bracket and they looked good in doing so,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “The Scott sisters are quite the dynamic duo. They just do everything so well. They have a lot of other players that have stepped up this year.”
Koehn-Fairbanks said he expects not only expects Broken Bow to be a challenge, but he feels every team in Class C-1 should be a challenge, even though St. Paul and top-ranked Wahoo are the two teams only undefeated.
“Once you get here, there are no easy teams. We know we’ll have our work cut out for them,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “I wouldn’t look past any team in C-1. It’s going to come down to whoever can pull out the tight sets and who has the mental toughness at playing at the end of sets.”
